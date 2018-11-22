Bouyea with 14 points, San Francisco edges Harvard 61-57
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and San Francisco held on late to edge Harvard 61-57 on Wednesday night.
Frankie Ferrari added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Dons (5-0). Matt McCarthy scored 12 points with 14 rebounds, and Charles Minlend chipped in 10 points with four boards.
The Dons led throughout the first half and were up 32-21 at the break. Harvard took a brief one-point lead late in the second quarter on a layup by Noah Kirkwood but San Francisco went ahead again, 53-52, on a pair of Bouyea free throws with 4:08 to play. Bouyea followed that with a layup and a 3-pointer to make it 58-54 with 1:30 left. Harvard closed to 59-57 with :24 remaining but Spencer Freedman missed a jumper after that and Ferrari drained two free throws with two seconds left for the final score.
Chris Lewis led the Crimson (2-3) with 16 points and five rebounds.
|24.0
|Min. Per Game
|24.0
|7.5
|Pts. Per Game
|7.5
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|55.6
|Field Goal %
|31.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|0.0
|Noah Kirkwood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Noah Kirkwood
|2.0
|Backcourt turnover on Justin Bassey
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Bassey
|3.0
|Spencer Freedman missed jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Danilo Djuricic
|14.0
|Frankie Ferrari missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Frankie Ferrari missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|61
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|2-18 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|19-28 (67.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|47
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|31
|29
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|6
|6
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Harvard 2-3
|74.3 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|17.0 APG
|San Francisco 5-0
|85.3 PPG
|50 RPG
|18.5 APG
|
|35.5
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|67.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lewis
|26
|16
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7/12
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|D. Djuricic
|34
|14
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|6
|J. Bassey
|32
|7
|7
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|6
|R. Haskett
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Juzang
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kirkwood
|24
|12
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5/12
|2/6
|0/1
|0
|7
|R. Baker
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|H. Welsh
|14
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Freedman
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|C. Johnson
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Aiken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Forbes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|39
|6
|5
|6
|13
|21
|22/62
|4/21
|9/12
|8
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|33
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/10
|1/3
|9/12
|0
|3
|C. Minlend
|31
|10
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/14
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|N. Renfro
|31
|4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|2
|J. Lull
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Ratinho
|30
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/9
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bouyea
|29
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|6
|M. McCarthy
|31
|12
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|10
|T. Jurkatamm
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Ryuny
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Raitanen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|40
|6
|9
|3
|12
|17
|20/62
|2/18
|19/28
|11
|29
