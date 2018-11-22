AUBURN
ARIZ

No Text

No. 8 Auburn beats Arizona 73-57 in Maui

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 19 points, Malik Dunbar added 15 and No. 8 Auburn pulled away from Arizona to win the Maui Invitational third-place game 73-57 Wednesday night.

Auburn (5-1) gave top-ranked Duke its first real test of the season in the semifinals before losing by six. The Tigers built a 10-point lead against Arizona, allowed the Wildcats to pull within one and took control with an 11-0 second-half run to go up 14.

Arizona (4-2) knocked off Iowa State in its opener before succumbing to No. 3 and eventual tournament champion Gonzaga's second-half onslaught in the semifinals. The Wildcats kept Auburn within reach until the Tigers' second-half run and could not make up the difference.

Brandon Randolph had 18 points and Justin Coleman 16 for Arizona.

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
B. Williams
2 G
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
1.4 Reb. Per Game 1.4
39.7 Field Goal % 31.7
45.0 Three Point % 24.1
85.7 Free Throw % 86.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn 6.0
+ 1 Brandon Randolph made free throw 36.0
  Shooting foul on Horace Spencer 36.0
+ 2 Brandon Randolph made layup 37.0
+ 2 Horace Spencer made dunk, assist by Jared Harper 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty 1:10
  Justin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Turnover on Samir Doughty 1:21
  Offensive foul on Samir Doughty 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke 1:46
  Brandon Randolph missed jump shot 1:48
Team Stats
Points 73 57
Field Goals 27-50 (54.0%) 20-47 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 25
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 20 16
Team 2 4
Assists 10 9
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Brown G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
B. Randolph G
18 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Auburn 5-1 284573
home team logo Arizona 4-2 223557
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Auburn 5-1 87.5 PPG 45 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Arizona 4-2 75.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 10.3 APG
Key Players
2
B. Brown G 17.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.0 APG 41.3 FG%
5
B. Randolph G 17.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.5 APG 53.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Brown G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
B. Randolph G 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
54.0 FG% 42.6
34.6 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 77.8
Auburn
Starters
B. Brown
C. Okeke
S. Doughty
J. Harper
A. McLemore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown 29 19 2 2 0 0 2 2 6/10 4/8 3/3 0 2
C. Okeke 31 10 6 2 0 0 2 1 4/7 0/3 2/4 2 4
S. Doughty 23 7 3 0 1 0 1 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Harper 36 4 5 5 0 0 2 1 1/7 0/5 2/2 0 5
A. McLemore 14 0 2 0 1 1 1 2 0/3 0/2 0/1 1 1
Bench
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
B. Easterling
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dunbar 17 15 4 0 1 0 1 1 6/7 2/3 1/2 1 3
H. Spencer 21 7 4 0 0 0 1 4 3/6 0/1 1/1 3 1
J. McCormick 15 6 0 1 1 0 3 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0
A. Wiley 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 73 28 10 4 2 14 19 27/50 9/26 10/15 8 20
Arizona
Starters
B. Randolph
J. Coleman
C. Jeter
B. Williams
R. Luther
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Randolph 27 18 5 0 1 0 3 4 6/10 5/8 1/1 0 5
J. Coleman 34 16 1 5 0 0 1 3 6/10 4/7 0/0 0 1
C. Jeter 30 14 5 1 1 0 3 4 5/9 0/0 4/6 3 2
B. Williams 30 5 3 1 1 0 5 4 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 3
R. Luther 22 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
E. Akot
I. Lee
D. Smith
A. Barcello
D. Doutrive
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Akot 16 2 1 1 0 0 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
I. Lee 18 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Smith 19 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 1
A. Barcello 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Doutrive 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 57 21 9 3 0 19 22 20/47 10/25 7/9 5 16
NCAA BB Scores