Northwestern notches big win over Utah
Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 - without missing a shot from the field - as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game.
Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.
The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.
Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.
Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then lost to Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.
Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|1.4
|Reb. Per Game
|1.4
|65.8
|Field Goal %
|37.3
|33.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|67.6
|Free Throw %
|95.2
|Lost ball turnover on Both Gach
|6.0
|Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Both Gach
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp
|10.0
|Pete Nance missed free throw
|10.0
|Shooting foul on Beau Rydalch
|15.0
|+ 2
|Pete Nance made tip-in
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Pete Nance
|15.0
|Pete Nance missed tip-in
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Pete Nance
|22.0
|Ryan Greer missed jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Northwestern
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|57
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|18-39 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|26
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|14
|19
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|21
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 5-1
|75.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Utah 3-3
|79.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|V. Law F
|18.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|3.4 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
2
|S. Barefield G
|13.2 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|4.4 APG
|35.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Law F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|S. Barefield G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaines
|16
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|3
|P. Nance
|21
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|1
|B. Benson
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|J. Ash
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Greer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|26
|12
|4
|4
|15
|20
|27/53
|10/21
|15/22
|12
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|32
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|6/6
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|23
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Tillman
|26
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|5
|B. Gach
|25
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|32
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|6/6
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|23
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Tillman
|26
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|5
|B. Gach
|25
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Topalovic
|17
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|R. Battin
|34
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Morley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Van Dyke
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Reininger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Rydalch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Jones Jr.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Hendrix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|25
|9
|5
|0
|21
|18
|18/39
|5/16
|16/19
|6
|19
