Creighton, No. 16 Clemson will play for title

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Mitch Ballock scored 23 points, Damien Jefferson added 20 - both career highs for the sophomores - and Creighton beat Georgia State 93-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic against No. 16 Clemson.

Ballock made six 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jefferson added two 3s and six rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in with 13 points for Creighton (4-1).

Jefferson, who transferred from New Mexico and sat out last season, made all five of his field goals in the first half to tie his career high of 14 points. His previous high came in a 78-73 win over Boise State on Feb. 14, 2017. Ballock's previous best was last season, scoring 22 in a 100-89 win over UCLA.

Creighton made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shot 61 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers en route to a 28-point lead.

D'Marcus Simonds scored 21 points and Kane Williams added a career-high 20 for Georgia State (3-2). The Panthers missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, leading to 30 percent shooting overall and trailing 52-24.

Key Players
K. Williams
T. Alexander
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
45.5 Field Goal % 50.0
50.0 Three Point % 44.4
80.0 Free Throw % 45.5
+ 3 Damon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Benlevi 3.0
+ 2 Christian Bishop made dunk 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop 9.0
  Samson Froling missed layup 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Samson Froling 15.0
  Samson Froling missed layup 17.0
+ 2 Jordan Tyson made layup 38.0
+ 2 Kaleb Joseph made layup 46.0
  Lost ball turnover on Damon Wilson 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgia State 55.0
  Josh Linder missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop 57.0
Team Stats
Points 68 93
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 36-66 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 16-27 (59.3%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 40 38
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 23 26
Team 6 3
Assists 8 22
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
15
D. Simonds G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
M. Ballock G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia State 3-2 244468
home team logo Creighton 4-1 524193
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia State 3-2 71.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Creighton 4-1 76.8 PPG 34.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
15
D. Simonds G 23.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.3 APG 43.6 FG%
24
M. Ballock G 9.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Simonds G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
24
M. Ballock G 23 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
39.3 FG% 54.5
21.1 3PT FG% 43.8
59.3 FT% 53.8
Georgia State
Starters
D. Simonds
K. Williams
J. Thomas
J. Tyson
M. Benlevi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Simonds 31 21 4 1 2 1 4 2 6/13 1/4 8/12 1 3
K. Williams 34 20 1 1 1 0 3 3 7/16 2/4 4/5 1 0
J. Thomas 34 6 5 2 0 0 2 2 2/9 0/4 2/2 0 5
J. Tyson 14 4 3 1 1 1 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Benlevi 32 0 6 1 1 0 0 3 0/5 0/4 0/2 2 4
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Bench
J. Linder
N. Phillips
D. Wilson
C. Clerkley
K. Ivery
M. Chism
D. Mitchell
C. Allen
J. Roberts
J. Wall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Linder 15 6 6 1 1 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 3
N. Phillips 10 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 2
D. Wilson 20 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/2 0 1
C. Clerkley 6 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
K. Ivery 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
M. Chism 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 0
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 34 8 6 3 17 16 24/61 4/19 16/27 11 23
Creighton
Starters
M. Ballock
D. Jefferson
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ballock 27 23 7 6 2 0 1 2 7/13 6/12 3/4 2 5
D. Jefferson 21 20 6 0 0 0 2 1 9/10 2/3 0/1 2 4
T. Alexander 26 13 1 5 0 1 1 3 5/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
D. Mintz 24 7 1 3 2 0 2 2 3/8 1/4 0/1 0 1
M. Krampelj 12 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 2/4 0 2
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Bench
M. Zegarowski
J. Epperson
S. Froling
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Canfield
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 27 14 3 3 1 0 3 1 5/9 2/4 2/3 0 3
J. Epperson 12 4 4 0 0 1 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 2
S. Froling 14 4 4 1 0 2 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
C. Bishop 5 4 3 1 0 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Joseph 11 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Cashaw 17 0 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Scurry 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 35 22 6 6 14 21 36/66 14/32 7/13 9 26
