CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Elijah Childs had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Bradley beat SMU 75-62 on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Bradley took its first double-digit lead at 47-37, on a Koch Bar free throw, as SMU was outscored 19-9 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a reverse layup to extend Bradley's lead to 63-55, and Childs blocked a shot at the other end. SMU missed two shots in the lane on its next possession and Lautier-Ogunleye sank two free throws with 2:31 to go.

Bar finished with 15 points and Darrell Brown 14 for Bradley (4-1). Childs had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Braves led 30-28.

Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points for SMU (2-3), and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

