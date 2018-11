GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - D'Marcus Simonds had 25 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat St. Bonaventure 75-65 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Simonds, the Sun Belt preseason player of the year, was 11 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Malik Benlevi added 13 points for Georgia State (3-1), and Nelson Phillips had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers play in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Georgia State led 37-32 at the break after holding the Bonnies to 36 percent shooting. A Simonds 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead 56-40, but St. Bonaventure made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 10. Jeff Thomas answered with a 3-pointer and Georgia State led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Jalen Poyser, who sat out last season after transferring from UNLV, made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for St. Bonaventure (1-3). Freshman Kyle Lofton added three 3-pointers and 13 points. Nelson Kaputo had 11 and freshman Alpha Okoli 10.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.