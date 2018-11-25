CSBAK
USC uses late surge to get past CSU Bakersfield 90-75

  Nov 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jordan Usher scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Southern California beat CSU Bakersfield 90-75 on Sunday night.

Bennie Boatwright added 19 points and eight rebounds and Shaqquan Aaron scored 18 for the Trojans (4-2). Jonah Mathews had 13 points and Nick Rakocevic chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

''It was a challenging game for us tonight,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''I give Bakersfield credit. They really came out strong and shot the ball at a terrific rate.''

Usher scored nine and Boatwright and Rakocevic scored seven each as USC outscored the Roadrunners 32-10 in the final 11:35. The Trojans went on a 17-2 run to lead 84-70 with 1:51 to go. CSU Bakersfield (3-3) got the deficit no closer than 10 from there.

''We were able to ramp up our defense and thankfully they started missing a few,'' Enfield said. ''Our players played well enough offensively and then we got some key stops in the last eight minutes to turn the game.''

Damiyne Durham scored 22 for the Roadrunners. Greg Lee added 12 points and Ricky Holden scored 10.

CSU Bakersfield led 46-44 at halftime and extended the lead to 65-58 on Durham's 3-pointer before the Trojans began to rally.

''For 30 minutes there we controlled the game and kind of contained what (USC) was doing,'' said CSU Bakersfield coach Rod Barnes. ''But when you are playing against a team that good, you can expect that they are going to make a run. It just happened at the wrong time for us tonight. ... I'm proud of our guys and proud of the effort we played with tonight.''

BIG PICTURE

CSU Bakersfield: Aside from the Trojans' late run, the Roadrunners held their own against a Power-5 opponent on the road. CSU Bakersfield had the lead for over 14 minutes, made 12 of 27 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Trojans 38-31, including a 14-5 edge on the offensive glass.

USC: Despite playing with a shorter bench, the Trojans proved they had the energy they needed when it came to crunch time. USC had only six players record more than seven minutes in the contest. ... Boatwright was making his first start of the season as Kevin Porter Jr. was out with a thigh injury.

UP NEXT

CSU Bakersfield visits South Dakota next Saturday before returning home on Dec. 4 for its first home game in nearly a month against California Merced.

USC hosts Long Beach State on Wednesday and then takes on a pair of ranked opponents, No. 6 Nevada on Saturday and No. 18 TCU on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 75 90
Field Goals 26-63 (41.3%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 11-22 (50.0%) 22-34 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 32
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 22 26
Team 6 1
Assists 14 22
Steals 6 6
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 27 16
Technicals 0 0
Cal-Baker.
Starters
G. Lee
R. Holden
J. Joiner
J. Suber
J. McCall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Lee 20 12 7 1 0 0 3 4 3/8 2/2 4/5 2 5
R. Holden 30 10 2 4 1 0 1 1 4/11 1/4 1/2 2 0
J. Joiner 21 9 0 1 0 0 0 3 3/9 2/5 1/2 0 0
J. Suber 26 3 9 1 2 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 1/4 2 7
J. McCall 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Durham
T. Moore
K. McNeal
J. Edler-Davis
D. Person Jr.
B. Barnes
C. Thompson
D. Williams
D. Buckingham
J. Dickerson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Durham 30 22 6 0 1 0 2 0 8/15 6/12 0/0 1 5
T. Moore 26 6 3 4 1 0 3 3 2/7 0/0 2/4 0 3
K. McNeal 13 6 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Edler-Davis 18 5 4 1 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/4 2/4 2 2
D. Person Jr. 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 0
B. Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Buckingham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dickerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 34 14 6 0 13 27 26/63 12/27 11/22 12 22
USC
Bench
J. Usher
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
D. Thornton
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Usher 30 22 9 3 0 0 2 2 8/11 1/4 5/8 2 7
V. Uyaelunmo 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Brooks 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 31 22 6 6 9 16 29/52 10/22 22/34 5 26
