Cumberland leads Cincinnati over Western Michigan 78-52

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland broke his habit of slow starts, scoring half of Cincinnati's points during an opening 22-4 run, and he matched his career high with 27 points on Monday night while leading the Bearcats to a 78-52 victory over Western Michigan.

Cincinnati (3-1) concluded a four-game stretch that opened its rebuilt on-campus arena, winning the last three after a loss to Ohio State.

Following a 76-64 win over Milwaukee , coach Mick Cronin pushed Cumberland - the Bearcats' top returning scorer - to be more assertive at the start of games. The junior guard made 5 of his first 6 shots as the Bearcats quickly took control.

He had 19 points in the first half. Cumberland finished 11 of 19 from the field and had a team-high six assists. Nysier Brooks added 15 points and 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double.

Michael Flowers scored 23 points - 18 in the first half - and had a team-high seven rebounds for Western Michigan (3-2). The Broncos had more turnovers (8) than shots attempted (7) during Cincinnati's opening spurt, managing only one field goal.

Western Michigan never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way, with Cincinnati leading by as many as 26.

BIG PICTURE

Western Michigan: The Broncos made 16 3-pointers against NAIA Aquinas College on Saturday, one shy of the school record. They were 6 of 20 against the Bearcats.

Cincinnati: Point guard Justin Jenifer missed a win over Milwaukee on Friday night with a stomach virus. He started on Monday, played 18 minutes, missed all four of his shots and had five assists.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Niceville, Florida, for the next round of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Broncos play Southern on Friday, while the Bearcats play George Mason.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Flowers
T. Scott
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
50.0 Field Goal % 51.6
66.7 Three Point % 33.3
83.3 Free Throw % 62.5
Team Stats
Points 52 78
Field Goals 15-45 (33.3%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 16-31 (51.6%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 42
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 19 28
Team 3 2
Assists 8 19
Steals 4 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
M. Flowers G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
27 PTS, 6 AST
12T
away team logo W. Michigan 3-2 292352
home team logo Cincinnati 3-1 433578
O/U 135.5, CINCY -17.5
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo W. Michigan 3-2 84.3 PPG 48.3 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 3-1 67.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
12
M. Flowers G 9.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.5 APG 42.3 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 15.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
M. Flowers G 23 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
34
J. Cumberland G 27 PTS 0 REB 6 AST
33.3 FG% 46.9
30.0 3PT FG% 38.5
51.6 FT% 76.5
W. Michigan
Starters
M. Flowers
S. Dugan
J. Davis
J. Printy
K. Wilkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flowers 34 23 7 6 1 0 3 2 7/11 4/5 5/6 0 7
S. Dugan 34 12 5 1 2 2 1 3 3/6 0/0 6/14 1 4
J. Davis 32 7 2 1 0 0 2 2 2/10 1/6 2/6 1 1
J. Printy 25 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 0
K. Wilkins 18 2 2 0 0 0 1 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
W. Boyer-Richard
P. Emilien
A. Ikongshul
T. Clifford
L. Toliver
A. Martin
D. Houston
B. Moore
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Boyer-Richard 10 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 0
P. Emilien 15 1 3 0 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 2
A. Ikongshul 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 0
T. Clifford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Toliver 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Martin 24 0 4 0 1 0 2 3 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
D. Houston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 24 8 4 2 17 18 15/45 6/20 16/31 5 19
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
N. Brooks
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 32 27 0 6 2 0 2 2 11/19 4/7 1/1 0 0
N. Brooks 23 15 10 1 0 2 2 4 5/11 0/0 5/5 2 8
K. Williams 21 8 5 0 4 1 3 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 2
T. Scott 30 4 3 2 1 0 0 3 2/7 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Jenifer 18 0 1 5 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Broome
R. Fredericks
M. Diarra
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
L. Johnson
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Broome 28 14 5 3 1 0 2 1 5/9 1/2 3/3 0 5
R. Fredericks 9 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 2
M. Diarra 12 2 6 1 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 2/4 2 4
T. Moore 10 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 1
E. Nsoseme 6 2 4 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 3
L. Johnson 11 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 40 19 10 4 11 21 30/64 5/13 13/17 12 28
NCAA BB Scores