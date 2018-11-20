Illinois State beats Akron 73-68 in Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Josh Jefferson made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Phil Fayne had 18 points and nine rebounds and Illinois State beat Akron 73-68 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Fayne made two free throws with 3:38 to go for a 68-62 lead, but Akron pulled within 70-68 on Jimond Ivey's fast-break dunk. Yarbrough hit 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left for a three-point lead, and after Ivey missed a 3-pointer, Josh Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.
Milik Yarbrough added 12 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Illinois State (3-2). Zach Copeland scored 11 with six assists.
Ivey had 16 points and eight rebounds for Akron (3-2), which shot just 32.3 percent from the field. Loren Cristian Jackson added 15 points with five assists but he was just 3-of-12 shooting, and Daniel Utomi had 11 points and eight boards.
The Zips were 3 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 41 for 17.1 percent.
|26.0
|Min. Per Game
|26.0
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|30.8
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|23.8
|Three Point %
|25.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|59.1
|Defensive rebound by William Tinsley
|1.0
|Tyler Cheese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Josh Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Josh Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Cheese
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Jefferson
|8.0
|Jimond Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jimond Ivey
|24.0
|Milik Yarbrough missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Shooting foul on Tyler Cheese
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|73
|Field Goals
|21-65 (32.3%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-41 (17.1%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|46
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|24
|37
|Team
|6
|0
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Akron 3-2
|81.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Illinois State 3-2
|76.5 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Ivey G
|11.5 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|53.3 FG%
|
11
|J. Jefferson G
|9.5 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ivey G
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Jefferson G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|17.1
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ivey
|38
|16
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/13
|2/9
|2/2
|1
|7
|L. Jackson
|30
|15
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|1/8
|8/10
|0
|2
|D. Utomi
|34
|11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4/14
|3/12
|0/0
|1
|7
|D. Riak
|23
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|3
|C. Banks
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|31
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|7/11
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|6
|M. Yarbrough
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|13
|Z. Copeland
|35
|11
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/11
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Evans
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|W. Tinsley
|22
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|6
