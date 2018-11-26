MIAMI
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Michael Nzei scored a career-high 21 points and made all eight of his shots to lead Seton Hall to the Wooden Legacy Championship with an 83-81 win over Miami.

Seton Hall improved to 4-2. Myles Powell, who had 40 points in Seton Hall's tournament opening win over Grand Canyon, finished with 17 points. He was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

The Hurricanes (5-1) suffered their first loss of the year. They shot 67 percent from the field in the first half, while Seton Hall shot 57 percent.

With Seton Hall leading 82-80, Ebuka Izundu went to the free-throw line in the bonus situation with 40 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second and Miami trailed 82-81. Seton Hall was trying to run the clock out and tuned the ball over with 16 seconds left. Miami's Anthony Lawrence missed a 3-pointer from the wing. Myles Cale was fouled and made one of two free throws with one second left to preserve the win for Seton Hall.

Miami and Seton Hall were tied at 45 at halftime.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
M. Powell
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
49.2 Field Goal % 49.5
26.9 Three Point % 40.0
86.7 Free Throw % 90.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Johnson 1.0
  Myles Cale missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Zach Johnson 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 3.0
  Anthony Lawrence II missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 40.0
  Ebuka Izundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Ebuka Izundu made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Myles Cale 40.0
Team Stats
Points 81 83
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 34-65 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 30
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 24 22
Team 2 2
Assists 11 15
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
Z. Johnson G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
M. Nzei F
21 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-1 453681
home team logo Seton Hall 4-2 453883
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-1 83.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 4-2 73.2 PPG 36.3 RPG 11.5 APG
0
C. Lykes G 19.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.3 APG 45.7 FG%
1
M. Nzei F 11.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.3 APG 77.1 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
M. Nzei F 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
54.5 FG% 52.3
35.0 3PT FG% 26.1
77.8 FT% 64.3
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
Z. Johnson
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
D. Vasiljevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 37 18 3 2 0 0 2 2 5/7 2/3 6/6 0 3
C. Lykes 37 18 4 2 2 0 5 4 7/13 2/5 2/2 0 4
A. Lawrence II 32 17 2 1 1 1 4 4 8/16 0/5 1/2 0 2
E. Izundu 21 11 5 1 0 2 2 4 3/4 1/1 4/6 1 4
D. Vasiljevic 34 8 5 5 0 0 0 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 5
Bench
S. Waardenburg
D. Gak
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
A. Mack
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 24 5 5 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 5
D. Gak 15 4 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 27 11 4 4 16 18 30/55 7/20 14/18 3 24
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Nzei
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Cale
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nzei 33 21 4 0 0 0 0 2 8/8 0/0 5/7 1 3
M. Powell 37 17 3 2 0 0 4 2 6/15 4/12 1/1 1 2
Q. McKnight 33 16 4 5 3 0 1 3 7/9 1/1 1/2 1 3
S. Mamukelashvili 30 9 5 3 1 1 0 2 4/12 1/4 0/0 0 5
M. Cale 14 3 5 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 5
Bench
J. Rhoden
T. Thompson
R. Gill
S. Reynolds
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rhoden 24 8 4 1 1 0 1 2 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 2
T. Thompson 14 7 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 1
R. Gill 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Reynolds 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Nelson 5 0 0 2 0 0 4 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 28 15 5 1 13 21 34/65 6/23 9/14 6 22
