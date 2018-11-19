Ponds scores 32 as St. John's beats Cal in Legends Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds had 16 of his season-high 32 points in the final seven minutes to help St. John's beat California 82-79 on Monday night in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
Ponds made 11 of 15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line - including six in the final 2 1/2 minutes. It's the 6-foot-1 junior's seventh career game scoring at least 30 points.
Ponds scored the first seven points during an 11-3 run that gave St. John's a 69-68 lead with 3:52 left. LJ Figueroa made two free throws and then, after a steal by Ponds, chased down two offensive rebounds before his putback capped the stretch. Juhwan Harris-Dyson's layup trimmed Cal's deficit to 75-74 with 1:28 left but Ponds answered with a 3 and, after Justice Sueing hit a jumper, Ponds made two foul shots to make it 80-76 with 19 seconds left.
Darius McNeill tied his career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Cal (1-2).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|55.9
|Field Goal %
|52.6
|52.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|+ 2
|Darius McNeill made driving layup
|0.0
|+ 1
|Marvin Clark II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marvin Clark II made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Justice Sueing
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Clark II
|13.0
|Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Justin Simon
|13.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Juhwan Harris-Dyson
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|79
|Field Goals
|29-53 (54.7%)
|29-51 (56.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|23
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 4-0
|81.3 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|California 1-2
|69.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|16.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|4.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
1
|D. McNeill G
|6.5 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|23.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Ponds G
|32 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|D. McNeill G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.7
|FG%
|56.9
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|35
|32
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/15
|3/7
|7/7
|0
|2
|M. Heron
|31
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/10
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|L. Figueroa
|31
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|32
|10
|8
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|2/11
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|5
|J. Simon
|33
|8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|35
|32
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/15
|3/7
|7/7
|0
|2
|M. Heron
|31
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/10
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|L. Figueroa
|31
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|32
|10
|8
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|2/11
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|5
|J. Simon
|33
|8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dixon
|18
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Trimble Jr.
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Earlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|26
|15
|5
|3
|11
|15
|29/53
|8/21
|16/19
|6
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McNeill
|37
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8/16
|5/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sueing
|33
|19
|9
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5/10
|1/3
|8/9
|1
|8
|P. Austin
|35
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|3
|A. Kelly
|30
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|M. Bradley
|27
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McNeill
|37
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8/16
|5/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sueing
|33
|19
|9
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5/10
|1/3
|8/9
|1
|8
|P. Austin
|35
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|3
|A. Kelly
|30
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|M. Bradley
|27
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|16
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Vanover
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|R. Davis
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gordon
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Anticevich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|23
|10
|5
|3
|12
|17
|29/51
|8/18
|13/16
|3
|20
