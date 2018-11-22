TULSA
NEVADA

No Text

No. 6 Nevada advances to Las Vegas Invitational game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Nevada passed its first challenge away from home this season thanks to Jordan Caroline and the Wolf Pack's free-throw shooting.

Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada made 35 of 42 free throws to beat Tulsa 96-86 on Thursday in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.

''Away from home and getting a win is a positive,'' Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. ''We took a step back from Monday's win (against Cal Baptist). We were lacking from getting stops (defensively). Tulsa is a good team.''

Caleb Martin added 21 points and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

''Jazz opens the floor for his teammates,'' Musselman said. "Offensively, he gets an A-plus, but he's got to get better defensively.''

Sterling Taplin led the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu added 14.

Nevada finally pulled away, building an 80-62 lead with 9:30 left. Tulsa cut it to 88-79 with 3:48 remaining.

''After that, we had a couple bang-bang plays that didn't go our way,'' Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. ''(Nevada) is a good team. My guys played their butts off. We had our chances. We had 38 points in the paint and we always look at that.''

The Wolf Pack, who had 28 points in the paint, scored 15 seconds into the game and led throughout. Their largest first-half lead was 14 with 3:11 until halftime. Tulsa was 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the session and finished 7 of 23. Nevada led 46-35 at halftime.

SWEET CAROLINE

The Wolf Pack are 29-2 when Caroline has double-double. He was 12 of 17 from the free-throw line and 6 of 12 from the field.

''We could have played better,'' he said. ''We still have things to do to get better. Chemistry is good. We have a good connection on the court. I love playing for our guys. Now we have to rest and watch film.''

LAS VEGAS CLASSIC

The Wolf Pack played in the Las Vegas Classic last December in the same arena and fell in the championship game to San Francisco 66-64 after playing on back-to-back nights.

''In our game against San Francisco, our guys got tired,'' Musselman said. ''Our guys need to get some rest now for (Massachusetts).''

THE TAKEAWAY

Nevada: The Wolf Pack's No. 6 ranking is the highest in school history. Nevada is 29-2 when Caroline has a double-double. This was Nevada's first neutral-site game, albeit within the state, eight hours south. Besides its annual Mountain West Conference game at UNLV, Nevada is trying to play more neutral-site games in Las Vegas for its fan base in the southern part of the state.

Tulsa: Before Thursday, the Golden Hurricane were off to their best start under coach Frank Haith. Tulsa scored 38 points in the paint. In their two previous Invitational games at home, Igbanu averaged 20.5 points.

ONCE CONFERENCE FOES

Nevada leads the series 8-6, winning the last six. The teams were part of the Western Athletic Conference from 2000-05.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Vs. Massachusetts on Friday in the championship game.

Tulsa: Vs. Southern Illinois on Friday in the consolation game.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Taplin
4 G
Co. Martin
11 F
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
10.3 Ast. Per Game 10.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
65.0 Field Goal % 37.5
37.5 Three Point % 30.0
69.2 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Barnes 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Tulsa 15.0
  Tre'Shawn Thurman missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Cody Martin 31.0
  Chris Barnes missed driving layup 33.0
+ 1 Jordan Caroline made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Jordan Caroline made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Joiner 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin 43.0
  Sterling Taplin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tre'Shawn Thurman 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu 50.0
Team Stats
Points 86 96
Field Goals 29-54 (53.7%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 35-42 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 16 20
Team 7 4
Assists 13 6
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 28 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
S. Taplin G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
24
J. Caroline G
25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Tulsa 4-1 355186
home team logo 6 Nevada 5-0 465096
O/U 152, NEVADA -14
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 152, NEVADA -14
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Tulsa 4-1 79.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 6 Nevada 5-0 86.5 PPG 47.8 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
4
S. Taplin G 10.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 7.0 APG 51.7 FG%
24
J. Caroline G 17.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.3 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Taplin G 22 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
24
J. Caroline G 25 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
53.7 FG% 43.9
30.4 3PT FG% 34.4
77.8 FT% 83.3
Tulsa
Starters
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
C. Scott
D. Jeffries
C. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Taplin 34 22 1 7 1 0 2 2 7/11 2/5 6/6 0 1
M. Igbanu 29 14 4 2 0 0 1 4 4/5 0/0 6/9 0 4
C. Scott 24 10 3 0 0 0 3 3 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 2
D. Jeffries 26 8 6 1 1 0 1 5 3/8 1/5 1/2 2 4
C. Barnes 19 8 5 1 0 1 2 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 3
Starters
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
C. Scott
D. Jeffries
C. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Taplin 34 22 1 7 1 0 2 2 7/11 2/5 6/6 0 1
M. Igbanu 29 14 4 2 0 0 1 4 4/5 0/0 6/9 0 4
C. Scott 24 10 3 0 0 0 3 3 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 2
D. Jeffries 26 8 6 1 1 0 1 5 3/8 1/5 1/2 2 4
C. Barnes 19 8 5 1 0 1 2 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 3
Bench
S. Falokun
L. Korita
J. Horne
Z. Moore
D. Jackson
E. Joiner
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Falokun 7 10 2 0 1 0 2 4 4/5 0/0 2/3 2 0
L. Korita 12 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 0
J. Horne 20 5 0 2 0 0 0 2 2/4 1/3 0/1 0 0
Z. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Joiner 16 0 1 0 1 0 0 5 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 188 86 23 13 4 1 12 28 29/54 7/23 21/27 7 16
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
Ca. Martin
T. Thurman
T. Porter
Co. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Caroline 37 25 11 2 1 0 1 1 6/12 1/2 12/17 5 6
Ca. Martin 34 21 6 1 0 1 2 3 4/16 3/13 10/10 1 5
T. Thurman 22 8 4 0 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/5 1/1 1 3
T. Porter 18 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 2/2 0/0 3/5 2 0
Co. Martin 22 4 5 0 1 1 0 3 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 5
Starters
J. Caroline
Ca. Martin
T. Thurman
T. Porter
Co. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Caroline 37 25 11 2 1 0 1 1 6/12 1/2 12/17 5 6
Ca. Martin 34 21 6 1 0 1 2 3 4/16 3/13 10/10 1 5
T. Thurman 22 8 4 0 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/5 1/1 1 3
T. Porter 18 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 2/2 0/0 3/5 2 0
Co. Martin 22 4 5 0 1 1 0 3 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 5
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Brown
C. Henson
N. Zouzoua
D. Cunningham
L. Drew
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
V. Lee
Z. Wurm
K. Hymes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 34 20 1 0 1 0 0 2 5/9 5/7 5/5 1 0
J. Brown 14 6 0 2 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 0
C. Henson 18 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 1
N. Zouzoua 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Wurm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 96 31 6 4 4 7 22 25/57 11/32 35/42 11 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores