ILLST
BOISE

No Text

Yarbrough leads ISU in Cayman Islands Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Illinois State over short-handed Boise State 73-70 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Yarbrough gave Illinois State a 69-60 lead with 3:59 remaining, but the Redbirds didn't make another field goal the rest of the game. He made just enough free throws (4 of 7) down the stretch to hold off the Broncos, the last coming with 4.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Josh Jefferson added 12 points and Phil Fayne 10 for Illinois State (4-2). The Redbirds used a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 35-30 lead, and they started the second half on a 16-7 spurt for a 52-42 advantage.

Pat Dembley led Boise State (2-3) with 17 points. Justinian Jessup had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Derrick Alston added 11 points and seven boards.

The Broncos were without leading scorer RJ Williams, 17.5 points per game, who had 27 points in a tournament opener.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
J. Jessup
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
51.8 Field Goal % 44.0
22.2 Three Point % 38.7
61.8 Free Throw % 100.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston 4.0
  Milik Yarbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Malek Harwell 4.0
+ 1 Pat Dembley made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Pat Dembley made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Zach Copeland 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Boise State 6.0
  Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 13.0
Team Stats
Points 73 70
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 21 28
Team 4 4
Assists 15 15
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
52
M. Yarbrough G
28 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
13
P. Dembley G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 4-2 363773
home team logo Boise State 2-3 353570
O/U 144.5, BOISE -3.5
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
O/U 144.5, BOISE -3.5
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 4-2 75.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Boise State 2-3 73.5 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
52
M. Yarbrough G 16.0 PPG 9.2 RPG 3.6 APG 50.8 FG%
13
P. Dembley G 8.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 30.3 FG%
Top Scorers
52
M. Yarbrough G 28 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
13
P. Dembley G 17 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
45.9 FG% 48.1
40.0 3PT FG% 29.2
60.0 FT% 84.6
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
W. Tinsley
Z. Copeland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 31 28 8 6 1 0 2 1 10/18 0/1 8/12 1 7
P. Fayne 28 10 3 2 2 1 1 3 5/10 0/0 0/0 2 1
K. Evans 28 8 2 4 1 0 2 4 3/7 2/6 0/1 0 2
W. Tinsley 24 6 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 2
Z. Copeland 29 5 2 2 2 0 2 4 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
W. Tinsley
Z. Copeland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 31 28 8 6 1 0 2 1 10/18 0/1 8/12 1 7
P. Fayne 28 10 3 2 2 1 1 3 5/10 0/0 0/0 2 1
K. Evans 28 8 2 4 1 0 2 4 3/7 2/6 0/1 0 2
W. Tinsley 24 6 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 2
Z. Copeland 29 5 2 2 2 0 2 4 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Jefferson
R. Idowu
M. Chastain
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
I. Gassman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jefferson 31 12 1 1 2 0 0 1 4/11 3/8 1/2 0 1
R. Idowu 12 4 6 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 4
M. Chastain 17 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gassman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 27 15 8 1 9 14 28/61 8/20 9/15 6 21
Boise State
Starters
P. Dembley
J. Jessup
D. Alston
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Dembley 34 17 5 5 1 0 6 2 6/14 3/8 2/2 0 5
J. Jessup 37 13 7 5 0 1 0 2 5/11 2/6 1/1 1 6
D. Alston 31 11 7 1 0 0 4 4 5/10 1/4 0/0 1 6
Z. Haney 23 9 3 3 1 1 3 1 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 3
M. Dickinson 32 9 4 1 1 0 0 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 4
Starters
P. Dembley
J. Jessup
D. Alston
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Dembley 34 17 5 5 1 0 6 2 6/14 3/8 2/2 0 5
J. Jessup 37 13 7 5 0 1 0 2 5/11 2/6 1/1 1 6
D. Alston 31 11 7 1 0 0 4 4 5/10 1/4 0/0 1 6
Z. Haney 23 9 3 3 1 1 3 1 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 3
M. Dickinson 32 9 4 1 1 0 0 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 4
Bench
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
A. Hobbs
R. Jorch
C. Christon
R. Williams
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Harwell 21 7 0 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/1 3/4 0 0
D. Wacker 17 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 2
A. Hobbs 5 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 32 15 4 2 16 17 26/54 7/24 11/13 4 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores