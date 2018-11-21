Kalscheur's late 3 lifts Minnesota past Washington 68-66
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The shot wasn't what Minnesota coach Richard Pitino wanted until Gabe Kalscheur's heave swished through the net.
Then it became the perfect shot to keep the Gophers unbeaten.
''The way that he shot it I don't know if I envisioned that. But he's a great kid, he deserves success and sometimes you just have to get lucky. We haven't been really lucky around here,'' Pitino said.
Kalscheur made a contested 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left, lifting Minnesota to a 68-66 win over Washington in the final of the Vancouver Showcase on Wednesday.
Washington led 66-65 and had possession, but Jaylen Nowell was called for an offensive foul with 12.8 seconds left. Minnesota didn't appear to have a good look as Kalscheur was guarded by Washington's Noah Dickerson. But the freshman got enough space - perhaps with the help of an extra step - to get off the difficult shot that swished. It was just his second 3-pointer of the game.
Kalscheur looked to have shuffled his feet before putting up the shot.
''When it left his hand I said `He made it,''' Dickerson said. ''I (saw) the look in his eyes.''
Nowell had a shot from about 35 feet at the buzzer that wasn't close.
The final game of the inaugural event wasn't pretty as both teams suffered from stretches of sloppy play and offensive inefficiency. But it got the exciting conclusion it hoped thanks to Minnesota's late rally.
Jordan Murphy led Minnesota (5-0) with 18 points - all in the second half - and 11 rebounds. Alex Coffey added 17 points and Kalscheur finished with nine points, including the three biggest.
''That was insane. That was something you would typically see in March Madness or something,'' Murphy said.
Dickerson matched his career high with 28 points for Washington (4-2) and Nowell added 22, but the Huskies were outscored 14-7 over the final six minutes and continued to struggle with finding a third scorer. David Crisp had eight points but no one else scored more than two.
''The ball stopped. We didn't get a lot of flow, didn't get a lot of movement,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of the offensive issues late. ''They were killing us inside and then they were just beating us down court later in the game. We still had the one-point lead. ... We've got to learn from it and move forward.''
Kalscheur, who scored 18 of 25 points in the first half versus Santa Clara, was scoreless until hitting a corner 3-pointer with 7:37 left to pull the Gophers within 54-52. Every time Washington was on the verge of pulling away, Minnesota had a mini spurt to stay close. Washington wasn't able to build its lead to more than five after as the teams matched shot for shot, interspersed with some sloppy possessions.
Washington still led 63-58 with 3:23 left but Kalscheur was fouled shooting a 3 and hit all three. The Gophers pulled even on Coffey's driving layup and after a Washington miss, Murphy put the Gophers up 65-63 with two minutes left.
Nowell answered with a tough driving basket and Crisp split free throws for a 66-65 lead. Minnesota had several chances on its next possession but ended up turning the ball over with 38 seconds left. Washington answered with its own turnover as Nowell was called for a charge as Coffey played excellent defense to draw the foul that set up Kalscheur's winning shot.
''We had a chance to not put ourselves in that position and that's the frustrating part,'' Hopkins said
TOUGH TURNAROUND
Playing for the third time in four days, both teams showed signs of fatigue during a lethargic first half. It was an exceptionally tough turnaround for Washington whose win over Texas A&M finished after 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday night and was back on the court less than 17 hours later.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: After seeing Kalscheur hit six 3-pointers in the first half a day earlier, all of the Gophers struggled from deep early against Washington. The Gophers were 1 of 6 on 3s in the first 20 minutes and 4 of 12 for the game. ... Minnesota shot 26 percent and was 7 of 15 on free-throws in the first half. The Gophers finished at 38 percent shooting and were 22 of 33 at the line.
Washington: The 20 points by Minnesota in the first half were the fewest allowed by Washington since giving up 15 against Oregon State in January 2015. ... The Huskies missed all seven 3-point attempts in the first half. Their first 3 came with 18:32 left on Nowell's corner 3. ... Dickerson posted consecutive 20-point games for the third time in his career.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: The Gophers are at Boston College next Monday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Washington: The Huskies get a break before hosting Eastern Washington on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|56.1
|Field Goal %
|32.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|25.9
|62.2
|Free Throw %
|63.6
|+ 3
|Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington
|4.0
|Turnover on Jaylen Nowell
|13.0
|Offensive foul on Jaylen Nowell
|13.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Washington
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
|48.0
|Amir Coffey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|53.0
|Isaiah Washington missed layup
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|1:09
|David Crisp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|66
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|23-46 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-33 (66.7%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|30
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|21
|24
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Minnesota 5-0
|82.8 PPG
|47.5 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Washington 4-2
|71.6 PPG
|39 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Murphy F
|13.0 PPG
|12.8 RPG
|4.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
15
|N. Dickerson F
|16.2 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Murphy F
|18 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|N. Dickerson F
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|32
|18
|11
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|7
|A. Coffey
|36
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|4/7
|3
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|0
|D. Oturu
|23
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. McBrayer
|26
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|32
|18
|11
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|7
|A. Coffey
|36
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|4/7
|3
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|0
|D. Oturu
|23
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. McBrayer
|26
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|0
|I. Washington
|21
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/9
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Stull
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Hurt
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Omersa
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|30
|8
|6
|1
|14
|21
|21/55
|4/12
|22/33
|13
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|32
|28
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|9/11
|0/0
|10/13
|1
|6
|J. Nowell
|36
|22
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|9/15
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|2
|D. Crisp
|35
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|2
|M. Thybulle
|26
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|H. Wright
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|32
|28
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|9/11
|0/0
|10/13
|1
|6
|J. Nowell
|36
|22
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|9/15
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|2
|D. Crisp
|35
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|2
|M. Thybulle
|26
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|H. Wright
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Timmins
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|N. Carter
|21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Green
|20
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Penn-Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|29
|7
|4
|8
|16
|24
|23/46
|3/14
|17/24
|7
|22
-
4UVA
MTSU74
52
2nd 15.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
LOYMRY61
58
2nd 6:43
-
HARV
SANFRAN42
49
2nd 7:17
-
USCUP
PORT35
60
2nd 9:21
-
UTAHST
ARIZST21
17
1st 10:04 ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0
1st 20:00 ESP2
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
Final
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
72
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
LOYCHI
BC66
78
Final
-
MARQET
2KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC58
61
Final
-
SIUE
VALPO70
75
Final/OT
-
ENM
NMEXST65
92
Final
-
MONST
ARK68
90
Final
-
NCOLO
UIW90
64
Final
-
ALST
20IOWA78
105
Final
-
BRAD
PSU59
56
Final
-
MARYCA
15MISSST57
61
Final
-
RICE
BYU78
105
Final
-
XAVIER
ILL83
74
Final