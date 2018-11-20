STJOHN
VCU

Ponds' shot gives St. John's tournament title

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Shamorie Ponds scored 35 points, including a running floater with 4.8 seconds left in overtime to lift St. John's to an 87-86 victory over VCU for the championship of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

Isaac Vann made two free throws with 10.9 seconds left to give the Rams (4-1) a one-point lead. The Red Storm (5-0) called a timeout then got a pass to Ponds, who drove to the left side before putting in a left-handed bank shot. Marcus Evans attempted a straightaway 3-pointer for VCU which came up short, though a replay appeared to show he was hit on the arm as he shot.

Ponds, who scored 32 points against Cal the night before, scored with 28 seconds left in regulation to give St. John's a 73-72 lead before Evans made 1 of 2 free throws to tie with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Ponds also had seven assists and seven steals. LJ Figueroa added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Vann, a junior, led VCU with a career-high 30 points, making four 3-pointers and all 10 of his free throws. The Rams committed 22 turnovers, 14 off steals.

St. John's notched its first championship in an early-season tournament since the 2010-11 Great Alaska Shootout.

Key Players
J. Simon
I. Vann
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.0 Field Goal % 40.7
40.0 Three Point % 26.3
60.0 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by St. John's 0.0
  Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Shamorie Ponds made layup 4.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron 10.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Issac Vann 28.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 87 86
Field Goals 31-73 (42.5%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 22 34
Team 5 2
Assists 16 16
Steals 14 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 9 22
Fouls 22 25
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
S. Ponds G
35 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
23
I. Vann F
30 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo St. John's 5-0 31421487
home team logo VCU 4-1 36371386
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 5-0 81.5 PPG 34.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo VCU 4-1 66.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 20.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.5 APG 56.4 FG%
23
I. Vann F 10.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.3 APG 35.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 35 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
23
I. Vann F 30 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
42.5 FG% 41.9
27.3 3PT FG% 38.2
79.2 FT% 77.8
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
J. Simon
M. Heron
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 44 35 4 7 7 1 1 4 11/25 1/6 12/15 1 3
L. Figueroa 41 15 9 2 0 0 0 0 6/10 2/4 1/2 1 8
M. Clark II 35 10 3 3 1 0 3 5 4/13 1/8 1/2 0 3
J. Simon 35 9 5 2 4 0 4 4 4/8 0/1 1/1 0 5
M. Heron 41 8 7 2 2 0 1 5 2/12 0/0 4/4 5 2
Bench
M. Dixon
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
S. Keita
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
G. Williams Jr.
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dixon 22 10 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/4 2/2 0/0 2 0
B. Trimble Jr. 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 87 31 16 14 1 9 22 31/73 6/22 19/24 9 22
VCU
Starters
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
C. Douglas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 34 30 11 5 1 0 3 3 8/14 4/7 10/10 1 10
D. Jenkins 30 14 1 2 0 0 2 3 5/11 4/8 0/0 0 1
M. Evans 27 12 0 1 2 1 6 4 4/11 1/6 3/7 0 0
M. Santos-Silva 23 6 12 1 0 2 2 3 2/6 0/0 2/4 4 8
C. Douglas 30 0 8 2 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 5
Bench
M. Crowfield
M. Simms
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
S. Mobley
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Crowfield 21 13 2 0 1 0 1 0 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 2
M. Simms 32 9 6 4 1 0 0 1 2/10 1/6 4/4 1 5
V. Williams 10 2 0 1 0 0 2 4 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
M. Gilmore 5 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. Mobley 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Byrd 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 86 43 16 5 4 22 25 26/62 13/34 21/27 9 34
NCAA BB Scores