Arizona wins first true road game, 76-72 over UConn
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Brandon Randolph scored 20 points and Chase Jeter added 14 as Arizona held off UConn 76-72 on Sunday.
It was the first true away game of the year for the travel-weary Wildcats (6-2), whose only losses came in Maui to top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 8 Auburn.
Arizona led for most of the game and by four points at the half.
They extended the lead to eight points on a fast-break layup by Randolph with just over eight minutes left in the game.
But UConn chipped away, cutting the lead to two points several times down the stretch.
A driving layup by UConn's Jalen Adams made it 74-72 with eight seconds remaining, but Arizona was able to inbound the ball and Brandon Williams sealed the game from the line.
Adams had 21 points to lead the Huskies (6-2). Eric Cobb added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
THE BIG PICTURE
Arizona: Sean Miller is now 8-0 against the Hurley brothers. He is 6-0 against Dan's brother Bob, who coaches Arizona State. He also beat Dan's Rhode Island team in 2013.
UConn: The Huskies could be getting some help in the frontcourt, though not this season. Prized recruit Akok Akok announced on Twitter that he has committed to the school, but told reporters during the game that there is still a chance he could declare for the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward plans to enroll for the spring semester and join the basketball team as a walk-on. He is expected to practice with the team, but would not suit up for the Huskies until next season. UConn already has commitments from two highly rated guards for the Class of 2019, James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney.
UP NEXT
Arizona: The Wildcats head back home to face Utah Valley on Thursday before flying east again to visit Alabama next Sunday.
UConn: The Huskies are back at the XL Center on Wednesday for a game against Lafayette.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.1
|Min. Per Game
|28.1
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|31.8
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|22.6
|Three Point %
|42.9
|87.2
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Luther
|0.0
|Jalen Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Randolph
|2.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Sidney Wilson
|4.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Adams made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Randolph made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Randolph made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tarin Smith
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|72
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fouls
|15
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona 6-2
|79.0 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Connecticut 6-2
|86.9 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|B. Randolph G
|16.9 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
4
|J. Adams G
|18.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|56.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Randolph G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Adams G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|36
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/15
|1/4
|9/9
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|25
|14
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|6
|J. Coleman
|28
|6
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Akot
|28
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|B. Williams
|27
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luther
|20
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|2
|D. Smith
|21
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|4
|A. Barcello
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Lee
|11
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|30
|12
|6
|4
|13
|15
|27/59
|3/17
|19/22
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|36
|21
|5
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|9/16
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|2
|C. Vital
|29
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|A. Gilbert
|28
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/12
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|2
|T. Polley
|20
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Carlton
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cobb
|23
|12
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|7
|S. Wilson
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Smith
|30
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Yakwe
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Adams
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whaley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|27
|12
|4
|5
|18
|21
|28/58
|8/24
|8/13
|6
|21
