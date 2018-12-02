MINN
No. 16 Ohio State routs Minnesota 79-59 in Big Ten opener

  • Dec 02, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State wasted no time staking its claim as the team to beat in the Big Ten.

Andre Wesson scored 16 points, Kaleb Wesson had 15, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Minnesota 79-59 on Sunday night in the conference opener for both teams.

C.J. Jackson and Musa Jallow each added 11 points, and Duane Washington Jr., and Kyle Young had 10 apiece to help the Buckeyes improve to 7-1.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (6-2) with 19 points, and Dupree McBrayer added 13.

Cold shooting and bad rebounding put Minnesota in a big early hole. The Gophers failed to grab an offensive rebound in the first 10 minutes of the game.

''If you are not going to bring good physical basketball, you are not going to win in this league,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''(Ohio State is) really good at simple good basketball.

''They are really physical - tough and physical. And they impose it on you.''

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State dominated every aspect from scoring to rebounding, and overwhelmed its Big Ten rival from the start. Minnesota struggled to find the basket up close and at a distance, and never challenged.

FRESHMAN FROM AFAR

Ohio State freshman guard Duane Washington Jr. is 15 of 34 from 3-point range in eight games.

MILESTONE

Minnesota senior forward Jordan Murphy is just one point away from 1,400 points to go with 1,000 rebounds in his career, which would make him the 11th player in Big Ten history to that milestone.

INJURY REPORT

The Buckeyes played their first game without freshman guard Luther Muhammad in the lineup. He dislocated his shoulder against Syracuse and is out indefinitely. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Muhammad continues to rehab, and there is no timetable on his return. Muhammad is averaging 27.9 minutes and 8.9 points.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Ohio State: Faces Illinois at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Murphy
3 F
C. Jackson
3 G
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
51.7 Field Goal % 39.2
25.0 Three Point % 35.7
64.6 Free Throw % 78.4
  Bad pass turnover on Brock Stull 8.0
+ 2 Danny Hummer made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Washington 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt 39.0
  Joey Lane missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr. 48.0
  Justin Ahrens missed jump shot 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Danny Hummer 1:04
  Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on C.J. Jackson 1:04
Team Stats
Points 59 79
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 0-13 (0.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 19-32 (59.4%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 22 28
Team 3 3
Assists 7 16
Steals 2 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 21 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Coffey G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
A. Wesson F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 6-2 283159
home team logo 16 Ohio State 7-1 394079
O/U 138, OHIOST -8.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
O/U 138, OHIOST -8.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 6-2 76.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 16 Ohio State 7-1 78.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
5
A. Coffey G 13.6 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.9 APG 41.7 FG%
24
A. Wesson F 7.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.6 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Coffey G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
24
A. Wesson F 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.2 FG% 46.7
0.0 3PT FG% 41.2
59.4 FT% 80.0
Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
D. Oturu
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Coffey 32 19 3 1 0 0 2 2 7/16 0/3 5/7 1 2
D. McBrayer 27 13 2 2 1 0 4 3 5/9 0/3 3/4 0 2
D. Oturu 25 9 7 0 0 3 1 3 3/4 0/0 3/7 2 5
J. Murphy 24 7 7 1 0 0 1 4 2/6 0/1 3/6 2 5
G. Kalscheur 22 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Stockman
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
I. Washington
B. Stull
J. Johnson
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Stockman 15 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Hurt 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 1
J. Omersa 15 3 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
I. Washington 23 1 3 3 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/4 1/2 1 2
B. Stull 8 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 30 7 2 4 12 21 20/51 0/13 19/32 8 22
Ohio State
Starters
A. Wesson
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
K. Young
K. Woods
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wesson 34 16 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/10 2/5 2/2 0 4
K. Wesson 17 15 6 1 1 0 2 4 5/10 0/1 5/8 2 4
C. Jackson 33 11 5 4 1 0 2 3 3/8 2/3 3/4 1 4
K. Young 23 10 8 3 2 1 1 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 4 4
K. Woods 29 0 5 2 1 0 3 3 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
M. Jallow
D. Washington Jr.
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
J. Lane
J. Ahrens
C. Walker
M. Potter
L. Muhammad
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Jallow 19 11 4 0 0 0 0 5 4/4 1/1 2/2 2 2
D. Washington Jr. 22 10 3 3 0 0 1 3 4/11 2/5 0/0 1 2
J. LeDee 13 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 0
D. Hummer 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Lane 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Ahrens 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 39 16 5 1 10 26 28/60 7/17 16/20 11 28
NCAA BB Scores