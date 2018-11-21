Yarbrough leads ISU in Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Milik Yarbrough had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Illinois State over short-handed Boise State 73-70 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Yarbrough gave Illinois State a 69-60 lead with 3:59 remaining, but the Redbirds didn't make another field goal the rest of the game. He made just enough free throws (4 of 7) down the stretch to hold off the Broncos, the last coming with 4.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.
Josh Jefferson added 12 points and Phil Fayne 10 for Illinois State (4-2). The Redbirds used a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 35-30 lead, and they started the second half on a 16-7 spurt for a 52-42 advantage.
Pat Dembley led Boise State (2-3) with 17 points. Justinian Jessup had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Derrick Alston added 11 points and seven boards.
The Broncos were without leading scorer RJ Williams, 17.5 points per game, who had 27 points in a tournament opener.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|51.8
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|22.2
|Three Point %
|38.7
|61.8
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston
|4.0
|Milik Yarbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Malek Harwell
|4.0
|+ 1
|Pat Dembley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Pat Dembley made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Zach Copeland
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Boise State
|6.0
|Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|70
|Field Goals
|28-61 (45.9%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 4-2
|75.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Boise State 2-3
|73.5 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|16.0 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
13
|P. Dembley G
|8.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|30.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Yarbrough G
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|P. Dembley G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|31
|28
|8
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|10/18
|0/1
|8/12
|1
|7
|P. Fayne
|28
|10
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Evans
|28
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|W. Tinsley
|24
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Copeland
|29
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
