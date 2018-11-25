RICE
Stevenson sparks Wichita State to 90-61 win over Rice

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Freshman Erik Stevenson came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points and Wichita State rolled to a 90-61 victory over Rice on Sunday.

Stevenson sank 4 of 8 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the Shockers (3-3). Markis McDuffie had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and Jaime Echenique scored 14. McDuffie came in averaging 21.6 points per game and needs 25 points to become the 47th Shocker to top 1,000 career points. Dexter Dennis scored 11 with six boards.

Wichita State shot 53 percent from the floor (18 of 34) to take a 49-24 halftime lead. The Owls (3-4) got no closer than 17 points after intermission.

Jack Williams and reserve Chris Mullins scored 12 points apiece to pace Rice. Mullins had 10 points in the first half, hitting both of his 3-point attempts while his teammates missed all 13-shot attempts from distance.

It was the second meeting between the schools and the first in 70 years. Rice beat the Shockers 72-66 in 1949. At the time it was the most points Wichita State had scored in a game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Martin
10 F
S. Haynes-Jones
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
1.6 Reb. Per Game 1.6
47.8 Field Goal % 35.1
33.3 Three Point % 31.4
71.4 Free Throw % 80.0
  Offensive rebound by Rice 0.0
  Payton Moore missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Rice 7.0
  Chris Mullins missed jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Rod Brown made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Rod Brown 17.0
  Chance Moore missed layup 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Rod Brown 27.0
  Chris Mullins missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Williams 38.0
  Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
Team Stats
Points 61 90
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 4-26 (15.4%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 25 27
Team 5 3
Assists 10 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
J. Williams F
12 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
10
E. Stevenson G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Rice 3-4 243761
home team logo Wichita State 3-3 494190
O/U 152.5, WICHST -14.5
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Rice 3-4 79.5 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Wichita State 3-3 72.4 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
24
C. Mullins G 8.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.5 APG 46.2 FG%
10
E. Stevenson G 7.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.2 APG 30.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Mullins G 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
10
E. Stevenson G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
37.9 FG% 46.9
15.4 3PT FG% 29.2
65.0 FT% 76.7
Rice
Starters
J. Williams
A. Adams
Q. Millora-Brown
J. Parrish
D. Peterson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 31 12 7 0 0 0 2 3 5/8 0/0 2/3 2 5
A. Adams 24 7 3 3 0 0 6 0 3/9 0/4 1/2 1 2
Q. Millora-Brown 24 7 4 0 0 0 2 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 3
J. Parrish 23 5 3 1 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 3
D. Peterson 20 3 5 1 0 0 0 2 0/7 0/7 3/4 3 2
Bench
C. Mullins
R. Martin
T. Murphy III
T. Harrison
P. Moore
D. Jones
O. Xu
A. Owen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Mullins 23 12 2 2 1 0 3 3 4/10 2/6 2/2 0 2
R. Martin 15 10 4 0 1 0 1 4 3/4 1/1 3/4 0 4
T. Murphy III 14 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/4 0/1 0 2
T. Harrison 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
P. Moore 17 0 1 3 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Xu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 33 10 3 0 16 21 22/58 4/26 13/20 8 25
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
R. Torres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 28 14 5 5 1 0 1 2 6/11 0/3 2/4 1 4
J. Echenique 20 14 2 0 2 1 1 1 6/9 1/2 1/1 0 2
D. Dennis 28 11 6 3 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 4/4 1 5
S. Haynes-Jones 16 7 1 4 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/2 2/2 0 1
R. Torres 21 0 1 5 1 0 0 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
E. Stevenson
M. Udeze
J. Burton
R. Brown
A. Midtgaard
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
C. Moore
E. Farrakhan
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 25 21 5 2 1 0 2 3 5/11 4/8 7/9 0 5
M. Udeze 12 8 3 0 0 1 0 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Burton 19 5 2 2 0 0 2 0 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 1
R. Brown 12 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 4
A. Midtgaard 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
C. Moore 9 1 3 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 0
E. Farrakhan 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 35 21 6 2 9 20 30/64 7/24 23/30 8 27
