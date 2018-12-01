Days leads LSU past Grambling 78-57
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Darius Days had season highs of 13 points and nine rebounds as LSU defeated Grambling 78-57 in a nonconference game Saturday.
Days, who made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts, was making the first start of his career for the Tigers (6-2).
Tremont Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 15 points. Skylar Mays added ten points for LSU, which never trailed in the game.
''Obviously, it was good to win,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''We had 16 offensive rebounds, but we have to clean up the turnovers. We're not going to beat anybody of substance turning the ball over as much as we did (19).''
Anthony Gaston scored a season-high 12 points to lead Grambling (3-4). Dallas Polk-Hillard and Ivy Smith Jr., Grambling's top two scorers entering the game, combined for only nine points.
LSU jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes. Days scored five of the 14 points. Mays hit a 3-pointer in that stretch. Grambling missed four of its first five shots and committed three turnovers in the 4-minute span.
''The ball moved a bit better, especially to start the game,'' Wade said. ''Our 3-point percentage was better (9 of 21, 43 percent) because we took better shots. We had only one or two poor 3s that we took. We just have to fine tune what we're doing.''
Grambling never trailed by more than 12 points in the first half. LSU used a 3-pointer and a free throw by Waters to take a 35-25 lead at intermission.
LSU quickly built its lead to 19 points at 46-27 in the first three minutes of the second half. Days scored four of LSU's points in that 11-2 run.
''We really competed well,'' Grambling coach Donte Jackson said. ''Our guys fought and found a way to compete every possession. We came up short on the rebounding and with the physicality of an SEC team against our team. Our guys were ready to compete. At times, (LSU's) skill level and talent took over.''
LINEUP CHANGES WORK
LSU coach Wade replaced his two starting post players for the game against Grambling. Wade started Days and Kavell Bigby-Williams instead of Emmitt Williams and Naz Reid. Days and Bigby-Williams combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds. Days had three steals to go along with his 13 points and nine rebounds. Bigby-Williams blocked nine shots, scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. The nine blocks were the most by an LSU player since Tyrus Thomas blocked nine shots against Tennessee 13 seasons ago. Reid and Bigby-Williams accounted for 17 points and 12 rebounds.
STREAKS STAY ALIVE
LSU extended its home winning streak to 12 games, including the first five games of this season. LSU's last home loss came against Georgia last January. LSU has also won 18 straight games against in-state opponents. LSU's last defeat against a Louisiana school came at the hands of Nicholls State seven seasons ago.
OFF DAYS
Both of Grambling's top scorers were held below their season average. Dallas Polk-Hilliard scored two points - 12 below his per-game average. Polk-Hilliard was 1 of 5 from the field. Polk-Hilliard, who was averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, had no boards in 20 minutes. Ivy Smith, who was averaging 10.5 points per game, finished with seven. Smith missed six of his nine field-goal attempts. Smith had two assists - three below his per-game average.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers ended a two-game losing streak with the comfortable victory against Grambling. LSU had lost its previous two games at the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando to Florida State and Oklahoma State.
Grambling: The Tigers finished 1-2 on its three-game road swing. Grambling defeated Niagara and lost to IUPUI in games at Niagara in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Classic.
UP NEXT
LSU: After taking eight days off for semester examinations, the Tigers will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 9.
Grambling: The Tigers return home to play Division III Centenary College on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Marshall Graves
|18.0
|Prince Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Shooting foul on Axel Mpoyo
|33.0
|+ 2
|Prince Moss made layup
|41.0
|+ 2
|Will Reese made layup, assist by Marlon Taylor
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|58.0
|Axel Mpoyo missed dunk
|1:00
|+ 1
|Marlon Taylor made free throw
|1:22
|Shooting foul on Axel Mpoyo
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|78
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-7 (71.4%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|45
|Offensive
|4
|14
|Defensive
|18
|28
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|5
|10
|Turnovers
|18
|19
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.2
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|71.4
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Johnson
|23
|9
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|2/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|T. Bunch
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|I. Smith Jr.
|21
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|21
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Johnson
|23
|9
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|2/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|T. Bunch
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|I. Smith Jr.
