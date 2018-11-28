RUT
MIAMI

No Text

Stout defense helps Rutgers win at Miami, 57-54

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Geo Baker blocked a 3-point try with six seconds left during a frantic final flurry, punctuating a strong defensive effort that helped the Rutgers Scarlet Knights beat the Miami Hurricanes 57-54 Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Rutgers held the Hurricanes to 34-percent shooting, and they missed 11 of their final 13 shots. That included Chris Lykes' 3-point attempt blocked by Baker that could have tied the game.

Miami's Zach Johnson tried a 3-pointer that rimmed out with two seconds left. After Rutgers missed a free throw, DJ Vasiljevic hit the front of the hoop with a 60-foot heave at the buzzer.

Rutgers (5-1) won playing on the road for the first time this season and snapped a 19-game home non-conference winning streak for Miami (5-2).

Baker's 3-pointer with seven minutes left put the Scarlet Knights ahead for good. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Peter Kiss had 12 points and Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers won despite shooting only 41 percent, including 6 for 24 from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights, who began the night allowing an average of 57 points per game, forced 13 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

Lykes, Miami's leading scorer this season, was held to eight points. He had five turnovers and four assists.

The starting backcourt of Lykes and Vasiljevic shot a combined 4 for 19 for the Hurricanes, who had scored at least 78 points in each of their previous games. Miami went 7 for 28 from 3-point range.

Anthony Lawrence had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Hurricanes. Ebuka Izundu added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami raced to a 13-4 lead but trailed 28-24 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Scarlet Knights have won three in a row and face ranked teams in their next two games.

STILL SIDELINED

Hurricanes forward Dewan Hernandez missed his seventh game sitting out the start of the season as the school and the NCAA review his eligibility. There's no timetable for a decision regarding his status, coach Jim Larranaga said.

UP NEXT

Rutgers plays host to No. 9 Michigan State on Friday, and are then at No. 22 Wisconsin on Monday.

The Hurricanes face Yale on Saturday in the Miami Hoophall Invitational.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Baker
C. Lykes
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
47.1 Field Goal % 43.5
47.1 Three Point % 39.0
71.4 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Deng Gak 1.0
  Shaquille Doorson missed free throw 2.0
  Personal foul on Deng Gak 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Rutgers 2.0
  Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Zach Johnson 7.0
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.) 15.0
  Zach Johnson missed layup, blocked by Shaquille Doorson 17.0
+ 1 Issa Thiam made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Issa Thiam made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 57 54
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 22-65 (33.8%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 43
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 31 26
Team 1 5
Assists 10 12
Steals 8 5
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
G. Baker G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
3
A. Lawrence II G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Rutgers 5-1 282957
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-2 243054
O/U 139.5, MIAMI -11
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
O/U 139.5, MIAMI -11
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Rutgers 5-1 73.4 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-2 83.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
0
G. Baker G 15.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.0 APG 49.1 FG%
3
A. Lawrence II G 13.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.3 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Baker G 16 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
3
A. Lawrence II G 16 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
40.7 FG% 33.8
25.0 3PT FG% 25.0
50.0 FT% 42.9
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
P. Kiss
E. Omoruyi
I. Thiam
S. Doorson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 39 16 7 6 0 2 4 2 7/17 2/6 0/0 0 7
P. Kiss 26 12 3 0 3 1 1 0 5/10 2/6 0/0 0 3
E. Omoruyi 33 11 4 1 1 1 5 3 5/12 1/3 0/0 1 3
I. Thiam 30 7 7 1 2 2 1 1 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 7
S. Doorson 26 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 4 6
Starters
G. Baker
P. Kiss
E. Omoruyi
I. Thiam
S. Doorson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 39 16 7 6 0 2 4 2 7/17 2/6 0/0 0 7
P. Kiss 26 12 3 0 3 1 1 0 5/10 2/6 0/0 0 3
E. Omoruyi 33 11 4 1 1 1 5 3 5/12 1/3 0/0 1 3
I. Thiam 30 7 7 1 2 2 1 1 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 7
S. Doorson 26 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 4 6
Bench
R. Harper Jr.
M. Mathis
M. Johnson
M. Doucoure
C. McConnell
J. Young
J. Downes
L. Nathan
S. Carter
N. Brooks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Harper Jr. 19 6 4 1 0 1 1 3 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 2
M. Mathis 13 4 1 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 1
M. Johnson 12 0 2 1 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Doucoure 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. McConnell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 57 39 10 8 8 14 13 24/59 6/24 3/6 8 31
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
A. Lawrence II
Z. Johnson
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lawrence II 36 16 8 4 1 2 0 1 6/13 4/8 0/0 1 7
Z. Johnson 37 12 4 2 3 2 2 2 6/15 0/4 0/3 2 2
E. Izundu 27 12 12 1 0 1 2 2 5/8 0/1 2/2 4 8
C. Lykes 32 8 2 4 1 0 5 2 3/11 2/6 0/0 0 2
D. Vasiljevic 38 3 3 0 0 0 2 3 1/8 1/6 0/0 2 1
Starters
A. Lawrence II
Z. Johnson
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lawrence II 36 16 8 4 1 2 0 1 6/13 4/8 0/0 1 7
Z. Johnson 37 12 4 2 3 2 2 2 6/15 0/4 0/3 2 2
E. Izundu 27 12 12 1 0 1 2 2 5/8 0/1 2/2 4 8
C. Lykes 32 8 2 4 1 0 5 2 3/11 2/6 0/0 0 2
D. Vasiljevic 38 3 3 0 0 0 2 3 1/8 1/6 0/0 2 1
Bench
S. Waardenburg
D. Gak
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
A. Mack
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 17 2 3 0 0 0 2 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 2
D. Gak 13 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 4
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 38 12 5 5 13 12 22/65 7/28 3/7 12 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores