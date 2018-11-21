Battle scores 24, Syracuse beats Colgate 77-56, ends skid
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) From the perspective of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, it didn't really look like his team was hitting the gas pedal on offense in the second half against Colgate on Wednesday night.
Then again, compared to the team's performance in the first half, almost anything would have been an improvement.
Tyus Battle scored 24 points and Elijah Hughes and Oshae Brissett added 17 each to lead Syracuse past Colgate 77-56 in the Carrier Dome, snapping a two-game losing streak that had dropped the Orange from the national rankings.
The Orange led just 35-32 at halftime after shooting just 12 for 34 overall and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. But after trailing the Raiders 43-41 with 16:15 remaining in the game, Syracuse closed with a 36-13 run. Syracuse hit 14 of 26 field goals in the second half, including 5 for 10 from long range.
''You have to make shots. The way we shot in the first half, we were fortunate to be able to get the lead,'' Boeheim said. ''We missed seven or eight layups right around the basket (in the first half). We've got to make those. The second half, it looks like we made a lot of shots, which we really didn't. When you're not making any shots, making a few helps.''
Bourama Sidibe led Syracuse (3-2) on the boards with 10 rebounds as the Orange claimed a 46-30 edge on the glass.
Jordan Burns and Will Rayman paced Colgate (4-2) with 13 points apiece. The Raiders hung in with Syracuse in the first half on the strength of an 8-for-23 effort from 3-point range. But the Orange clamped down to limit Colgate to 4 for 17 from long range in the second half. The Raiders managed just six field goals in the game that weren't 3-pointers, and at one stretch went 12 minutes in the second half without a field goal.
''Obviously, they made some adjustments in the zone in the second half and took away some of the things that we were able to do in the first half,'' said Raiders coach Matt Langel. ''And we weren't able to make some adjustments after that. We didn't get the ball behind the zone quite like we needed to. They left some of the interior options open and we weren't able to capitalize on those.''
Battle helped SU take control with 16 second-half points.
''He's a scorer. His first step, I think, is elite,'' Langel said.
Battle also hit all three of his 3-pointers after going just 1-for-11 from that range in the team's first four games.
''I just stepped up and took them with confidence. That's really it,'' he said. ''I'm not going to stop shooting them. I knew they were going to start falling.''
Orange guard Frank Howard, who had been sidelined since September with an ankle injury, saw his first action of the season. He got the start and hit the Orange's first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, at the 1:07 mark. Those were his only points on a 1-for-5 shooting night, although he paced Syracuse with five assists in 19 minutes of play.
''It's good to have Frank back. He made a couple really smart plays to start the second half,'' Boeheim said. ''When you haven't played in eight weeks, it's very hard.''
BIG PICTURE
Colgate: The Raiders should be heartened by their effort, validating what had been the school's first 4-1 start since 2007.
Syracuse: The Orange, ranked 16th in the preseason, fought past a pesky opponent to pick up some much-needed momentum after dropping a pair of games to Connecticut and No. 21 Oregon in the Empire Classic in New York. Syracuse was 2-2 to start a season for the first time since 1987-88.
ANOTHER KEY INJURY?
After finally getting Howard back, Syracuse could be looking at the loss of another integral piece. Center Pascal Chukwu left the game in the first half with what looked like a thigh injury and did not return. Boeheim did not have an update. Chukwu played four minutes and did not score.
ONE-SIDED RIVALRY
The Orange has played Colgate more than any other foe in history (171 times) and has won the last 53 meetings.
UP NEXT
Colgate tries to regain the momentum of its early season surge against another difficult foe, Siena, on Saturday. Colgate's last win in the series with Syracuse was a 67-63 victory in 1962.
Syracuse immediately tests whether its bounce-back performance on Wednesday has staying power by jumping into the ACC-Big 10 Challenge at Ohio State on Nov. 28. The Buckeyes just moved into the AP Top 25, at No. 23.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Malcolm Regisford made layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Zach Light
|23.0
|Robert Braswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Robert Braswell made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Hugh Baxter
|23.0
|+ 2
|Hugh Baxter made jump shot
|39.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Robert Braswell
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Syracuse
|1:05
|Hugh Baxter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj
|1:18
|+ 3
|Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Lindgren
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|77
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-40 (30.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|46
|Offensive
|5
|17
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|35.3
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|31
|13
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/12
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|5
|J. Burns
|30
|13
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/6
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|T. Richardson
|27
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Batt
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Rayman
|31
|13
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/12
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|5
|J. Burns
|30
|13
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/6
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|T. Richardson
|27
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Batt
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ferguson
|17
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Regisford
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|R. Ivanauskas
|31
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|F. Amiel
|20
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|H. Baxter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Lindgren
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Light
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cummings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|24
|14
|4
|1
|15
|20
|18/51
|12/40
|8/10
|5
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|26
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8/10
|3/3
|5/9
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|30
|17
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|O. Brissett
|29
|17
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5/15
|0/1
|7/10
|7
|2
|F. Howard
|19
|3
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Chukwu
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|26
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8/10
|3/3
|5/9
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|30
|17
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|O. Brissett
|29
|17
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5/15
|0/1
|7/10
|7
|2
|F. Howard
|19
|3
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Chukwu
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sidibe
|23
|11
|10
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|5/9
|5
|5
|M. Dolezaj
|24
|4
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Braswell
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Autry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Feldman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Boeheim
|14
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Carey
|18
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Balandi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|41
|13
|13
|3
|9
|14
|26/60
|7/20
|18/30
|17
|24
-
4UVA
MTSU72
50
2nd 1:04 ESP2
-
CCTST
LOYMRY61
56
2nd 7:00
-
HARV
SANFRAN40
49
2nd 7:58
-
USCUP
PORT33
60
2nd 10:35
-
UTAHST
ARIZST19
17
1st 10:08 ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0
1st 20:00 ESP2
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
Final
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
72
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
LOYCHI
BC66
78
Final
-
MARQET
2KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC58
61
Final
-
SIUE
VALPO70
75
Final/OT
-
ENM
NMEXST65
92
Final
-
MONST
ARK68
90
Final
-
NCOLO
UIW90
64
Final
-
ALST
20IOWA78
105
Final
-
BRAD
PSU59
56
Final
-
MARYCA
15MISSST57
61
Final
-
RICE
BYU78
105
Final
-
XAVIER
ILL83
74
Final