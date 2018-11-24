Colorado beats Air Force 93-56 to snap road skid
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Lucas Siewert tied career highs with 17 points and eight rebounds and the Colorado Buffaloes snapped a six-game skid in true road games by whipping Air Force 93-56 Saturday night.
It was the ninth straight win for the Buffaloes (3-1) over the Falcons (2-4), who fell behind 17-4 in the opening minutes and never really recovered in losing for the 25th time in the 28-game series with Colorado.
''We set our goal for ourselves in the beginning of the season to get six or seven road wins, so that's the first one,'' Siewert said. ''We've got more work to do on the road and we're going to try to get as many wins as we can.''
Siewert made all six of his shots, three from 3-point range, and both free throws in 22 efficient minutes.
Eleven Buffaloes scored, and D'Shawn Schwartz, a sophomore forward who played at nearby Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, provided a second-half spark and 11 points one game after getting into early foul trouble in a loss at San Diego.
''D'Shawn was terrific tonight,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. ''Obviously playing in his hometown meant a lot to him. He played with aggressiveness, he played with confidence. We need that D'Shawn Schwartz every night.''
Siewert sank a pair of 3-pointers when the Buffs hit seven of nine from long range in building a 25-9 lead, and his steal-and-dunk capped a 14-1 second-half run that made it 55-29.
A.J. Walker's 13 points led Air Force, which didn't reach double digits until Lavelle Scottie's layup 12 minutes into the game, started working the ball inside after going 0 for 6 from the arc and finally found some success. They went on an 8-0 run to pull within 33-26 before the Buffs counterpunched to take a 36-26 lead into the locker room.
The game was out of hand by the time Ryan Swan sank the Falcons' first 3-pointer, making it 57-34.
''The second half I thought we shared the ball better offensively,'' Boyle said. ''We talked (at halftime) about not taking the foot off the gas, and I thought we did that in the first half.''
Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said his young squad needed to learn a lesson from the Buffs about hitting the open man and sharing the ball and the pressure.
''We're not selfish, we're just trying to do it on our own, and we can't do that,'' Pilipovich said. ''We had tired legs. And I knew, this is not a team you want to have some tired legs against.''
HOMECOMING KING
Schwartz had 14 family members and many friends in his own cheering section ''in the 30s to 40s.''
''It kind of felt like a neutral game,'' Schwartz said. ''It was weird when we came out of the locker room, there was a lot of cheering for the Buffaloes.''
Boyle was glad Schwartz didn't have the kind of homecoming he did during his playing career when he was booed every time he touched the ball in four trips with Kansas to Boulder.
''I'm glad the Air Force fans didn't do that to D'Shawn.''
BIG LOSS
The Buffs lost Tyler Bey, their leading shot blocker and rebounder, when he was inadvertently undercut after a failed alley-oop dunk and tried to hang onto the rim before falling on his right shoulder at the 12:45 mark of the first half.
Boyle said Bey aggravated a sprained AC joint.
''I don't think it's anything serious. He didn't separate it or anything,'' Boyle said. ''... I asked him after the game how he was feeling. He seemed pretty positive. But you never know until the next day.''
NO OFFENSE
Swan said the Falcons are still trying to adjust to their new offense and players are trying to figure out where they fit in.
''I feel like we're just trying to find out what our identity is going to be. We never established who's going to play this role, who's going to play that role,'' Swan said.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: Coming off a 1-1 road swing through San Diego and the Academy, the Buffaloes get some home cooking for the next few weeks with four games at the CU Events Center before they visit New Mexico on Dec. 11.
Air Force: The Falcons, who were coming off a 1-2 trip to the Bimini Jam in the Bahamas, still have some time to work out the kinks before beginning Mountain West play in January.
UP NEXT
Colorado returns to Boulder for its next four games beginning with Portland on Wednesday night.
