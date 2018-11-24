UMASS
NEVADA

No Text

No. 6 Nevada beats UMass 110-87 in Las Vegas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Caleb Martin scored 29 points, Tre'Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada beat Massachusetts 110-87 in the Las Vegas Invitational's second championship game on Friday.

Martin, who was named the tournament MVP, finished 9 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Cody Martin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-0), and Jordan Caroline had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nevada shot 62 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (4-2) with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Keon Clergeot added 12 as five Massachusetts players reached double digits.

Massachusetts hung tough in the first half as Nevada could only build a five-point lead in the first 13 minutes. The Wolf Pack stretched it out to 56-49 by halftime and built their largest lead by game's end.

The tournament featured separate brackets and crowned two champions. No. 11 Michigan State beat Texas in the other title game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
2 G
Co. Martin
11 F
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
46.6 Field Goal % 50.0
45.2 Three Point % 36.4
92.9 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by David Cunningham 12.0
  Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Jazz Johnson made driving layup 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tre Wood, stolen by Jordan Brown 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Brown 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua 54.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 1 Jordan Caroline made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Jordan Caroline made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin 1:10
Team Stats
Points 87 110
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 40-65 (61.5%)
3-Pointers 15-36 (41.7%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 15 23
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 2 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
Ca. Martin F
29 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 4-3 493887
home team logo 6 Nevada 6-0 5654110
O/U 157, NEVADA -13.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 157, NEVADA -13.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 4-3 82.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 18.7 APG
home team logo 6 Nevada 6-0 88.4 PPG 46 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
2
L. Pipkins G 17.8 PPG 6.0 RPG 6.7 APG 41.0 FG%
10
Ca. Martin F 19.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.2 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Pipkins G 30 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
10
Ca. Martin F 29 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
41.9 FG% 61.5
41.7 3PT FG% 50.0
80.0 FT% 73.1
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Cobb
J. Laurent
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 31 30 7 4 0 0 2 3 9/21 6/14 6/6 1 6
C. Cobb 35 11 3 3 1 0 1 3 4/11 3/8 0/0 2 1
J. Laurent 35 11 4 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 1/2 4/4 2 2
C. Pierre 16 10 0 1 0 0 1 3 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 0
R. Holloway 8 5 5 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 4 1
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Cobb
J. Laurent
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 31 30 7 4 0 0 2 3 9/21 6/14 6/6 1 6
C. Cobb 35 11 3 3 1 0 1 3 4/11 3/8 0/0 2 1
J. Laurent 35 11 4 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 1/2 4/4 2 2
C. Pierre 16 10 0 1 0 0 1 3 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 0
R. Holloway 8 5 5 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 4 1
Bench
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
U. McLean
K. Hayward
S. Chatman
R. West
J. Franklin
A. Byrne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clergeot 28 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/8 3/7 3/5 1 0
S. Diallo 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
K. Turner-Morris 8 2 3 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
T. Wood 11 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 1
U. McLean 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
K. Hayward 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Chatman 15 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 28 12 2 3 8 23 26/62 15/36 20/25 13 15
Nevada
Starters
Ca. Martin
T. Thurman
Co. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Porter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 27 29 3 3 0 0 1 3 9/15 6/10 5/6 0 3
T. Thurman 29 22 8 2 1 0 0 2 8/15 1/3 5/6 5 3
Co. Martin 38 18 7 4 1 2 3 3 7/8 1/1 3/4 2 5
J. Caroline 37 16 10 1 0 0 0 3 6/12 0/2 4/8 2 8
T. Porter 11 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
Ca. Martin
T. Thurman
Co. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Porter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 27 29 3 3 0 0 1 3 9/15 6/10 5/6 0 3
T. Thurman 29 22 8 2 1 0 0 2 8/15 1/3 5/6 5 3
Co. Martin 38 18 7 4 1 2 3 3 7/8 1/1 3/4 2 5
J. Caroline 37 16 10 1 0 0 0 3 6/12 0/2 4/8 2 8
T. Porter 11 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Johnson
C. Henson
N. Zouzoua
D. Cunningham
J. Brown
L. Drew
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
V. Lee
Z. Wurm
K. Hymes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 24 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 5/6 1/2 0/0 1 0
C. Henson 20 7 1 0 1 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 1 0
N. Zouzoua 9 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
D. Cunningham 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Brown 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Wurm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 110 34 12 4 2 7 19 40/65 11/22 19/26 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores