No. 15 Mississippi State tops Saint Mary's 61-57 in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary's on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event's heavyweight division.
Saint Mary's took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman's powerful slam dunk.
The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.
Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.
Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|21.4
|Three Point %
|27.8
|89.5
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|+ 1
|Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Lamar Peters made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Ford made layup
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Malik Fitts
|6.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Ford made layup
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|18.0
|Aric Holman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Aric Holman made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|61
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|5
|8
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 3-2
|78.8 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|15 Miss. State 4-1
|79.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|37.1
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perry
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Fotu
|23
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|T. Kuhse
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Tass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mudronja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|32
|8
|4
|1
|5
|15
|23/62
|6/16
|5/8
|10
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|36
|12
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|L. Peters
|29
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Holman
|30
|9
|11
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/4
|1/3
|3
|8
|N. Weatherspoon
|29
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|R. Perry
|18
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|36
|12
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|L. Peters
|29
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Holman
|30
|9
|11
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/4
|1/3
|3
|8
|N. Weatherspoon
|29
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|R. Perry
|18
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|25
|12
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Woodard
|25
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Feazell
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|31
|12
|5
|6
|8
|12
|24/55
|5/24
|8/10
|6
|25
-
UTAHST
ARIZST57
66
2nd 9:21 ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ28
22
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
Final
-
LOYCHI
BC66
78
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
72
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
MARQET
2KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC58
61
Final
-
ENM
NMEXST65
92
Final
-
MONST
ARK68
90
Final
-
SIUE
VALPO70
75
Final/OT
-
NCOLO
UIW90
64
Final
-
MARYCA
15MISSST57
61
Final
-
ALST
20IOWA78
105
Final
-
BRAD
PSU59
56
Final
-
XAVIER
ILL83
74
Final
-
RICE
BYU78
105
Final
-
4UVA
MTSU74
52
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN57
61
Final
-
USCUP
PORT56
73
Final
-
CCTST
LOYMRY74
76
Final