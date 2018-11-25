NWEST
Northwestern notches big win over Utah

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

Vic Law scored 19 points and Dererk Pardon added 15 - without missing a shot from the field - as Northwestern beat Utah 79-57 Sunday in the Wooden Legacy's fifth-place game.

Four players scored in double figures for Northwestern (5-1), which added a victory against a Pac-12 team to its resume.

The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers, including the first career 3 by senior Pardon.

Pardon was accurate all tournament as he made 12 of his 14 shots. He didn't miss any of his four shots against La Salle on Friday and was 5-for-5 shooting against Utah. He was just 4 for 7 from the free-throw line Sunday, however.

Utah (3-3) lost its first-round game to Hawaii, then lost to Grand Canyon Friday. The Utes played sloppy basketball and had 21 turnovers against Northwestern.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Key Players
D. Pardon
S. Barefield
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
1.4 Reb. Per Game 1.4
65.8 Field Goal % 37.3
33.3 Three Point % 33.3
67.6 Free Throw % 95.2
  Lost ball turnover on Both Gach 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Both Gach 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp 10.0
  Pete Nance missed free throw 10.0
  Shooting foul on Beau Rydalch 15.0
+ 2 Pete Nance made tip-in 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Pete Nance 15.0
  Pete Nance missed tip-in 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Pete Nance 22.0
  Ryan Greer missed jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Northwestern 48.0
Team Stats
Points 79 57
Field Goals 27-53 (50.9%) 18-39 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 28 26
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 14 19
Team 2 1
Assists 12 9
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 15 21
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
4
V. Law F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
2
S. Barefield G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 5-1 75.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Utah 3-3 79.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.2 APG
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
A. Turner
M. Kopp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 33 19 6 1 0 2 1 2 7/14 4/6 1/2 2 4
D. Pardon 31 15 4 3 1 2 5 4 5/5 1/1 4/7 3 1
R. Taylor 33 14 2 1 0 0 0 2 5/13 1/8 3/3 1 1
A. Turner 32 6 2 2 2 0 2 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 0 2
M. Kopp 20 5 3 2 1 0 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 1
Bench
A. Gaines
P. Nance
B. Benson
J. Ash
R. Greer
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gaines 16 11 4 2 0 0 3 4 2/3 0/0 7/8 1 3
P. Nance 21 7 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 0/1 2 1
B. Benson 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 1
J. Ash 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Greer 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 26 12 4 4 15 20 27/53 10/21 15/22 12 14
Utah
Starters
S. Barefield
T. Allen
D. Tillman
B. Gach
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Barefield 32 15 1 1 0 0 6 3 3/5 3/4 6/6 0 1
T. Allen 23 9 5 2 1 0 1 0 3/6 0/0 3/4 0 5
D. Tillman 26 6 7 0 1 0 3 0 1/4 0/2 4/4 2 5
B. Gach 25 6 0 1 2 0 5 1 2/5 1/3 1/2 0 0
J. Johnson 11 4 2 1 0 0 3 2 1/2 0/0 2/3 2 0
Bench
N. Topalovic
R. Battin
B. Morley
P. Van Dyke
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
C. Jones Jr.
C. Popoola
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
V. Hendrix
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Topalovic 17 8 5 0 0 0 1 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 4
R. Battin 34 7 3 3 0 0 0 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 3
B. Morley 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
P. Van Dyke 14 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Rydalch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. King 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Jones Jr. 12 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 25 9 5 0 21 18 18/39 5/16 16/19 6 19
