Hoover hits 9 3s, Wofford takes down South Carolina 81-61

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Wofford used South Carolina's rocky starts to each half and 30 points from Nathan Hoover to rout the Gamecocks 81-61 Monday.

The Gamecocks (3-3) knew they had to defend All-America candidate Fletcher Magee and did, holding him to eight points on 3-of-15 shooting. Hoover's name was also starred on the scouting report but once his first shot went in, he didn't stop shooting.

Hoover hit nine 3-pointers on his way to 30 points, each a career-high. Matched up with South Carolina freshman star A.J. Lawson, Hoover took advantage of his experience.

''It's great to get this feeling that we can go on the road and get this win, but the biggest thing it shows is how together we are as a team,'' Hoover said. ''It's just us there, because we're such a great team. This just builds our confidence going forward.''

The Gamecocks trailed 19-6 in the first and 44-31 in the second before they found their offense, but the Terriers always seemed to have an answer. Magee, held scoreless in the first half due to tight defense from South Carolina's Hassani Gravett, scored eight points out of the locker room to give Wofford (5-2) a double-digit lead.

Like it did in the first half, South Carolina (3-3) came back but couldn't quite get ahead. The Gamecocks got within two points with 11 minutes to play but Wofford scored the next seven points. Chris Silva struggled again with just eight points and Lawson collected four fouls with no points.

''Anything that had to do with physicality, we got beat. We got beat by a better team, that's the bottom line,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''Our big guys do not score the ball in the paint. They don't even know what plays they're supposed to run, and that's not on them, that's on me.''

South Carolina was led by 13 points each from Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase. The Gamecocks were outrebounded 43-37 and were blistered 16-6 in transition.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers are confident with their entire starting five back and knowing if they can win at North Carolina, which they did last season, they can win anywhere. They're shaping up for a run at the Southern Conference title.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have a young team and still haven't fielded a full roster due to injuries. Yet their offensive picture is murky with Silva and three-year starter Maik Kotsar continuing to not play to expectation and their defense, counting on shutting down Wofford by shutting down Magee, was roasted by Hoover.

INJURIES

Martin wasn't kidding in the preseason when he said he had more bad luck with injuries at South Carolina than anywhere else he's been. Sophomore guard Justin Minaya, who usually defends the opponent's best player, missed the game with a knee injury and is out indefinitely.

HE SAID IT

Martin took South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017 but barely scraped to a winning season last year and is 3-3 to start this year. The schedule for a newcomer-laced team only gets harder.

''It's always about us and getting ready for conference play. The idea is to get your team ready for league play,'' Martin said. ''Obviously, you can't keep losing. But at the end of the day, it's about competing to go get your league.''

UP NEXT

Wofford begins conference play Saturday with a home game against East Tennessee State before playing five straight non-conference games. The Terriers will take on No. 2 Kansas and No. 25 Mississippi State during the stretch.

South Carolina continues its in-state opponent tour Friday when Coastal Carolina visits. The Gamecocks then head out for a game at Wyoming and another at No. 7 Michigan.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 81 61
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 19-58 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 37
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 30 28
Team 3 2
Assists 17 13
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
N. Hoover G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
M. Kotsar F
13 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Wofford 5-2 285381
home team logo South Carolina 3-3 253661
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
away team logo Wofford 5-2 81.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo South Carolina 3-3 76.8 PPG 47 RPG 14.4 APG
10
N. Hoover G 10.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.8 APG 38.5 FG%
13
F. Haase F 5.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.6 APG 38.9 FG%
10
N. Hoover G 30 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
13
F. Haase F 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
Wofford
Starters
N. Hoover
C. Jackson
K. Aluma
R. Larson
F. Magee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hoover - 30 4 1 1 0 1 4 9/15 9/12 3/3 0 4
C. Jackson - 10 5 2 0 0 3 3 5/9 0/0 0/1 2 3
K. Aluma - 10 8 1 0 0 1 5 5/6 0/0 0/4 5 3
R. Larson - 9 4 8 2 0 4 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 0 4
F. Magee - 8 8 2 3 0 2 1 3/15 2/11 0/0 0 8
Bench
T. Hollowell
C. Goodwin
M. Pegram
T. Stumpe
M. Manning Jr.
D. Theme-Love
S. Murphy
D. Cottrell
I. Bigelow
A. Michael
M. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hollowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pegram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stumpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Manning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theme-Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bigelow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Michael - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 81 40 17 7 1 16 22 31/65 13/29 6/12 10 30
South Carolina
Starters
M. Kotsar
H. Gravett
C. Silva
T. Campbell
A. Lawson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kotsar 27 13 10 0 0 1 1 2 4/12 2/3 3/5 2 8
H. Gravett 39 11 6 1 1 0 1 1 3/7 2/5 3/3 2 4
C. Silva 21 8 5 2 0 0 4 4 3/8 0/0 2/4 2 3
T. Campbell 17 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 0
A. Lawson 20 0 2 1 0 0 3 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
F. Haase
K. Bryant
T. Moss
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
J. Cudd
J. Minaya
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
A. Frink
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Haase 32 13 5 1 0 1 3 1 4/7 3/6 2/2 1 4
K. Bryant 17 7 6 2 1 1 3 2 2/4 0/0 3/3 0 6
T. Moss 27 5 1 3 1 0 2 1 2/8 0/4 1/2 0 1
E. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 35 13 3 3 17 16 19/58 7/25 16/21 7 28
