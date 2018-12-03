TROY
FSU

No Text

Savoy scores 16 as No. 11 Florida State beats Troy 83-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 03, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton keeps saying his team is a work in progress. Part of the equation now is learning to handle high expectations.

P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and No. 11 Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy 83-67 on Monday night.

Florida State won despite a rough night for leading scorer Terance Mann. The Seminoles also committed 17 turnovers.

''We have to learn to adjust to being a highly ranked team and getting everybody's best effort,'' Hamilton said. ''That's a new place for this team. We're trying to get to a place that we never have been. Sometimes trying to get there when you've never been there before is challenging.''

Savoy readily admitted focus was a problem Monday. The Seminoles (7-1) were playing Troy in what amounted to a trap game - sandwiched between a matchup against Purdue last week and a road trip coming up to face UConn.

''That's one of our challenges,'' Savoy said. ''Sometimes it's hard to get up for games that aren't big-name, you know? But Coach harps on us about bringing the energy every day, no matter who we're playing.''

Troy (3-5) nearly made Florida State pay, trimming its lead to 42-40 after B.J. Miller's 3-pointer with 17:16 left. But the Seminoles quickly went on a 13-2 run, which started with a 3 by Savoy, and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the second half.

Savoy had gone 5 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc in his previous five games. But on Monday, he was 4 of 10 - including 3 for 6 in the second half.

''Just guys finding me when I'm open,'' Savoy said. ''They allowed me to catch them in rhythm and knock them down.''

M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles, who had just 13 assists against those 17 turnovers.

The Trojans were worse, recording only 10 assists while committing a season-high 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had a career-high 14.

Troy was 23 for 52 (44.2 percent) from the field. A few nights after the Trojans had 19 turnovers in a loss to Austin Peay, miscues again were a problem.

''We thought we could get into our offense just because those wings are so big,'' coach Phil Cunningham said. ''Sometimes you can out-quick those guys. But in person they were quicker and a little more physical than I thought they were. I thought the press wore our guards down.''

Mfiondu Kabengele came off the bench to score 10 points and contribute seven rebounds for Florida State, which shot 29 of 69 (42 percent) from the floor.

Mann, a senior guard who averages 12.3 points per game, scored just three on 1-of-6 shooting. He led Florida State with eight rebounds and is 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Florida State is 35-2 at home since November 2016. That includes an 18-0 mark in 2016-17, a 13-2 record last season and a 4-0 mark this season. The Seminoles have also won 29 straight nonconference home games.

UP AND DOWN FROM 3

Troy came in averaging 32 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc but missed on all eight first-half attempts. The Trojans were far better in the second half, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Seminoles likely didn't make much of an argument for moving up in the poll, but they could get into the top 10 with an impressive showing against UConn on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The Trojans had a chance to pull off the upset but were undone by turnovers and didn't have enough push late once they closed the deficit early in the second half.

Florida State: Even on a night when the Seminoles were struggling, their depth was too much for Troy to handle. Florida State scored 31 bench points.

UP NEXT

Troy hosts Carver College on Wednesday.

Florida State plays UConn in New Jersey on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Varnado
23 F
T. Mann
14 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
37.5 Field Goal % 49.2
20.0 Three Point % 50.0
94.7 Free Throw % 84.0
  Bad pass turnover on KJ Simon 14.0
  Defensive rebound by KJ Simon 16.0
  M.J. Walker missed dunk 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 43.0
  KJ Simon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 KJ Simon made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Shooting foul on Mfiondu Kabengele 43.0
  Defensive rebound by KJ Simon 48.0
  PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Defensive rebound by PJ Savoy 56.0
  Javan Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
Team Stats
Points 67 83
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 29-69 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 42
Offensive 4 15
Defensive 22 26
Team 5 1
Assists 10 14
Steals 8 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 22 17
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Varnado F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
P. Savoy G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Troy 3-5 283967
home team logo 11 Florida State 7-1 374683
O/U 142.5, FSU -20
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
O/U 142.5, FSU -20
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Troy 3-5 75.3 PPG 42 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 11 Florida State 7-1 78.1 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
23
J. Varnado F 16.1 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.9 APG 42.5 FG%
5
P. Savoy G 8.6 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.4 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Varnado F 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
5
P. Savoy G 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
44.2 FG% 42.0
26.3 3PT FG% 34.5
88.9 FT% 75.0
Troy
Starters
J. Varnado
D. Adams
B. Miller
J. Johnson
A. Hicks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Varnado 35 15 5 1 0 2 2 4 4/9 1/3 6/6 1 4
D. Adams 27 14 3 1 1 0 3 1 6/10 0/3 2/2 1 2
B. Miller 27 9 0 2 2 0 4 3 2/5 2/2 3/4 0 0
J. Johnson 28 7 4 2 0 1 4 4 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 3
A. Hicks 33 6 7 1 1 1 3 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 6
Starters
J. Varnado
D. Adams
B. Miller
J. Johnson
A. Hicks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Varnado 35 15 5 1 0 2 2 4 4/9 1/3 6/6 1 4
D. Adams 27 14 3 1 1 0 3 1 6/10 0/3 2/2 1 2
B. Miller 27 9 0 2 2 0 4 3 2/5 2/2 3/4 0 0
J. Johnson 28 7 4 2 0 1 4 4 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 3
A. Hicks 33 6 7 1 1 1 3 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 6
Bench
K. Simon
C. Norman
S. Rodgers
Z. Williams
D. Foster
D. Thomas
M. Burnett
A. Sahinkaya
J. Tuck
E. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Simon 23 7 7 1 1 1 4 1 1/4 0/1 5/6 0 7
C. Norman 9 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
S. Rodgers 9 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
Z. Williams 7 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Foster 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sahinkaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 26 10 8 5 22 17 23/52 5/19 16/18 4 22
Florida State
Starters
P. Savoy
M. Walker
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Savoy 24 16 5 3 1 0 1 1 5/12 4/10 2/3 0 5
M. Walker 23 14 2 2 2 0 5 2 4/8 2/3 4/5 0 2
T. Forrest 29 13 5 1 1 0 0 0 5/8 0/2 3/4 0 5
C. Koumadje 17 6 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 1
T. Mann 28 3 8 3 1 0 2 3 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 7
Starters
P. Savoy
M. Walker
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Savoy 24 16 5 3 1 0 1 1 5/12 4/10 2/3 0 5
M. Walker 23 14 2 2 2 0 5 2 4/8 2/3 4/5 0 2
T. Forrest 29 13 5 1 1 0 0 0 5/8 0/2 3/4 0 5
C. Koumadje 17 6 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 1
T. Mann 28 3 8 3 1 0 2 3 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 7
Bench
M. Kabengele
D. Nichols
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
D. Vassell
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 23 10 7 2 1 3 3 3 4/7 0/0 2/3 3 4
D. Nichols 19 9 1 2 1 0 3 1 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 0
R. Gray 12 5 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/1 0/1 2 1
A. Polite 16 4 4 1 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/4 2/2 4 0
W. Wilkes 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Vassell 6 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 41 14 9 3 17 18 29/69 10/29 15/20 15 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores