Loyola Marymount now 6-0, beats Central Connecticut, 76-74

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Zafir Williams hit two free throws with a second left in the game to allow Loyola Marymount to avoid its first loss of the season and beat Central Connecticut, 76-74 on Wednesday night.

LMU is now 6-0 for the first time in program history.

Central Connecticut (3-3) surrendered the lead briefly at the start of the second half, but regained it and kept it until the Lions tied the game with 4:10 left on two free throws by Matthias Markusson, but Jamir Coleman answered with a layup for the Blue Devils and Joe Hugley added a jumper to re-establish the lead. James Batemon tied it with 35 seconds left on a layup.

Batemon hit 10 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 6 from distance, and put up 26 points while adding six assists and three steals. Markusson added 15 points.

Tyler Kohl had 22 point to lead the Blue Devils, with Hugley adding 21 points off the bench.

Key Players
T. Kohl
J. Batemon
38.5 Min. Per Game 38.5
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.3 Field Goal % 46.6
42.9 Three Point % 34.5
87.5 Free Throw % 86.7
  Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount 0.0
  Tyler Kohl missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Zafir Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Zafir Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Kashaun Hicks 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount 4.0
  Tyler Kohl missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 James Batemon made driving layup 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kashaun Hicks, stolen by James Batemon 38.0
+ 1 Mattias Markusson made free throw 49.0
  Shooting foul on Joe Hugley 49.0
Team Stats
Points 74 76
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 26-50 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 30
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 16 19
Team 1 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Kohl G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
5
J. Batemon G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo CCSU 3-3 363874
home team logo LMU 6-0 334376
O/U 139.5, LOYMRY -12
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CCSU 3-3 81.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo LMU 6-0 69.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
1
T. Kohl G 21.8 PPG 8.6 RPG 5.6 APG 45.0 FG%
5
J. Batemon G 20.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.6 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Kohl G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
5
J. Batemon G 26 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
49.0 FG% 52.0
50.0 3PT FG% 35.3
87.5 FT% 78.3
CCSU
Starters
T. Kohl
J. Coleman
I. Krishnan
T. Batiste
D. Bute
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kohl 38 22 5 5 2 0 3 3 8/15 2/7 4/4 1 4
J. Coleman 27 9 7 2 0 0 2 3 4/7 1/1 0/0 2 5
I. Krishnan 36 6 3 0 2 0 1 3 2/10 1/3 1/1 1 2
T. Batiste 24 4 0 4 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/1 1/2 0 0
D. Bute 12 4 1 1 0 1 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hugley
K. Hicks
H. Kay
T. Segwai
K. Wallace
D. Marshall Jr.
C. Williams
W. Ellis
M. Underwood
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hugley 21 21 3 0 0 1 2 4 6/7 4/5 5/5 1 2
K. Hicks 21 4 2 0 0 0 2 4 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 2
H. Kay 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. Segwai 10 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
K. Wallace 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Marshall Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 23 13 5 2 13 25 25/51 10/20 14/16 7 16
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
M. Markusson
J. McClendon
D. Douglas
Z. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 40 26 2 6 3 0 3 4 10/15 2/6 4/5 0 2
M. Markusson 32 15 7 1 0 1 2 2 5/8 0/0 5/7 3 4
J. McClendon 34 12 2 3 0 0 0 3 5/9 1/3 1/3 0 2
D. Douglas 33 12 7 1 0 0 1 4 3/4 2/2 4/4 2 5
Z. Williams 34 8 7 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 4/4 1 6
Bench
J. Quintana
J. Bell
C. Allen
I. Alipiev
P. Herman
D. Gipson
E. Johansson
E. Scott
A. Essa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Quintana 10 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Bell 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
C. Allen 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Alipiev 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Johansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Essa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 26 14 3 1 8 17 26/50 6/17 18/23 7 19
NCAA BB Scores