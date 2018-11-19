Cumberland leads Cincinnati over Western Michigan 78-52
CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland broke his habit of slow starts, scoring half of Cincinnati's points during an opening 22-4 run, and he matched his career high with 27 points on Monday night while leading the Bearcats to a 78-52 victory over Western Michigan.
Cincinnati (3-1) concluded a four-game stretch that opened its rebuilt on-campus arena, winning the last three after a loss to Ohio State.
Following a 76-64 win over Milwaukee , coach Mick Cronin pushed Cumberland - the Bearcats' top returning scorer - to be more assertive at the start of games. The junior guard made 5 of his first 6 shots as the Bearcats quickly took control.
He had 19 points in the first half. Cumberland finished 11 of 19 from the field and had a team-high six assists. Nysier Brooks added 15 points and 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double.
Michael Flowers scored 23 points - 18 in the first half - and had a team-high seven rebounds for Western Michigan (3-2). The Broncos had more turnovers (8) than shots attempted (7) during Cincinnati's opening spurt, managing only one field goal.
Western Michigan never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way, with Cincinnati leading by as many as 26.
BIG PICTURE
Western Michigan: The Broncos made 16 3-pointers against NAIA Aquinas College on Saturday, one shy of the school record. They were 6 of 20 against the Bearcats.
Cincinnati: Point guard Justin Jenifer missed a win over Milwaukee on Friday night with a stomach virus. He started on Monday, played 18 minutes, missed all four of his shots and had five assists.
UP NEXT
Both teams head to Niceville, Florida, for the next round of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Broncos play Southern on Friday, while the Bearcats play George Mason.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|66.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Turnover on Keith Williams
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Eliel Nsoseme
|48.0
|Patrick Emilien missed layup, blocked by Eliel Nsoseme
|50.0
|+ 2
|Keith Williams made layup, assist by Trevor Moore
|1:10
|Lost ball turnover on Luke Toliver, stolen by Logan Johnson
|1:15
|+ 3
|Cane Broome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nysier Brooks
|1:32
|+ 2
|Michael Flowers made layup
|2:00
|+ 2
|Nysier Brooks made dunk, assist by Cane Broome
|2:19
|Defensive rebound by Nysier Brooks
|2:41
|Josh Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:43
|+ 2
|Nysier Brooks made layup
|3:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|78
|Field Goals
|15-45 (33.3%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-31 (51.6%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|42
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Michigan 3-2
|84.3 PPG
|48.3 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Cincinnati 3-1
|67.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|M. Flowers G
|9.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|15.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Flowers G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|J. Cumberland G
|27 PTS
|0 REB
|6 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|51.6
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|34
|23
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/11
|4/5
|5/6
|0
|7
|S. Dugan
|34
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|6/14
|1
|4
|J. Davis
|32
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/10
|1/6
|2/6
|1
|1
|J. Printy
|25
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Wilkins
|18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|32
|27
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|11/19
|4/7
|1/1
|0
|0
|N. Brooks
|23
|15
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5/11
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|8
|K. Williams
|21
|8
|5
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|T. Scott
|30
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Jenifer
|18
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
