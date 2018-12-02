ARIZ
UCONN

No Text

Arizona wins first true road game, 76-72 over UConn

  STATS AP
  Dec 02, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Brandon Randolph scored 20 points and Chase Jeter added 14 as Arizona held off UConn 76-72 on Sunday.

It was the first true away game of the year for the travel-weary Wildcats (6-2), whose only losses came in Maui to top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 8 Auburn.

Arizona led for most of the game and by four points at the half.

They extended the lead to eight points on a fast-break layup by Randolph with just over eight minutes left in the game.

But UConn chipped away, cutting the lead to two points several times down the stretch.

A driving layup by UConn's Jalen Adams made it 74-72 with eight seconds remaining, but Arizona was able to inbound the ball and Brandon Williams sealed the game from the line.

Adams had 21 points to lead the Huskies (6-2). Eric Cobb added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

THE BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Sean Miller is now 8-0 against the Hurley brothers. He is 6-0 against Dan's brother Bob, who coaches Arizona State. He also beat Dan's Rhode Island team in 2013.

UConn: The Huskies could be getting some help in the frontcourt, though not this season. Prized recruit Akok Akok announced on Twitter that he has committed to the school, but told reporters during the game that there is still a chance he could declare for the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward plans to enroll for the spring semester and join the basketball team as a walk-on. He is expected to practice with the team, but would not suit up for the Huskies until next season. UConn already has commitments from two highly rated guards for the Class of 2019, James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats head back home to face Utah Valley on Thursday before flying east again to visit Alabama next Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies are back at the XL Center on Wednesday for a game against Lafayette.

Key Players
B. Williams
A. Gilbert
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
31.8 Field Goal % 40.5
22.6 Three Point % 42.9
87.2 Free Throw % 77.8
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Luther 0.0
  Jalen Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Randolph 2.0
+ 1 Brandon Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Brandon Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Sidney Wilson 4.0
+ 2 Jalen Adams made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Brandon Randolph made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Brandon Randolph made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tarin Smith 13.0
+ 1 Jalen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 76 72
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 5
Assists 12 12
Steals 6 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
B. Randolph G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
J. Adams G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Arizona 6-2 423476
home team logo Connecticut 6-2 383472
O/U 155, UCONN -1.5
XL Center Hartford, CT
O/U 155, UCONN -1.5
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona 6-2 79.0 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Connecticut 6-2 86.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
5
B. Randolph G 16.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.7 APG 51.9 FG%
4
J. Adams G 18.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
B. Randolph G 20 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
4
J. Adams G 21 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
45.8 FG% 48.3
17.6 3PT FG% 33.3
86.4 FT% 61.5
Arizona
Starters
B. Randolph
C. Jeter
J. Coleman
E. Akot
B. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Randolph 36 20 2 1 0 1 0 1 5/15 1/4 9/9 0 2
C. Jeter 25 14 7 0 1 1 2 5 6/9 0/0 2/4 1 6
J. Coleman 28 6 3 2 3 0 4 3 3/7 0/3 0/0 0 3
E. Akot 28 6 5 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 3
B. Williams 27 6 1 3 0 1 3 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 1
Bench
R. Luther
D. Smith
A. Barcello
I. Lee
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
D. Doutrive
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Luther 20 10 4 1 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/2 4/5 2 2
D. Smith 21 10 5 2 1 0 1 0 3/6 2/5 2/2 1 4
A. Barcello 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Lee 11 2 3 1 1 1 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 30 12 6 4 13 15 27/59 3/17 19/22 8 22
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 36 21 5 6 1 0 5 4 9/16 2/7 1/2 3 2
C. Vital 29 11 3 1 0 0 7 3 3/6 2/4 3/3 0 3
A. Gilbert 28 8 2 2 1 0 1 1 3/12 0/3 2/4 0 2
T. Polley 20 8 3 0 0 2 0 4 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 3
J. Carlton 15 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
E. Cobb
S. Wilson
T. Smith
K. Yakwe
B. Adams
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cobb 23 12 10 0 0 1 1 1 6/8 0/0 0/1 3 7
S. Wilson 12 7 2 0 0 1 0 2 2/4 1/2 2/3 0 2
T. Smith 30 5 2 2 1 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Yakwe 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Adams 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 27 12 4 5 18 21 28/58 8/24 8/13 6 21
NCAA BB Scores