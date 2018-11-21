MARQET
No. 2 Kansas rallies past Marquette 77-68

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 77-68 win over Marquette in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Marquette (3-1) led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break. Then came the Jayhawks 22-0 run.

Marquette went 0-of-10 from the field to start second half as Kansas (4-0) retook the lead in commanding fashion. The Golden Eagles finally scored a basket nine minutes into the second half on Joey Hauser's 3-pointer to make it 60-50. His brother, Sam Hauser, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Markus Howard had 18 points.

The Jayhawks got 16 points from Legerald Vick while Devon Dotson chipped in with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Kansas will face No. 5 Tennessee in the final on Friday night, while Marquette will play Louisville in the consolation game.

Key Players
M. Howard
0 G
D. Lawson
1 F
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
40.8 Field Goal % 39.2
37.2 Three Point % 25.0
87.0 Free Throw % 82.8
Team Stats
Points 68 77
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 22 25
Team 4 5
Assists 17 10
Steals 2 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
J. Hauser
T. John
J. Cain
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 36 20 6 1 1 0 1 4 7/15 6/13 0/0 0 6
M. Howard 38 18 3 6 0 0 2 1 6/23 4/11 2/2 0 3
J. Hauser 22 9 5 1 0 1 1 3 3/3 2/2 1/2 0 5
T. John 14 7 1 0 0 5 1 4 3/6 0/0 1/1 1 0
J. Cain 15 4 4 1 0 0 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
L. Vick
D. Dotson
U. Azubuike
Q. Grimes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Lawson 33 26 12 3 0 2 1 3 9/16 1/1 7/7 4 8
L. Vick 36 16 2 0 1 0 2 2 6/12 3/5 1/2 0 2
D. Dotson 31 10 3 4 3 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 2
U. Azubuike 15 6 4 2 0 0 2 4 3/5 0/0 0/3 1 3
Q. Grimes 26 3 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 3/4 0 4
