Creighton, No. 16 Clemson will play for title
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Mitch Ballock scored 23 points, Damien Jefferson added 20 - both career highs for the sophomores - and Creighton beat Georgia State 93-68 on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic against No. 16 Clemson.
Ballock made six 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jefferson added two 3s and six rebounds. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in with 13 points for Creighton (4-1).
Jefferson, who transferred from New Mexico and sat out last season, made all five of his field goals in the first half to tie his career high of 14 points. His previous high came in a 78-73 win over Boise State on Feb. 14, 2017. Ballock's previous best was last season, scoring 22 in a 100-89 win over UCLA.
Creighton made eight 3-pointers in the first half, shot 61 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers en route to a 28-point lead.
D'Marcus Simonds scored 21 points and Kane Williams added a career-high 20 for Georgia State (3-2). The Panthers missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, leading to 30 percent shooting overall and trailing 52-24.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|50.0
|Three Point %
|44.4
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|45.5
|+ 3
|Damon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Benlevi
|3.0
|+ 2
|Christian Bishop made dunk
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|9.0
|Samson Froling missed layup
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Samson Froling
|15.0
|Samson Froling missed layup
|17.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Tyson made layup
|38.0
|+ 2
|Kaleb Joseph made layup
|46.0
|Lost ball turnover on Damon Wilson
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgia State
|55.0
|Josh Linder missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|93
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|36-66 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-27 (59.3%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|38
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|8
|22
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 3-2
|71.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Creighton 4-1
|76.8 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|D. Simonds G
|23.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
24
|M. Ballock G
|9.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.0 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Simonds G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|M. Ballock G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|59.3
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simonds
|31
|21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|6/13
|1/4
|8/12
|1
|3
|K. Williams
|34
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/4
|4/5
|1
|0
|J. Thomas
|34
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Tyson
|14
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Benlevi
|32
|0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/2
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simonds
|31
|21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|6/13
|1/4
|8/12
|1
|3
|K. Williams
|34
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/4
|4/5
|1
|0
|J. Thomas
|34
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Tyson
|14
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Benlevi
|32
|0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/2
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Linder
|15
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|N. Phillips
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Wilson
|20
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|C. Clerkley
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Ivery
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Chism
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|34
|8
|6
|3
|17
|16
|24/61
|4/19
|16/27
|11
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ballock
|27
|23
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|6/12
|3/4
|2
|5
|D. Jefferson
|21
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/10
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|4
|T. Alexander
|26
|13
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Mintz
|24
|7
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Krampelj
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ballock
|27
|23
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|6/12
|3/4
|2
|5
|D. Jefferson
|21
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/10
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|4
|T. Alexander
|26
|13
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Mintz
|24
|7
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Krampelj
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|27
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|3
|J. Epperson
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Froling
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Bishop
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Joseph
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Cashaw
|17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Scurry
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|35
|22
|6
|6
|14
|21
|36/66
|14/32
|7/13
|9
|26
-
MARIST
SFA55
43
2nd 3:57 ESP+
-
WRIGHT
PSU53
66
2nd 6:28 CBSSN
-
SNCLRA
MINN38
44
2nd 12:53 BTN
-
TNST
CSN16
19
1st 10:45
-
UOP
UNLV20
21
1st 11:38 ATSN
-
COLO
USD14
14
1st 10:49 ESPU
-
WISGB
21OREG13
21
1st 8:37 PACN
-
UCDAV
SACST7
11
1st 11:43
-
NEB
TXTECH26
32
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SDAKST
TXSA99
79
Final
-
AKRON
ILLST68
73
Final
-
WCAR
JAXST53
84
Final
-
COLOST
FGC82
74
Final
-
16CLEM
UGA64
49
Final
-
XAVIER
SDGST74
79
Final
-
UNF
USM64
48
Final
-
JACKST
CHIST81
68
Final
-
CAL
TEMPLE59
76
Final
-
STBON
BOISE52
72
Final
-
HAMP
LOYMD66
75
Final
-
TULANE
UCIRV55
67
Final
-
IOWAST
ILL84
68
Final
-
BRAD
SMU75
62
Final
-
SELOU
MVSU59
69
Final
-
NCCU
GMASON63
78
Final
-
METH
CSTCAR57
88
Final
-
SAMHOU
ETNST63
77
Final
-
MOST
USC80
99
Final
-
REGENT
NORFLK57
97
Final
-
MARMETH
NALAB68
80
Final
-
HOLY
ALBANY69
65
Final/OT
-
CIT
JMAD91
82
Final/OT
-
TXARL
IND64
78
Final
-
NJTECH
WAGNER71
60
Final
-
STPETE
NCST57
85
Final
-
SCST
IPFW68
72
Final
-
QUINN
NH69
63
Final
-
CORN
UCONN74
91
Final
-
NICHST
MISS55
75
Final
-
KYCH
VMI80
106
Final
-
RADFRD
WMMARY81
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
23OHIOST50
68
Final
-
DUQ
ND56
67
Final
-
UMES
MERCER42
80
Final
-
NAVY
MORGAN51
75
Final
-
SAV
KENTST84
104
Final
-
GAST
CREIGH68
93
Final
-
MOBILE
MCNSE60
74
Final
-
TGLOO
LATECH68
87
Final
-
TRVC
BELMONT50
104
Final
-
LALAF
TOLEDO64
77
Final
-
BGREEN
DTROIT67
82
Final
-
STJOHN
VCU87
86
Final/OT
-
NEBOM
BCU76
56
Final
-
LPSCMB
18TCU73
64
Final
-
LIU
MILW87
92
Final/OT
-
CNCDNE
NDAK56
89
Final
-
MAINE
NTEXAS63
74
Final/OT
-
8AUBURN
1DUKE72
78
Final
-
CHMPBTST
GRAM58
99
Final
-
ARIZ
3GONZAG0
0155.5 O/U
-10.5
10:35pm ESPN
-
TEXAM
WASH0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP2