Wade takes over in 2nd half, No. 12 Kansas St. sinks Lehigh

  • Nov 24, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Dean Wade scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Barry Brown added 16 and No. 12 Kansas State beat Lehigh 77-58 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (6-0) controlled the second half after the Mountain Hawks hung around and trailed by two at halftime.

Kamau Stokes scored 10 points including two first-half 3-pointers as the Wildcats continued their shooting woes at home, making 6 of 20 3-point attempts.

James Karnik had 15 points and eight rebounds for Lehigh (4-2), and Pat Andree scored 12. Lehigh compiled 16 turnovers and made just nine field goals in the second half, shooting 28 percent. Lehigh shot 54 percent in the first half.

Brown converted a three-point play to give K-State a 50-40 lead with 14 minutes remaining. That was part of a 12-5 run by the Wildcats that gave them a 57-45 lead.

Kansas State led 37-35 at halftime as neither team build a lead larger than five in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats have struggled with all three nonconference opponents this year, but have managed to win all three with big runs in the second half. They will need to come out with more urgency when Big 12 play begins.

Lehigh has had an impressive start to the season with wins over Siena and Princeton, but couldn't get over the hump against Power Five schools K-State and Miami.

UP NEXT

Kansas State will take on arguably its toughest test of the season thus far when it travels to Marquette on Dec. 1.

Lehigh hosts Arkansas State on Dec. 1.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Leufroy
2 G
D. Wade
32 F
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
42.9 Field Goal % 56.5
33.3 Three Point % 40.0
0.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Marques Wilson 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Nigel Shadd 30.0
  Caleb Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Lehigh 42.0
  Shaun Neal-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III 1:01
  Caleb Bennett missed layup 1:03
  Lost ball turnover on Shaun Neal-Williams, stolen by Caleb Bennett 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Shaun Neal-Williams 1:28
  Lance Tejada missed jump shot 1:30
  Defensive rebound by James Karnik 1:35
Team Stats
Points 58 77
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 24 28
Team 4 2
Assists 14 19
Steals 9 9
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
13
J. Karnik C
15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
32
D. Wade F
18 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Lehigh 4-2 352358
home team logo 12 Kansas State 6-0 374077
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Lehigh
Starters
J. Karnik
P. Andree
J. Cohen
K. Leufroy
L. Tejada
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Karnik 32 15 8 2 0 0 4 2 6/7 0/0 3/5 3 5
P. Andree 31 12 4 0 0 0 0 3 4/10 4/7 0/0 1 3
J. Cohen 34 11 3 8 3 0 3 1 3/8 0/1 5/5 1 2
K. Leufroy 26 2 5 2 2 0 4 1 1/6 0/3 0/1 0 5
L. Tejada 19 0 1 1 0 0 3 3 0/8 0/4 0/0 1 0
Bench
C. Bennett
M. Wilson
N. Lynch
J. Wilson
J. Foley
J. Lieb
J. Wolf
S. Acoveno
E. Porter
D. Roelke
Z. Farrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bennett 18 5 1 0 2 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Wilson 25 5 7 1 2 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 7
N. Lynch 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Wilson 8 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lieb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Acoveno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roelke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Farrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 58 30 14 9 0 15 22 22/56 6/21 8/11 6 24
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
K. Stokes
M. Mawien
X. Sneed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 34 18 8 5 2 1 0 0 6/12 0/0 6/6 3 5
B. Brown Jr. 29 16 6 2 4 0 1 3 7/18 0/5 2/3 2 4
K. Stokes 35 10 3 2 1 0 1 1 4/10 2/5 0/0 0 3
M. Mawien 24 10 9 1 0 0 2 2 3/4 0/0 4/4 4 5
X. Sneed 29 7 4 5 0 0 1 1 2/7 1/4 2/5 0 4
Bench
C. Diarra
L. Stockard III
M. McGuirl
S. Neal-Williams
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
A. Trice
P. Muldoon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Diarra 21 5 2 2 2 1 3 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 2
L. Stockard III 8 5 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 2
M. McGuirl 9 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
S. Neal-Williams 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
P. McAtee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Love III 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Shadd 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Trice 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 40 19 9 2 11 14 27/65 6/20 17/21 12 28
NCAA BB Scores