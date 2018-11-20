BRAD
Childs' 21 points, 12 boards lead Bradley by SMU

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Elijah Childs had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Bradley beat SMU 75-62 on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Bradley took its first double-digit lead at 47-37, on a Koch Bar free throw, as SMU was outscored 19-9 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a reverse layup to extend Bradley's lead to 63-55, and Childs blocked a shot at the other end. SMU missed two shots in the lane on its next possession and Lautier-Ogunleye sank two free throws with 2:31 to go.

Bar finished with 15 points and Darrell Brown 14 for Bradley (4-1). Childs had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Braves led 30-28.

Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points for SMU (2-3), and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Key Players
D. Brown
J. Whitt Jr.
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
40.5 Field Goal % 51.0
46.2 Three Point % 20.0
63.2 Free Throw % 63.6
  30-second timeout called 16.0
+ 2 Feron Hunt made layup 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt 11.0
  Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Feron Hunt 23.0
+ 3 Jahmal McMurray made 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt 38.0
  Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
Team Stats
Points 75 62
Field Goals 26-51 (51.0%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 21 17
Team 3 2
Assists 9 6
Steals 5 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 1 1
10
E. Childs F
21 PTS, 12 REB
0
J. McMurray G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 4-1 304575
home team logo SMU 2-3 283462
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 4-1 71.5 PPG 37 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo SMU 2-3 76.0 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
10
E. Childs F 12.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 38.3 FG%
0
J. McMurray G 17.3 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.8 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 21 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
0
J. McMurray G 19 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
51.0 FG% 36.5
27.8 3PT FG% 29.2
69.2 FT% 77.3
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
K. Bar
D. Brown
N. Kennell
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Childs 34 21 12 0 1 2 2 0 9/13 2/4 1/4 3 9
K. Bar 29 15 6 1 2 2 1 2 4/4 0/0 7/9 5 1
D. Brown 34 14 2 0 0 0 5 2 5/12 3/5 1/2 0 2
N. Kennell 30 12 1 3 0 1 1 2 4/9 0/4 4/4 0 1
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 27 8 6 1 1 0 1 2 2/6 0/2 4/5 1 5
Bench
J. Henry
A. Pittman
L. van Bree
J. Hodgson
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
L. Lundy
A. Boya
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Henry 14 5 2 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
A. Pittman 12 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. van Bree 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Hodgson 11 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Brummett 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lundy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 30 9 5 5 12 16 26/51 5/18 18/26 9 21
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
E. Chargois
N. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 30 19 1 1 0 0 2 4 5/13 4/10 5/6 0 1
J. Whitt Jr. 35 12 13 1 2 0 2 4 4/11 0/1 4/6 6 7
I. Mike 30 11 1 2 2 0 2 4 4/5 1/1 2/2 0 1
E. Chargois 20 9 3 0 0 1 4 4 3/8 0/3 3/4 2 1
N. Dixon 32 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
Bench
F. Hunt
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
C. White
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Hunt 23 5 5 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 3
W. Douglas 13 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Young Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. White 12 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 27 6 4 1 14 23 19/52 7/24 17/22 10 17
NCAA BB Scores