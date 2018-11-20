TXTECH
USC

No Text

Texas Tech to play Nebraska for Hall of Fame Classic title

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Nebraska and Texas Tech are headed for an old-school Big 12 showdown in the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Huskers rolled to an 85-62 win over Missouri State in the first semifinal Monday night, and the Red Raiders roared back from a big hole for a 78-63 win over Southern California in the second, setting up the first meeting between the schools since they were in the same league.

Nebraska bolted for the Big Ten in 2011, when the Red Raiders beat the Huskers in the only meeting that season. And perhaps it is fitting that their first matchup all these years later comes at the Sprint Center, where the Big 12 still holds its postseason tournament every year.

''I haven't really thought of it that way,'' Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. ''I know this, they look like an obvious Sweet 16-type team on paper. If you're that good you can win a couple more.''

The Huskers (4-0) were never all that good in the Big 12 Tournament, winning just six times in 15 editions. But they certainly turned a corner under coach Tim Miles, and the team that took the floor in the Sprint Center for the first time since the 2011 conference tournament was vastly improved.

Isaac Copeland Jr. led the way with 23 points, but the senior forward had a lot of help. Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 points, Isaiah Roby had 13 and Nana Akenten finished with 11 as Nebraska dominated the second half, turning a 40-35 lead with 17 minutes left into a blowout.

''The game plan was not simple. We had to do some things defensively to guard this group,'' first-year Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. ''They just beat us by the same thing Seton Hall beat us, maybe less, and Seton Hall is a really good program.''

The Huskers rolled despite an off night from star guard James Palmer Jr., who was just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. Palmer had nearly as many turnovers (five) as he had points (eight).

''The guys just stayed with it. We have a very solid group. When you listen to them, you know they are very grounded,'' Miles said. ''I didn't think there was any doubt we were going to assert our will.''

Keandre Cook had 22 points and Jarred Dixon added 12 for the Bears (3-1), who were undone in the second half by fatigue as much as anything. Four starters played at least 31 minutes.

''It was just a good chance to learn with all these new guys that haven't played at this level yet against a really good team,'' Dixon said. ''We get to go back tomorrow and play another really good team.''

For a while, it looked as if that would be the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was cold from the opening tip, and Southern California used a 10-0 run to build a 30-17 lead late in the first half. But the Red Raiders finally got on track out of the locker room, using a 14-2 charge to take their first lead since the opening minutes.

Texas Tech wound up going 16 of 19 from the field in the second half to pull away.

Tariq Owens and Jarrett Culver scored 18 points apiece, and Matt Mooney and Davide Moretti had 17 each, helping the Red Raiders cruise to a 4-0 start on the season.

Kevin Porter Jr. led USC (3-1) with 15 points. Bennie Boatwright had 14.

''We played a pretty good first half, we played very good defense, we shared the ball,'' Trojans coach Andy Enfield said. ''They did a great job of making open shots and they made some tough shots in the second half. They shot over 80 percent from the field and they were getting to the foul line.

''It was frustrating,'' Enfield said, ''because we couldn't get the fouls ourselves.''

HALL OF FAME

Houston star Otis Birdsong, North Carolina standout Sam Perkins and Sidney Moncrief of Arkansas led the eight-member class inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame earlier in the weekend.

Southern California's Paul Westphal, Morgan State star Marvin Webster and Arizona's Sean Elliott along with longtime coaches Danny Miles of small-college Oregon Tech and John Kresse of College of Charleston were also inducted during ceremonies ahead of the tournament.

SHOTTRACKER

The tournament was the first time ShotTracker was used in competition. The system uses balls with embedded sensors to provide live, advanced analytics for coaches and fans alike. Several schools have used ShotTracker in practice but Monday night was the first time it was used in games.

''We're a customer anyway, so we know the value of it,'' Miles said. ''Usually you have a feeling of what is going on, but when you have actual data to prove it, and it's right there for everybody to see, I think it's really, really helpful.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
N. Rakocevic
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
15.3 Reb. Per Game 15.3
52.2 Field Goal % 53.5
38.5 Three Point % 0.0
66.7 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 5.0
  Kevin Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Tariq Owens made dunk, assist by Jarrett Culver 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 48.0
  Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Tariq Owens made free throw 55.0
  Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic 55.0
+ 2 Tariq Owens made dunk, assist by Matt Mooney 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 1:05
  Kevin Porter Jr. missed layup 1:07
+ 1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 78 63
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 23 24
Team 0 2
Assists 13 10
Steals 10 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 13 22
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
11
T. Owens F
18 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
4
K. Porter Jr. G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas Tech 4-0 235578
home team logo USC 2-2 323163
O/U 142.5, USC +6.5
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
O/U 142.5, USC +6.5
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Texas Tech 4-0 76.7 PPG 42.7 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo USC 2-2 85.3 PPG 48 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
23
J. Culver G 16.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 52.8 FG%
4
K. Porter Jr. G 13.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 61.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Culver G 18 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
4
K. Porter Jr. G 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
47.2 FG% 44.2
40.0 3PT FG% 40.9
73.3 FT% 66.7
Texas Tech
Starters
T. Owens
J. Culver
D. Moretti
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Owens 26 18 4 0 0 1 1 1 7/10 1/2 3/3 3 1
J. Culver 35 18 9 5 3 0 6 1 5/10 1/3 7/11 0 9
D. Moretti 34 17 3 2 1 0 2 4 5/9 2/3 5/6 0 3
N. Odiase 18 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/4 0/0 2/4 1 0
Starters
T. Owens
J. Culver
D. Moretti
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Owens 26 18 4 0 0 1 1 1 7/10 1/2 3/3 3 1
J. Culver 35 18 9 5 3 0 6 1 5/10 1/3 7/11 0 9
D. Moretti 34 17 3 2 1 0 2 4 5/9 2/3 5/6 0 3
N. Odiase 18 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/4 0/0 2/4 1 0
Bench
M. Mooney
D. Corprew
B. Francis
M. Ondigo
K. Edwards
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
K. Moore
J. Mballa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mooney 32 17 5 4 4 0 1 1 6/12 2/2 3/4 1 4
D. Corprew 13 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 1
B. Francis 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
M. Ondigo 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Edwards 14 0 2 2 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 13 10 2 11 13 25/53 6/15 22/30 5 23
USC
Starters
K. Porter Jr.
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 33 15 5 3 2 1 2 4 6/16 2/7 1/2 1 4
J. Mathews 30 12 1 2 0 0 3 2 4/7 3/6 1/2 0 1
N. Rakocevic 30 9 9 0 2 1 4 4 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 6
S. Aaron 23 6 4 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/3 3/4 0 4
D. Thornton 19 0 2 4 0 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
K. Porter Jr.
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 33 15 5 3 2 1 2 4 6/16 2/7 1/2 1 4
J. Mathews 30 12 1 2 0 0 3 2 4/7 3/6 1/2 0 1
N. Rakocevic 30 9 9 0 2 1 4 4 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 6
S. Aaron 23 6 4 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/3 3/4 0 4
D. Thornton 19 0 2 4 0 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
B. Boatwright
E. Weaver
J. Usher
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 28 14 6 0 1 0 1 5 6/14 2/5 0/0 1 5
E. Weaver 18 5 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Usher 19 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 29 10 6 2 17 22 23/52 9/22 8/12 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores