AKRON
ILLST

No Text

Illinois State beats Akron 73-68 in Cayman Islands Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Josh Jefferson made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Phil Fayne had 18 points and nine rebounds and Illinois State beat Akron 73-68 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Fayne made two free throws with 3:38 to go for a 68-62 lead, but Akron pulled within 70-68 on Jimond Ivey's fast-break dunk. Yarbrough hit 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left for a three-point lead, and after Ivey missed a 3-pointer, Josh Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.

Milik Yarbrough added 12 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Illinois State (3-2). Zach Copeland scored 11 with six assists.

Ivey had 16 points and eight rebounds for Akron (3-2), which shot just 32.3 percent from the field. Loren Cristian Jackson added 15 points with five assists but he was just 3-of-12 shooting, and Daniel Utomi had 11 points and eight boards.

The Zips were 3 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 41 for 17.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Utomi
M. Yarbrough
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
30.8 Field Goal % 50.8
23.8 Three Point % 25.0
75.0 Free Throw % 59.1
  Defensive rebound by William Tinsley 1.0
  Tyler Cheese missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Josh Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Josh Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Cheese 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Jefferson 8.0
  Jimond Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimond Ivey 24.0
  Milik Yarbrough missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Shooting foul on Tyler Cheese 24.0
Team Stats
Points 68 73
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 7-41 (17.1%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 46
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 24 37
Team 6 0
Assists 9 12
Steals 6 1
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 4 9
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
J. Ivey G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
J. Jefferson G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Akron 3-2 323668
home team logo Illinois State 3-2 373673
O/U 145, ILLST +2
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
O/U 145, ILLST +2
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 3-2 81.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Illinois State 3-2 76.5 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
0
J. Ivey G 11.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.5 APG 53.3 FG%
11
J. Jefferson G 9.5 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.5 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Ivey G 16 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
11
J. Jefferson G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
32.3 FG% 46.4
17.1 3PT FG% 40.0
79.2 FT% 71.4
Akron
Starters
J. Ivey
L. Jackson
D. Utomi
D. Riak
C. Banks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ivey 38 16 8 2 2 0 0 1 6/13 2/9 2/2 1 7
L. Jackson 30 15 2 5 1 0 1 2 3/12 1/8 8/10 0 2
D. Utomi 34 11 8 1 1 1 3 4 4/14 3/12 0/0 1 7
D. Riak 23 9 6 0 0 0 0 5 3/7 0/0 3/4 3 3
C. Banks 28 7 3 0 1 0 0 2 2/7 0/4 3/4 1 2
Starters
J. Ivey
L. Jackson
D. Utomi
D. Riak
C. Banks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ivey 38 16 8 2 2 0 0 1 6/13 2/9 2/2 1 7
L. Jackson 30 15 2 5 1 0 1 2 3/12 1/8 8/10 0 2
D. Utomi 34 11 8 1 1 1 3 4 4/14 3/12 0/0 1 7
D. Riak 23 9 6 0 0 0 0 5 3/7 0/0 3/4 3 3
C. Banks 28 7 3 0 1 0 0 2 2/7 0/4 3/4 1 2
Bench
T. Cheese
J. Roscoe
E. Olojakpoke
M. Kostelac
X. Williams
M. McIntyre
K. Gueye
J. Sayles
L. Smith
S. Walter
J. Fischer
L. Toles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cheese 25 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/10 0/6 3/4 1 2
J. Roscoe 10 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
E. Olojakpoke 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Kostelac 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sayles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fischer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 31 9 6 1 4 18 21/65 7/41 19/24 7 24
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
K. Evans
W. Tinsley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Fayne 31 18 9 0 0 1 1 5 7/11 0/0 4/5 3 6
M. Yarbrough 32 12 16 3 1 0 2 2 5/13 0/0 2/6 3 13
Z. Copeland 35 11 4 6 0 0 2 4 4/11 1/3 2/3 0 4
K. Evans 13 5 1 1 0 0 2 3 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
W. Tinsley 22 2 6 0 0 2 0 4 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 6
Starters
P. Fayne
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
K. Evans
W. Tinsley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Fayne 31 18 9 0 0 1 1 5 7/11 0/0 4/5 3 6
M. Yarbrough 32 12 16 3 1 0 2 2 5/13 0/0 2/6 3 13
Z. Copeland 35 11 4 6 0 0 2 4 4/11 1/3 2/3 0 4
K. Evans 13 5 1 1 0 0 2 3 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
W. Tinsley 22 2 6 0 0 2 0 4 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 6
Bench
J. Jefferson
R. Idowu
M. Chastain
I. Gassman
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jefferson 32 19 5 1 0 0 2 0 6/9 4/5 3/3 0 5
R. Idowu 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
M. Chastain 26 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2
I. Gassman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 46 12 1 3 9 20 26/56 6/15 15/21 9 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores