No. 2 Kansas rallies past Marquette 77-68
NEW YORK (AP) - Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 77-68 win over Marquette in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.
Marquette (3-1) led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break. Then came the Jayhawks 22-0 run.
Marquette went 0-of-10 from the field to start second half as Kansas (4-0) retook the lead in commanding fashion. The Golden Eagles finally scored a basket nine minutes into the second half on Joey Hauser's 3-pointer to make it 60-50. His brother, Sam Hauser, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Markus Howard had 18 points.
The Jayhawks got 16 points from Legerald Vick while Devon Dotson chipped in with 10 points, four assists and three steals.
Kansas will face No. 5 Tennessee in the final on Friday night, while Marquette will play Louisville in the consolation game.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|37.2
|Three Point %
|25.0
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|+ 2
|Theo John made dunk, assist by Joseph Chartouny
|22.0
|+ 1
|Lagerald Vick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Lagerald Vick missed 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Markus Howard
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Dedric Lawson
|39.0
|Theo John missed layup
|41.0
|Lost ball turnover on Lagerald Vick, stolen by Sam Hauser
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Lagerald Vick
|50.0
|Theo John missed layup
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Chartouny
|1:05
|Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|77
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|14-31 (45.2%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|17
|10
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.7
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|45.2
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chartouny
|28
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Anim
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Heldt
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Bailey
|10
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|E. Morrow
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|27
|17
|2
|7
|13
|22
|25/60
|14/31
|4/5
|5
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|33
|26
|12
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9/16
|1/1
|7/7
|4
|8
|L. Vick
|36
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Dotson
|31
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|U. Azubuike
|15
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|3
|Q. Grimes
|26
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|33
|26
|12
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9/16
|1/1
|7/7
|4
|8
|L. Vick
|36
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Dotson
|31
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|U. Azubuike
|15
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|3
|Q. Grimes
|26
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Garrett
|28
|11
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4/13
|1/3
|2/5
|1
|2
|M. Lightfoot
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. McCormack
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Lawson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Moore
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Luinstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Agbaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|33
|10
|6
|5
|8
|15
|28/58
|5/10
|16/24
|8
|25
-
4UVA
MTSU72
48
2nd 1:50 ESP2
-
CCTST
LOYMRY59
54
2nd 7:55
-
HARV
SANFRAN36
44
2nd 8:56
-
USCUP
PORT31
59
2nd 11:52
-
UTAHST
ARIZST18
14
1st 11:58 ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0
1st 20:00 ESP2
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
Final
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
72
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
LOYCHI
BC66
78
Final
-
MARQET
2KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC58
61
Final
-
SIUE
VALPO70
75
Final/OT
-
ENM
NMEXST65
92
Final
-
MONST
ARK68
90
Final
-
NCOLO
UIW90
64
Final
-
ALST
20IOWA78
105
Final
-
BRAD
PSU59
56
Final
-
MARYCA
15MISSST57
61
Final
-
RICE
BYU78
105
Final
-
XAVIER
ILL83
74
Final