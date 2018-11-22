MARYCA
MISSST

No Text

No. 15 Mississippi State tops Saint Mary's 61-57 in Vegas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary's on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event's heavyweight division.

Saint Mary's took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman's powerful slam dunk.

The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.

Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ford
3 G
A. Holman
35 F
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
45.8 Field Goal % 48.0
21.4 Three Point % 27.8
89.5 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Lamar Peters made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Thomas 1.0
+ 2 Jordan Ford made layup 1.0
+ 1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Malik Fitts 6.0
+ 2 Jordan Ford made layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu 18.0
  Aric Holman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Aric Holman made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 57 61
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 22 25
Team 5 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Ford G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Mary's 3-2 273057
home team logo 15 Miss. State 4-1 352661
O/U 135, MISSST -5.5
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
O/U 135, MISSST -5.5
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 3-2 78.8 PPG 34.5 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo 15 Miss. State 4-1 79.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ford G 25.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.8 APG 48.5 FG%
23
T. Carter G 11.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.3 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Ford G 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
23
T. Carter G 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.1 FG% 43.6
37.5 3PT FG% 20.8
62.5 FT% 80.0
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
J. Hunter
E. Thomas
T. Krebs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 37 23 4 3 1 0 1 1 10/25 1/3 2/4 2 2
M. Fitts 34 10 9 1 0 0 0 4 3/16 2/6 2/2 3 6
J. Hunter 30 9 5 1 0 0 0 3 4/7 0/0 1/2 1 4
E. Thomas 39 6 1 1 1 0 1 4 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 0
T. Krebs 22 5 7 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 5
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
J. Hunter
E. Thomas
T. Krebs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 37 23 4 3 1 0 1 1 10/25 1/3 2/4 2 2
M. Fitts 34 10 9 1 0 0 0 4 3/16 2/6 2/2 3 6
J. Hunter 30 9 5 1 0 0 0 3 4/7 0/0 1/2 1 4
E. Thomas 39 6 1 1 1 0 1 4 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 0
T. Krebs 22 5 7 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 5
Bench
J. Perry
D. Fotu
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
A. Menzies
K. Clark
D. Sheets
K. Zoriks
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perry 10 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Fotu 23 2 5 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4
T. Kuhse 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Tass 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mudronja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 32 8 4 1 5 15 23/62 6/16 5/8 10 22
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
A. Holman
N. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 36 12 3 1 0 1 2 1 5/11 1/5 1/1 0 3
L. Peters 29 10 3 5 1 0 1 2 4/7 1/4 1/1 1 2
A. Holman 30 9 11 0 1 4 0 2 4/11 0/4 1/3 3 8
N. Weatherspoon 29 6 2 3 1 0 3 3 1/4 1/2 3/3 0 2
R. Perry 18 4 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
A. Holman
N. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 36 12 3 1 0 1 2 1 5/11 1/5 1/1 0 3
L. Peters 29 10 3 5 1 0 1 2 4/7 1/4 1/1 1 2
A. Holman 30 9 11 0 1 4 0 2 4/11 0/4 1/3 3 8
N. Weatherspoon 29 6 2 3 1 0 3 3 1/4 1/2 3/3 0 2
R. Perry 18 4 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
T. Carter
R. Woodard
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
A. Ado
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 25 12 3 2 2 0 0 0 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 3
R. Woodard 25 6 3 1 0 1 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 1
K. Feazell 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 31 12 5 6 8 12 24/55 5/24 8/10 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores