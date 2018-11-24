LAS VEGAS (AP) - Caleb Martin scored 29 points, Tre'Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada beat Massachusetts 110-87 in the Las Vegas Invitational's second championship game on Friday.

Martin, who was named the tournament MVP, finished 9 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Cody Martin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-0), and Jordan Caroline had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nevada shot 62 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Luwane Pipkins led the Minutemen (4-2) with 30 points and seven rebounds, while Keon Clergeot added 12 as five Massachusetts players reached double digits.

Massachusetts hung tough in the first half as Nevada could only build a five-point lead in the first 13 minutes. The Wolf Pack stretched it out to 56-49 by halftime and built their largest lead by game's end.

The tournament featured separate brackets and crowned two champions. No. 11 Michigan State beat Texas in the other title game.

