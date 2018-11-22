HARV
SANFRAN

No Text

Bouyea with 14 points, San Francisco edges Harvard 61-57

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and San Francisco held on late to edge Harvard 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Frankie Ferrari added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Dons (5-0). Matt McCarthy scored 12 points with 14 rebounds, and Charles Minlend chipped in 10 points with four boards.

The Dons led throughout the first half and were up 32-21 at the break. Harvard took a brief one-point lead late in the second quarter on a layup by Noah Kirkwood but San Francisco went ahead again, 53-52, on a pair of Bouyea free throws with 4:08 to play. Bouyea followed that with a layup and a 3-pointer to make it 58-54 with 1:30 left. Harvard closed to 59-57 with :24 remaining but Spencer Freedman missed a jumper after that and Ferrari drained two free throws with two seconds left for the final score.

Chris Lewis led the Crimson (2-3) with 16 points and five rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bassey
F. Ferrari
24.0 Min. Per Game 24.0
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
55.6 Field Goal % 31.8
33.3 Three Point % 33.3
100.0 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by San Francisco 0.0
  Noah Kirkwood missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Noah Kirkwood 2.0
  Backcourt turnover on Justin Bassey 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Bassey 3.0
  Spencer Freedman missed jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Djuricic 14.0
  Frankie Ferrari missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Frankie Ferrari missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 57 61
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 20-62 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 47
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 31 29
Team 2 7
Assists 6 6
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. Lewis F
16 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
2
F. Ferrari G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Harvard 2-3 213657
home team logo San Francisco 5-0 322961
O/U 135.5, SANFRAN -7.5
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
O/U 135.5, SANFRAN -7.5
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 2-3 74.3 PPG 31.3 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo San Francisco 5-0 85.3 PPG 50 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
0
C. Lewis F 15.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 73.7 FG%
1
J. Bouyea G 6.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Lewis F 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
J. Bouyea G 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
35.5 FG% 32.3
19.0 3PT FG% 11.1
75.0 FT% 67.9
Harvard
Starters
C. Lewis
D. Djuricic
J. Bassey
R. Haskett
C. Juzang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lewis 26 16 5 0 0 3 1 2 7/12 0/0 2/2 2 3
D. Djuricic 34 14 7 1 0 1 2 1 5/12 2/5 2/4 1 6
J. Bassey 32 7 7 1 3 1 3 4 3/6 0/1 1/1 1 6
R. Haskett 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Juzang 19 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
Starters
C. Lewis
D. Djuricic
J. Bassey
R. Haskett
C. Juzang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lewis 26 16 5 0 0 3 1 2 7/12 0/0 2/2 2 3
D. Djuricic 34 14 7 1 0 1 2 1 5/12 2/5 2/4 1 6
J. Bassey 32 7 7 1 3 1 3 4 3/6 0/1 1/1 1 6
R. Haskett 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Juzang 19 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
Bench
N. Kirkwood
R. Baker
H. Welsh
S. Freedman
C. Johnson
B. Dragovic
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
B. Aiken
S. Towns
R. Farley
K. Catchings
M. Forbes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kirkwood 24 12 7 0 0 1 3 4 5/12 2/6 0/1 0 7
R. Baker 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
H. Welsh 14 2 4 1 2 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
S. Freedman 21 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 2/2 0 0
C. Johnson 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 39 6 5 6 13 21 22/62 4/21 9/12 8 31
San Francisco
Starters
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
N. Renfro
J. Lull
J. Ratinho
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 33 14 3 3 1 0 3 4 2/10 1/3 9/12 0 3
C. Minlend 31 10 4 1 0 1 2 1 4/14 0/5 2/2 0 4
N. Renfro 31 4 4 0 3 2 0 2 1/6 0/2 2/3 2 2
J. Lull 8 4 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. Ratinho 30 3 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/9 0/4 1/2 2 2
Starters
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
N. Renfro
J. Lull
J. Ratinho
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 33 14 3 3 1 0 3 4 2/10 1/3 9/12 0 3
C. Minlend 31 10 4 1 0 1 2 1 4/14 0/5 2/2 0 4
N. Renfro 31 4 4 0 3 2 0 2 1/6 0/2 2/3 2 2
J. Lull 8 4 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. Ratinho 30 3 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/9 0/4 1/2 2 2
Bench
J. Bouyea
M. McCarthy
T. Jurkatamm
D. Ryuny
R. Raitanen
M. Orlich
N. Krill
T. Anderson
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 29 14 7 1 1 0 1 0 5/9 1/3 3/4 1 6
M. McCarthy 31 12 14 1 4 0 2 2 5/9 0/0 2/5 4 10
T. Jurkatamm 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Ryuny 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Raitanen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 40 6 9 3 12 17 20/62 2/18 19/28 11 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores