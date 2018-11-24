MERCER
Dorn leads NC State past Mercer, 78-74

  • Nov 24, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Torin Dorn scored 19 points, Eric Lockett made two key free throws in the final seconds and North Carolina State held on to beat Mercer 78-74 on Saturday night.

C.J. Bryce added 17 points and Markell Johnson had 16 to help the Wolfpack (6-0). They shot 45 percent, led by 15 with 7 1/2 minutes to play and withstood Mercer's late rally to begin a season with six straight wins for the first time since 2014-15.

Djordje Dimitrijevic had 25 points to lead the Bears (3-3). After Braxton Beverly missed two free throws with 14.9 seconds to play, Dimitrijevic went coast to coast for a layup that made it 76-74.

Mercer then fouled Lockett, who hit two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining to effectively seal it.

Jaylen Stowe had 15 points and Ross Cummings finished with 13 for the Bears, who shot 52 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Mercer: The Bears had won three of four entering their first matchup with a power-conference opponent, and could have packed it in after allowing the Wolfpack to begin the second half with a 15-2 run that left them down by 18. With Southern Conference play fast approaching, they can build on their late-game rally in Raleigh.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack haven't been tested much during their early-season winning streak, winning their first five games by an average of nearly 39 points. They proved capable of handling their first real dose of late-game pressure, and that should help them going forward - when the degree of difficulty increases significantly with games against No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn in the near future.

UP NEXT

Mercer: Plays host to Brewton-Parker of the NAIA on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: Visits Wisconsin on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Marcus Cohen missed layup 1.0
+ 1 Eric Lockett made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Eric Lockett made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Stair 5.0
+ 2 Djordje Dimitrijevic made layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Stowe 15.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic 15.0
+ 2 Djordje Dimitrijevic made layup 18.0
+ 1 Torin Dorn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 74 78
Field Goals 23-44 (52.3%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 25-34 (73.5%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 25 15
Team 7 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 22 11
Fouls 28 26
Technicals 0 0
0
D. Dimitrijevic G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
2
T. Dorn G
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Mercer 3-3 77.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo NC State 6-0 93.4 PPG 49.6 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
0
D. Dimitrijevic G 13.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0 APG 45.5 FG%
2
T. Dorn G 18.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.6 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Dimitrijevic G 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
2
T. Dorn G 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
52.3 FG% 45.0
25.0 3PT FG% 29.6
73.5 FT% 55.2
Mercer
Starters
D. Dimitrijevic
J. Stowe
R. Cummings
E. Stair
C. Kilby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dimitrijevic 32 25 7 1 1 0 5 4 7/10 0/2 11/11 0 7
J. Stowe 25 15 3 1 2 0 3 4 5/8 0/1 5/7 0 3
R. Cummings 31 13 3 1 1 0 1 5 3/8 2/4 5/7 0 3
E. Stair 36 8 5 1 0 0 3 4 3/5 1/2 1/2 1 4
C. Kilby 35 4 8 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/3 2/3 1 7
Bench
M. Cohen
V. Bafutto
L. Hamilton
C. Williamson
F. Aimaq
D. Peavy
D. Love
M. Bender
M. Prendergast
B. Thomas
B. Cuddy
P. Urey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cohen 21 6 1 4 0 0 5 4 3/6 0/0 0/2 0 1
V. Bafutto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hamilton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Williamson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Aimaq 6 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Peavy 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Love 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Prendergast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cuddy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Urey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 192 74 28 9 5 0 22 28 23/44 3/12 25/34 3 25
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
W. Walker
B. Beverly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dorn 30 19 9 1 3 0 0 2 7/15 0/1 5/9 5 4
C. Bryce 34 17 4 0 2 0 0 2 7/12 1/5 2/4 3 1
M. Johnson 30 16 1 3 1 0 2 4 6/10 4/8 0/0 0 1
W. Walker 16 4 2 1 0 1 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Beverly 23 1 1 4 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/4 1/4 0 1
Bench
D. Daniels
E. Lockett
B. Harris
J. Hellems
D. Funderburk
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
I. Steere
J. McCluney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Daniels 23 9 3 2 2 0 3 2 2/8 1/5 4/6 0 3
E. Lockett 12 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0
B. Harris 5 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0
J. Hellems 8 3 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 1
D. Funderburk 19 2 5 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 2/4 2 3
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 12 8 2 11 26 27/60 8/27 16/29 13 15
