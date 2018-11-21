SMU
Whitt hits winner with 4.4 seconds left for SMU

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Jimmy Whitt Jr. made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 4.4 seconds left, Jahmal McMurray hit a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, setting a Cancun Challenge record, and SMU rallied past Wright State 77-76 on Wednesday night.

SMU trailed for the majority of the game. After a SMU turnover, Loudon Love rebounded his own miss and put it back to give Wright State a 74-73 lead with 30.5 seconds left. Whitt answered with a drive to the baseline, spinning his defender and hitting a fade-away jumper to retake the lead.

Mark Hughes was fouled going for a loose ball and made two free throws to give the lead back to Wright State with 10.7 seconds to go. But Whitt went coast-to-coast and sank a shot from about the same spot seconds earlier and Cole Gentry's runner wasn't close at the buzzer.

McMurray set a tournament scoring record with 98 total points over his three games. He opened with 34 points by making 14 of 17 shots and added 18 in a second-round loss to Southern Miss.

Whitt finished with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting for SMU (3-3). Love had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Wright State (3-3).

The teams combined for just 11 free-throw attempts in the first 36 minutes and finished with 16.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
L. Love
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
57.4 Field Goal % 66.7
20.0 Three Point %
63.6 Free Throw % 20.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Mark Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Mark Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray 11.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made turnaround jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Loudon Love made dunk 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Loudon Love 30.0
  Loudon Love missed dunk 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Loudon Love 35.0
  Bill Wampler missed floating jump shot 37.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Parker Ernsthausen 51.0
Team Stats
Points 77 76
Field Goals 30-54 (55.6%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 25
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 18 15
Team 1 2
Assists 9 21
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
0
J. McMurray G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
11
L. Love C
19 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 3-3 334477
home team logo Wright State 3-3 393776
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 3-3 73.2 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Wright State 3-3 76.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 17.6 PPG 1.4 RPG 2.4 APG 42.7 FG%
11
L. Love C 16.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.4 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 27 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
L. Love C 19 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
55.6 FG% 50.0
47.6 3PT FG% 51.9
87.5 FT% 50.0
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
J. Whitt Jr.
E. Chargois
I. Mike
N. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 37 27 3 1 2 0 4 2 9/16 7/11 2/2 1 2
J. Whitt Jr. 32 18 2 4 0 0 1 2 9/10 0/0 0/0 0 2
E. Chargois 22 12 4 0 1 1 2 3 4/6 2/4 2/3 1 3
I. Mike 31 9 3 2 2 2 2 3 4/8 0/2 1/1 2 1
N. Dixon 34 3 4 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
F. Hunt
C. White
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Hunt 16 6 7 0 1 1 1 1 2/7 0/1 2/2 3 4
C. White 17 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Douglas 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Young Jr. 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 25 9 6 4 12 13 30/54 10/21 7/8 7 18
Wright State
Starters
L. Love
C. Gentry
M. Hughes
P. Ernsthausen
B. Wampler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Love 32 19 14 2 0 1 5 2 9/13 0/0 1/4 4 10
C. Gentry 37 14 1 7 1 0 0 0 5/7 4/5 0/0 0 1
M. Hughes 36 14 2 5 0 0 2 2 4/9 4/8 2/2 0 2
P. Ernsthausen 36 12 3 2 3 0 2 2 4/9 3/6 1/2 2 1
B. Wampler 25 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 2/11 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Vest
S. Potter
M. Smith
R. Custer
A. Giles
J. Hall
J. Manns
J. Hendricks
G. Basile
A. Neff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Vest 18 11 1 0 2 0 0 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 1 0
S. Potter 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Smith 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Manns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Basile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 23 21 6 1 10 8 29/58 14/27 4/8 8 15
