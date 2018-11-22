No. 8 Auburn beats Arizona 73-57 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 19 points, Malik Dunbar added 15 and No. 8 Auburn pulled away from Arizona to win the Maui Invitational third-place game 73-57 Wednesday night.
Auburn (5-1) gave top-ranked Duke its first real test of the season in the semifinals before losing by six. The Tigers built a 10-point lead against Arizona, allowed the Wildcats to pull within one and took control with an 11-0 second-half run to go up 14.
Arizona (4-2) knocked off Iowa State in its opener before succumbing to No. 3 and eventual tournament champion Gonzaga's second-half onslaught in the semifinals. The Wildcats kept Auburn within reach until the Tigers' second-half run and could not make up the difference.
Brandon Randolph had 18 points and Justin Coleman 16 for Arizona.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|1.4
|Reb. Per Game
|1.4
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|31.7
|45.0
|Three Point %
|24.1
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|86.5
|Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn
|6.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Randolph made free throw
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Horace Spencer
|36.0
|+ 2
|Brandon Randolph made layup
|37.0
|+ 2
|Horace Spencer made dunk, assist by Jared Harper
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|1:10
|Justin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Turnover on Samir Doughty
|1:21
|Offensive foul on Samir Doughty
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke
|1:46
|Brandon Randolph missed jump shot
|1:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|57
|Field Goals
|27-50 (54.0%)
|20-47 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|25
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|20
|16
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|14
|19
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Brown G
|17.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
5
|B. Randolph G
|17.3 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|53.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Brown G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|B. Randolph G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|54.0
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|29
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/10
|4/8
|3/3
|0
|2
|C. Okeke
|31
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|4
|S. Doughty
|23
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|36
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|A. McLemore
|14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|29
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/10
|4/8
|3/3
|0
|2
|C. Okeke
|31
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|4
|S. Doughty
|23
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|36
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|A. McLemore
|14
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dunbar
|17
|15
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/7
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|H. Spencer
|21
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|1
|J. McCormick
|15
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Wiley
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|73
|28
|10
|4
|2
|14
|19
|27/50
|9/26
|10/15
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|27
|18
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/10
|5/8
|1/1
|0
|5
|J. Coleman
|34
|16
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Jeter
|30
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|2
|B. Williams
|30
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|22
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|27
|18
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/10
|5/8
|1/1
|0
|5
|J. Coleman
|34
|16
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Jeter
|30
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|2
|B. Williams
|30
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|22
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Akot
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Lee
|18
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Smith
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Barcello
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Doutrive
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|57
|21
|9
|3
|0
|19
|22
|20/47
|10/25
|7/9
|5
|16