Air Force tries to get back on the winning track Wednesday night when the Falcons host Missouri State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Namon Wright
|1.0
|Nick Rene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Namon Wright
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Namon Wright
|34.0
|Abe Kinrade missed jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|Namon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daylen Kountz
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Alexander Strating
|1:17
|Bryce Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Bryce Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Bryce Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Personal foul on Alexander Strating
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|93
|56
|Field Goals
|34-58 (58.6%)
|20-54 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|14-29 (48.3%)
|1-13 (7.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|25
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|36
|17
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|18
|3
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|L. Siewert F
|11.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|56.5 FG%
|
10
|A. Walker G
|5.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.6 APG
|32.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Siewert F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|A. Walker G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|58.6
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|48.3
|3PT FG%
|7.7
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|53.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|22
|17
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6/6
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|7
|D. Schwartz
|23
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Gatling
|26
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Wright IV
|27
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|6
|T. Bey
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|22
|17
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6/6
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|7
|D. Schwartz
|23
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Gatling
|26
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Wright IV
|27
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|6
|T. Bey
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Wright
|18
|13
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Kountz
|16
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/6
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|E. Battey
|21
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|D. Brown
|18
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|E. Parquet
|12
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/2
|1
|1
|A. Strating
|10
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|42
|18
|8
|3
|15
|21
|34/58
|14/29
|11/18
|6
|36
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|34
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|1
|L. Scottie
|26
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|20
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Tomes
|22
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|34
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|1
|L. Scottie
|26
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|20
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Tomes
|22
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|14
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|2/5
|2
|0
|A. Akaya
|15
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. Joyce
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|C. Morris
|13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|B. Hughes
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Z. Couper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Rene
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|I. Monson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|A. Kinrade
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|22
|3
|6
|1
|12
|17
|20/54
|1/13
|15/28
|5
|17
-
CINCY
MISS71
57
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
UTEP
NMEX67
72
2nd 3:40
-
NCWILM
GWEBB57
68
2nd 3:16
-
TEXST
PORT55
42
2nd 15:39
-
MOST
MURYST35
49
2nd 12:52 ESP+
-
HARV
MARYCA19
10
1st 10:37
-
UCRIV
ABIL22
24
1st 0.0
-
STHRN
NCCU71
83
Final
-
CAMP
GTOWN85
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
ND70
95
Final
-
NH
UCONN66
91
Final
-
NILL
JMAD74
78
Final
-
NALAB
TROY58
77
Final
-
GSU
NORL53
97
Final
-
NEAST
DAVID69
78
Final
-
AMER
UMBC73
69
Final
-
SFTRPA
13VATECH37
75
Final
-
WMICH
NICHST61
62
Final/OT
-
WKY
INDST54
63
Final
-
SAV
ALCORN80
75
Final
-
SACHRT
BING73
78
Final
-
MONST
NEBOM65
89
Final
-
CALBPTST
HOW84
86
Final
-
WARNEN
WINTHR76
116
Final
-
STOCKTON
PENN63
112
Final
-
ARMY
MIAOH55
85
Final
-
CIT
SFLA84
81
Final
-
NJTECH
LIU77
70
Final
-
PEAY
OHIO82
85
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
RI68
58
Final
-
JVILLE
WCAR65
77
Final
-
EVAN
BALLST72
82
Final
-
RIDER
WAGNER89
65
Final
-
CHIST
BRAD70
86
Final
-
WILL
NEB49
73
Final
-
COLG
SIENA84
79
Final
-
WNE
HARTFD53
93
Final
-
DTROIT
EMICH78
74
Final
-
MARIST
22BUFF49
76
Final
-
VALPO
WVU76
88
Final
-
ORAL
OAK76
87
Final
-
LONGWD
DENVER62
64
Final
-
PRINCE
MNMTH60
57
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC58
94
Final
-
LINDER
ILLST62
79
Final
-
GMASON
BAYLOR61
72
Final
-
MANH
GWASH43
70
Final
-
BELMONT
KENSAW91
53
Final
-
NDAKST
ETNST61
79
Final
-
STPETE
NTEXAS66
75
Final
-
GRAM
IUPUI69
80
Final
-
CPENN
UMES52
77
Final
-
IONA
PROV79
91
Final
-
CARK
STLOU61
73
Final
-
STJOES
WMMARY85
87
Final
-
WISPARK
ILLCHI74
94
Final
-
ARKPB
ARKLR75
66
Final
-
LEHIGH
12KSTATE58
77
Final
-
HIGHPT
ECU55
52
Final
-
NCGRN
LATECH80
73
Final
-
DART
SANFRAN65
84
Final
-
EILL
ARKST90
86
Final/OT
-
MERCER
NCST74
78
Final
-
NCOLO
TXTECH62
93
Final
-
USCUP
CPOLY74
75
Final/OT
-
NDAK
UTVALL68
74
Final
-
HOU
BYU76
62
Final
-
COLO
AF93
56
Final
-
NKY
UCF53
66
Final
-
FAIR
SEATTLE80
83
Final
-
SNCLRA
SJST71
63
Final
-
HOFSTRA
VCU67
69
Final/OT
-
STFRAN
NIAGARA75
63
Final
-
NWNAZ
PORTST75
91
Final
-
UCSB
IDAHO0
0143 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm
-
JACKST
USD0
0131.5 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
SACST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
FAMU
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-20.5
10:30pm
-
DELST
WASHST0
0
10:30pm PACN
-
ELON
UOP0
0145 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm