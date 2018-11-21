Whitt hits winner with 4.4 seconds left for SMU
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Jimmy Whitt Jr. made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 4.4 seconds left, Jahmal McMurray hit a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, setting a Cancun Challenge record, and SMU rallied past Wright State 77-76 on Wednesday night.
SMU trailed for the majority of the game. After a SMU turnover, Loudon Love rebounded his own miss and put it back to give Wright State a 74-73 lead with 30.5 seconds left. Whitt answered with a drive to the baseline, spinning his defender and hitting a fade-away jumper to retake the lead.
Mark Hughes was fouled going for a loose ball and made two free throws to give the lead back to Wright State with 10.7 seconds to go. But Whitt went coast-to-coast and sank a shot from about the same spot seconds earlier and Cole Gentry's runner wasn't close at the buzzer.
McMurray set a tournament scoring record with 98 total points over his three games. He opened with 34 points by making 14 of 17 shots and added 18 in a second-round loss to Southern Miss.
Whitt finished with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting for SMU (3-3). Love had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Wright State (3-3).
The teams combined for just 11 free-throw attempts in the first 36 minutes and finished with 16.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|57.4
|Field Goal %
|66.7
|20.0
|Three Point %
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|20.0
|+ 2
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Mark Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Mark Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray
|11.0
|+ 2
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made turnaround jump shot
|22.0
|+ 2
|Loudon Love made dunk
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Loudon Love
|30.0
|Loudon Love missed dunk
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Loudon Love
|35.0
|Bill Wampler missed floating jump shot
|37.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Parker Ernsthausen
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|76
|Field Goals
|30-54 (55.6%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|25
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|18
|15
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|21
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|13
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 3-3
|73.2 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Wright State 3-3
|76.4 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|17.6 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
11
|L. Love C
|16.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|64.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McMurray G
|27 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|L. Love C
|19 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|51.9
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|37
|27
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|9/16
|7/11
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Whitt Jr.
|32
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9/10
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Chargois
|22
|12
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|3
|I. Mike
|31
|9
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|1
|N. Dixon
|34
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|16
|6
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|4
|C. White
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Douglas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Young Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|25
|9
|6
|4
|12
|13
|30/54
|10/21
|7/8
|7
|18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Vest
|18
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/4
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Potter
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Smith
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Custer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Manns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Basile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Neff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|23
|21
|6
|1
|10
|8
|29/58
|14/27
|4/8
|8
|15
