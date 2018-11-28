USD
Tyree, Ole Miss hold off a San Diego comeback bid, 93-86

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Breein Tyree scored 22 points as Mississippi placed five players in double figures Wednesday to defeat San Diego 93-86.

Terence Davis scored 20 points, with a game-high 9 assists, for the Rebels (4-2). Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen had 15 points apiece while Devontae Shuler added 13. Buffen had a game-high seven rebounds.

Ole Miss built a 79-63 lead on a Dominik Olejniczak jumper with 4:35 left before a late run by San Diego pulled within 91-86. The Rebels finished 20 of 23 (87 percent) from the free throw line, including 8 of 8 by Tyree, to preserve the win.

''That was Breein's best overall game and I was glad to see he had six rebounds,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''This was a big game. I told our guys that in March, that's going to be a real good win.''

Isaiah Wright scored 22 points with six assists to lead the Toreros (5-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Isaiah Pineiro scored 21 points, 17 in the first half, and Olin Carter III added 19 points for San Diego, which trailed 39-37 at halftime.

''Ole Miss played really, really well,'' first-year San Diego coach Sam Scholl said. ''Our guys didn't panic. We showed maturity when we were down. But Ole Miss can get you tired defensively when they shoot well and we paid for that.''�

The Rebels shot 33 of 54 (61 percent) from the field, including 7 of 16

(44 percent) from 3-point range. San Diego was 31 of 64 (48 percent), 9 of

23 (39 percent) from deep and 15 of 18 (83 percent) from the line.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Toreros, with four seniors in the starting lineup, could be a dark horse challenger in the WCC. A December non-conference schedule includes Oregon and Washington State, but San Diego is already 1-1 against Pac-12 teams, defeating Colorado and losing at Washington. The trio of Wright, Carter III and Pineiro will lead the offense in a quest for postseason play.

''I made sure I told Pineiro and Carter III that I hope you guys make the (NCAA) Tournament, because they've got the kind of team that can win in the tournament,'' Davis said. ''I was really impressed with them.''�

Ole Miss: The Rebels shot 6 of 8 in a six-minute surge that spanned the first and second half to build what proved to be an insurmountable 52-44 lead. The Rebels did not look fatigued, despite playing four games in less than six days, including two on the road. Ole Miss has hit 36 of 40 (90 percent) from the free throw line over the past two games.

UP NEXT

San Diego: The Toreros host Long Beach State on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.

Key Players
I. Wright
D. Shuler
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
39.7 Field Goal % 51.1
33.3 Three Point % 42.1
85.7 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree 2.0
  Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 8.0
+ 2 Isaiah Wright made layup 9.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Olin Carter III 14.0
+ 3 Isaiah Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Martinez 19.0
  Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Jose Martinez 23.0
Team Stats
Points 86 93
Field Goals 31-64 (48.4%) 33-54 (61.1%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 33
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 16 25
Team 3 1
Assists 21 20
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 0
22
I. Wright G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
4
B. Tyree G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego 5-2 374986
home team logo Ole Miss 4-2 395493
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
away team logo San Diego 5-2 77.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 4-2 75.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.2 APG
22
I. Wright G 10.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.6 APG 31.8 FG%
4
B. Tyree G 16.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 46.3 FG%
22
I. Wright G 22 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
4
B. Tyree G 22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
48.4 FG% 61.1
39.1 3PT FG% 43.8
83.3 FT% 87.0
San Diego
Starters
I. Wright
I. Pineiro
O. Carter III
T. Williams
Y. Massalski
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Wright 40 22 2 6 3 0 5 2 9/14 4/8 0/1 0 2
I. Pineiro 28 21 4 3 0 0 3 5 7/13 1/2 6/6 3 1
O. Carter III 34 19 4 3 0 0 2 3 6/17 2/9 5/6 0 4
T. Williams 38 5 4 3 1 0 0 2 1/7 1/1 2/2 1 3
Y. Massalski 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. Floresca
J. Martinez
F. Sullivan
J. Calcaterra
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
A. Ferguson
E. Hylton
A. Jonah
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
D. Moss
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Floresca 36 8 5 5 1 0 2 4 4/4 0/0 0/1 2 3
J. Martinez 11 5 1 1 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 0
F. Sullivan 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Calcaterra 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hylton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jonah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 23 21 6 0 13 21 31/64 9/23 15/18 7 16
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
B. Hinson
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Tyree 28 22 6 3 2 0 4 1 6/7 2/3 8/8 0 6
T. Davis 33 20 4 9 1 2 4 3 8/14 1/4 3/4 1 3
B. Hinson 28 15 3 1 2 1 1 3 4/7 2/4 5/6 0 3
D. Shuler 37 13 3 4 0 0 4 2 4/8 1/2 4/5 1 2
B. Stevens 18 4 3 2 1 0 0 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
K. Buffen
D. Olejniczak
D. Davis
Z. Naylor
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr
B. Halums
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Buffen 30 15 7 1 1 0 0 2 7/10 1/1 0/0 2 5
D. Olejniczak 14 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
D. Davis 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Naylor 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Rodriguez 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 32 20 7 4 14 19 33/54 7/16 20/23 7 25
