No. 10 Kentucky rallies past UNC Greensboro 78-61

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Reid Travis scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added six of his 13 points during a 14-2 second half run that helped No. 10 Kentucky beat UNC Greensboro 78-61 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive victory.

The visiting Spartans seemed poised to take control with a 55-50 edge with 13:08 remaining before Kentucky (7-1) had consecutive 3-point plays by Travis and Ashton Hagans for a 56-55 lead.

Demetrius Troy's jumper put UNCG (7-2) back ahead but that was the last lead. The Wildcats made defensive stops during an 8-0 run led by Johnson, who followed two free throws with consecutive dunks for a 64-57 lead with 6:02 left.

Tyler Herro (18 points) added consecutive baskets to make it 68-59 before capping the comeback with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Kentucky shot 50 percent after halftime while holding the Spartans to 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.

Francis Alonso had 22 points but just three after halftime as UNCG had its six-game winning streak end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky got tested, but likely will stay in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Greensboro: Came off a record 78-point victory over Division III Greensboro College. They pushed their tempo for much of the game and had Kentucky out of sorts before losing their composure and managing just three baskets over the final 10 minutes.

Kentucky: Coach John Calipari hinted this would be the first of several tests. Travis, Johnson and Herro came up big when they needed it on both ends with timely stops and baskets that pushed Kentucky ahead for good. Johnson's play was even more impressive after he left in the first half with an injured ankle.

UP NEXT

UNC Greensboro visits Elon on Friday in its final road non-conference contest.

Kentucky faces Seton Hall on Saturday in the Citi Hoops Classic in New York.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
F. Alonso
10 G
K. Johnson
3 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
54.2 Field Goal % 50.6
62.5 Three Point % 31.6
66.7 Free Throw % 68.3
Team Stats
Points 61 78
Field Goals 24-67 (35.8%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 46
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 16 31
Team 3 2
Assists 7 12
Steals 8 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
F. Alonso G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
R. Travis F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo NC-Greensboro 7-2 402161
home team logo 10 Kentucky 7-1 374178
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
NC-Greensboro
Starters
F. Alonso
D. Troy
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
M. Massey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Alonso 29 22 3 2 0 0 4 2 6/12 5/7 5/7 2 1
D. Troy 30 9 3 2 3 0 1 2 4/13 1/3 0/0 2 1
K. Galloway 34 5 7 0 1 1 1 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 6
J. Dickey 24 4 4 0 1 2 1 5 2/6 0/0 0/2 2 2
M. Massey 25 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 0
Kentucky
Starters
R. Travis
T. Herro
K. Johnson
P. Washington
I. Quickley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 37 22 12 2 1 0 0 1 8/16 1/1 5/6 4 8
T. Herro 35 18 5 1 0 1 3 3 6/12 2/6 4/6 1 4
K. Johnson 31 13 11 2 1 0 2 1 4/7 1/1 4/6 2 9
P. Washington 28 9 8 2 0 0 4 4 4/9 1/1 0/1 3 5
I. Quickley 17 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 1
