GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Illinois State over short-handed Boise State 73-70 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Yarbrough gave Illinois State a 69-60 lead with 3:59 remaining, but the Redbirds didn't make another field goal the rest of the game. He made just enough free throws (4 of 7) down the stretch to hold off the Broncos, the last coming with 4.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Josh Jefferson added 12 points and Phil Fayne 10 for Illinois State (4-2). The Redbirds used a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 35-30 lead, and they started the second half on a 16-7 spurt for a 52-42 advantage.

Pat Dembley led Boise State (2-3) with 17 points. Justinian Jessup had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Derrick Alston added 11 points and seven boards.

The Broncos were without leading scorer RJ Williams, 17.5 points per game, who had 27 points in a tournament opener.

