Wade takes over in 2nd half, No. 12 Kansas St. sinks Lehigh
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Dean Wade scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Barry Brown added 16 and No. 12 Kansas State beat Lehigh 77-58 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (6-0) controlled the second half after the Mountain Hawks hung around and trailed by two at halftime.
Kamau Stokes scored 10 points including two first-half 3-pointers as the Wildcats continued their shooting woes at home, making 6 of 20 3-point attempts.
James Karnik had 15 points and eight rebounds for Lehigh (4-2), and Pat Andree scored 12. Lehigh compiled 16 turnovers and made just nine field goals in the second half, shooting 28 percent. Lehigh shot 54 percent in the first half.
Brown converted a three-point play to give K-State a 50-40 lead with 14 minutes remaining. That was part of a 12-5 run by the Wildcats that gave them a 57-45 lead.
Kansas State led 37-35 at halftime as neither team build a lead larger than five in the first 20 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
The Wildcats have struggled with all three nonconference opponents this year, but have managed to win all three with big runs in the second half. They will need to come out with more urgency when Big 12 play begins.
Lehigh has had an impressive start to the season with wins over Siena and Princeton, but couldn't get over the hump against Power Five schools K-State and Miami.
UP NEXT
Kansas State will take on arguably its toughest test of the season thus far when it travels to Marquette on Dec. 1.
Lehigh hosts Arkansas State on Dec. 1.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|56.5
|33.3
|Three Point %
|40.0
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Marques Wilson
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Nigel Shadd
|30.0
|Caleb Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Lehigh
|42.0
|Shaun Neal-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|1:01
|Caleb Bennett missed layup
|1:03
|Lost ball turnover on Shaun Neal-Williams, stolen by Caleb Bennett
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Shaun Neal-Williams
|1:28
|Lance Tejada missed jump shot
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by James Karnik
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|77
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|42
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Lehigh 4-2
|75.4 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|12 Kansas State 6-0
|72.2 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Karnik
|32
|15
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|5
|P. Andree
|31
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Cohen
|34
|11
|3
|8
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|2
|K. Leufroy
|26
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|5
|L. Tejada
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|34
|18
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6/12
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|5
|B. Brown Jr.
|29
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|1
|3
|7/18
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|4
|K. Stokes
|35
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Mawien
|24
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|5
|X. Sneed
|29
|7
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|2/5
|0
|4
