Ponds' shot gives St. John's tournament title
NEW YORK (AP) - Shamorie Ponds scored 35 points, including a running floater with 4.8 seconds left in overtime to lift St. John's to an 87-86 victory over VCU for the championship of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night.
Isaac Vann made two free throws with 10.9 seconds left to give the Rams (4-1) a one-point lead. The Red Storm (5-0) called a timeout then got a pass to Ponds, who drove to the left side before putting in a left-handed bank shot. Marcus Evans attempted a straightaway 3-pointer for VCU which came up short, though a replay appeared to show he was hit on the arm as he shot.
Ponds, who scored 32 points against Cal the night before, scored with 28 seconds left in regulation to give St. John's a 73-72 lead before Evans made 1 of 2 free throws to tie with 5.8 seconds remaining.
Ponds also had seven assists and seven steals. LJ Figueroa added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Vann, a junior, led VCU with a career-high 30 points, making four 3-pointers and all 10 of his free throws. The Rams committed 22 turnovers, 14 off steals.
St. John's notched its first championship in an early-season tournament since the 2010-11 Great Alaska Shootout.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|40.0
|Three Point %
|26.3
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by St. John's
|0.0
|Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Shamorie Ponds made layup
|4.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron
|10.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Issac Vann
|28.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|86
|Field Goals
|31-73 (42.5%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|13-34 (38.2%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|45
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|22
|34
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|14
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|22
|Fouls
|22
|25
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 5-0
|81.5 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|VCU 4-1
|66.8 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|42.5
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|38.2
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|44
|35
|4
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|11/25
|1/6
|12/15
|1
|3
|L. Figueroa
|41
|15
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|8
|M. Clark II
|35
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/13
|1/8
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Simon
|35
|9
|5
|2
|4
|0
|4
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|5
|M. Heron
|41
|8
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2/12
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|34
|30
|11
|5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/14
|4/7
|10/10
|1
|10
|D. Jenkins
|30
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/11
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Evans
|27
|12
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|4/11
|1/6
|3/7
|0
|0
|M. Santos-Silva
|23
|6
|12
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|8
|C. Douglas
|30
|0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|5