|21
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|21
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaston
|21
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|S. Athie
|17
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|P. Moss
|15
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Peart
|20
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Ribeiro
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jackson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Mpoyo
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Wilks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Head
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Loville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|22
|7
|5
|5
|18
|21
|20/51
|5/7
|12/17
|4
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|26
|15
|4
|5
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6/8
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Days
|25
|13
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|5
|S. Mays
|27
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|K. Bigby-Williams
|24
|9
|5
|1
|1
|9
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|5
|J. Smart
|33
|9
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|26
|15
|4
|5
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6/8
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Days
|25
|13
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|5
|S. Mays
|27
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|K. Bigby-Williams
|24
|9
|5
|1
|1
|9
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|5
|J. Smart
|33
|9
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Taylor
|21
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|1
|N. Reid
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/10
|1/1
|3/5
|3
|4
|E. Williams
|20
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|2
|W. Reese
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Graves
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kingsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|42
|16
|11
|10
|19
|16
|27/59
|9/21
|15/24
|14
|28
-
NMEX
BRAD80
68
2nd 2:09
-
PVAM
MURYST55
69
2nd 7:07 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
WICHST59
68
2nd 51.0 CBSSN
-
FIU
ARK82
105
2nd 3:57 SECN+
-
NCASHV
TNMART66
79
2nd 2:21 ESP+
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL42
69
2nd 14:33
-
DENVER
UTVALL40
55
2nd 18:55
-
NIOWA
SDAKST30
44
2nd 17:33
-
18OREG
HOU18
37
2nd 20:00 ESP2
-
BOISE
GC36
35
2nd 20:00
-
BYU
WEBER49
51
2nd 17:53
-
TEXSO
ARIZST19
22
1st 7:12 PACN
-
CAL
MARYCA10
7
1st 16:46 ESPU
-
UTAHST
UCIRV0
0
1st 19:20
-
SACST
CSN0
0
1st 19:37
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0
1st 19:19
-
AF
UOP0
5
1st 18:54
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
1st 19:31
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST0
2
1st 19:18
-
WASHST
NMEXST25
33
1st 0.0
-
NWST
UTEP20
37
1st 0.0
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO67
80
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH71
66
Final
-
12KSTATE
MARQET71
83
Final
-
20TXTECH
MEMP78
67
Final
-
23NOVA
LSALLE85
78
Final
-
HARV
SIENA64
67
Final
-
SDGST
ILLST75
65
Final
-
SAV
GWEBB60
97
Final
-
EMICH
NEAST67
81
Final
-
MAINE
STPETE59
63
Final/OT
-
TEXPA
TXARL76
65
Final
-
SILL
SIUE82
61
Final
-
CPOLY
FRESNO67
76
Final
-
COLOST
COLO80
86
Final
-
EILL
CHIST72
80
Final
-
VMI
LONGWD45
65
Final
-
MRSHL
OHIO84
101
Final
-
19PURDUE
7MICH57
76
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP55
114
Final
-
GMASON
WMMARY87
84
Final
-
IDAHO
NDAK67
54
Final
-
DELST
STBON61
90
Final
-
PRESBY
NCAT75
70
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN88
90
Final/2OT
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR52
79
Final
-
TEXST
TXSA69
68
Final
-
YOUNG
WVU72
106
Final
-
GWASH
PRINCE52
73
Final
-
NORFLK
KENTST67
78
Final
-
FAU
BCU70
72
Final
-
CHARLO
CHARLS64
72
Final
-
BROWN
NAVY67
50
Final
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NCCU66
67
Final
-
5NEVADA
USC73
61
Final
-
CSBAK
SDAK56
68
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE62
61
Final
-
TULSA
UTAH64
69
Final
-
HOUBP
LATECH78
85
Final
-
RI
PROV50
59
Final
-
PSU
24MD59
66
Final
-
BUTLER
STLOU52
64
Final
-
DTROIT
AKRON59
71
Final
-
CCTST
13VATECH40
94
Final
-
GRAM
LSU57
78
Final
-
NCST
VANDY80
65
Final
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
STJOES77
70
Final
-
LAMAR
RICE75
68
Final
-
UNF
CHARSO76
70
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO85
80
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE69
71
Final
-
GAST
LIB52
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
MTSU84
74
Final
-
CINCY
UNLV65
61
Final
-
DRAKE
NDAKST78
68
Final
-
NAU
SNCLRA74
81
Final
-
PEAY
ALAM73
61
Final
-
TNST
WKY74
88
Final
-
IONA
VCU59
88
Final
-
JMAD
ODU42
67
Final
-
STETSON
3DUKE49
113
Final
-
FORD
MANH57
56
Final
-
MOST
OREGST77
101
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF62
79
Final
-
DAVID
NCWILM91
85
Final
-
QUINN
STNYBRK61
71
Final
-
WAKE
RICH74
84
Final
-
WILL
SEMO70
63
Final
-
YALE
MIAMI77
73
Final
-
CORN
CUSE55
63
Final
-
EWASH
SEATTLE68
88
Final
-
ABIL
PEPPER62
77
Final
-
STHRN
LALAF78
88
Final
-
FAMU
SALAB57
66
Final