Childs' 21 points, 12 boards lead Bradley by SMU
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Elijah Childs had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Bradley beat SMU 75-62 on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.
Bradley took its first double-digit lead at 47-37, on a Koch Bar free throw, as SMU was outscored 19-9 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a reverse layup to extend Bradley's lead to 63-55, and Childs blocked a shot at the other end. SMU missed two shots in the lane on its next possession and Lautier-Ogunleye sank two free throws with 2:31 to go.
Bar finished with 15 points and Darrell Brown 14 for Bradley (4-1). Childs had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Braves led 30-28.
Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points for SMU (2-3), and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|46.2
|Three Point %
|20.0
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|63.6
|30-second timeout called
|16.0
|+ 2
|Feron Hunt made layup
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|11.0
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Feron Hunt
|23.0
|+ 3
|Jahmal McMurray made 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|38.0
|Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|62
|Field Goals
|26-51 (51.0%)
|19-52 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|29
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|16
|23
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
10
|E. Childs F
|12.5 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|38.3 FG%
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|17.3 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Childs F
|21 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|J. McMurray G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|34
|21
|12
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|9/13
|2/4
|1/4
|3
|9
|K. Bar
|29
|15
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|7/9
|5
|1
|D. Brown
|34
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5/12
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Kennell
|30
|12
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|27
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|30
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/13
|4/10
|5/6
|0
|1
|J. Whitt Jr.
|35
|12
|13
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/11
|0/1
|4/6
|6
|7
|I. Mike
|30
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/5
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Chargois
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3/8
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|1
|N. Dixon
|32
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
