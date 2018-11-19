STJOHN
CAL

No Text

Ponds scores 32 as St. John's beats Cal in Legends Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds had 16 of his season-high 32 points in the final seven minutes to help St. John's beat California 82-79 on Monday night in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Ponds made 11 of 15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line - including six in the final 2 1/2 minutes. It's the 6-foot-1 junior's seventh career game scoring at least 30 points.

Ponds scored the first seven points during an 11-3 run that gave St. John's a 69-68 lead with 3:52 left. LJ Figueroa made two free throws and then, after a steal by Ponds, chased down two offensive rebounds before his putback capped the stretch. Juhwan Harris-Dyson's layup trimmed Cal's deficit to 75-74 with 1:28 left but Ponds answered with a 3 and, after Justice Sueing hit a jumper, Ponds made two foul shots to make it 80-76 with 19 seconds left.

Darius McNeill tied his career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Cal (1-2).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Figueroa
P. Austin
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
55.9 Field Goal % 52.6
52.9 Three Point % 33.3
66.7 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 2 Darius McNeill made driving layup 0.0
+ 1 Marvin Clark II made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Marvin Clark II made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Justice Sueing 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Clark II 13.0
  Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Simon 13.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Juhwan Harris-Dyson 19.0
Team Stats
Points 82 79
Field Goals 29-53 (54.7%) 29-51 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 23
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 20 20
Team 1 0
Assists 15 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
S. Ponds G
32 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
D. McNeill G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 4-0 384482
home team logo California 1-2 314879
O/U 146.5, CAL +14.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 146.5, CAL +14.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 4-0 81.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo California 1-2 69.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 16.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.3 APG 50.0 FG%
1
D. McNeill G 6.5 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.5 APG 23.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 32 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
1
D. McNeill G 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
54.7 FG% 56.9
38.1 3PT FG% 44.4
84.2 FT% 81.3
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
J. Simon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 35 32 2 5 1 0 0 0 11/15 3/7 7/7 0 2
M. Heron 31 13 2 4 0 0 1 4 5/10 0/2 3/3 0 2
L. Figueroa 31 12 3 2 0 0 3 3 4/5 2/3 2/2 0 3
M. Clark II 32 10 8 0 1 2 5 4 2/11 2/6 4/4 3 5
J. Simon 33 8 7 4 0 0 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/3 3 4
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
J. Simon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 35 32 2 5 1 0 0 0 11/15 3/7 7/7 0 2
M. Heron 31 13 2 4 0 0 1 4 5/10 0/2 3/3 0 2
L. Figueroa 31 12 3 2 0 0 3 3 4/5 2/3 2/2 0 3
M. Clark II 32 10 8 0 1 2 5 4 2/11 2/6 4/4 3 5
J. Simon 33 8 7 4 0 0 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/3 3 4
Bench
M. Dixon
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
S. Keita
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
G. Williams Jr.
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dixon 18 7 2 0 2 0 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 2
B. Trimble Jr. 20 0 2 0 1 1 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 26 15 5 3 11 15 29/53 8/21 16/19 6 20
California
Starters
D. McNeill
J. Sueing
P. Austin
A. Kelly
M. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McNeill 37 21 1 1 2 0 1 2 8/16 5/10 0/0 0 1
J. Sueing 33 19 9 0 2 1 3 1 5/10 1/3 8/9 1 8
P. Austin 35 17 3 4 1 0 2 3 7/11 1/3 2/4 0 3
A. Kelly 30 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 1
M. Bradley 27 5 3 1 0 0 4 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
Starters
D. McNeill
J. Sueing
P. Austin
A. Kelly
M. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McNeill 37 21 1 1 2 0 1 2 8/16 5/10 0/0 0 1
J. Sueing 33 19 9 0 2 1 3 1 5/10 1/3 8/9 1 8
P. Austin 35 17 3 4 1 0 2 3 7/11 1/3 2/4 0 3
A. Kelly 30 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 1
M. Bradley 27 5 3 1 0 0 4 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
J. Harris-Dyson
C. Vanover
R. Davis
J. Gordon
J. Orender
G. Anticevich
J. Erving
J. Zhao
D. Serge
B. Welle
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris-Dyson 16 4 2 3 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Vanover 10 4 2 0 0 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
R. Davis 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Gordon 9 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Anticevich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Zhao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 23 10 5 3 12 17 29/51 8/18 13/16 3 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores