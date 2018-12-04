Scott has 22, Cincinnati beats Northern Kentucky 78-65
CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Scott scored a career-high 22 points as part of his second double-double on Tuesday night, and Cincinnati's bigger front line dominated in a 78-65 victory over Northern Kentucky, the school that shared its home court with the Bearcats last season.
The Bearcats (8-1) have won eight straight since an opening 64-56 home loss to Ohio State.
Scott went 12 of 13 on free throws, making his first dozen attempts. He also matched his career high with 10 rebounds.
Northern Kentucky (8-2) fell behind by 20 points in the first half and never got closer than 12. The Norse are off to their best start since moving up to Division I two years ago.
The schools shared Northern Kentucky's home court last season while the Bearcats' on-campus arena was renovated, with Cincinnati going 15-1. The only blemish was a loss to Wichita State.
Scott made 10 free throws in the first half and had 14 points - one shy of his career high - as the Bearcats took control. Their taller front line dominated the Norse, outrebounding them 19-4 at the outset. Cincinnati went 26 of 33 on free throws overall.
Tyler Sharpe scored 16 for Northern Kentucky. Junior guard Drew McDonald, the Horizon League's preseason player of the year, missed all seven of his shots in the first half and his first eight overall before scoring with 16:25 left. McDonald finished 3 of 15 for eight points.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Kentucky: The Norse have prospered by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Coming into the game, their 228 free throws ranked 11th nationally. They couldn't get inside Cincinnati's defense and got only five free throws in the opening half. They finished 6 of 15 at the line.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are playing four games against Northern Kentucky over seven years as part of the arrangement to share its arena last season. Each team gets a pair of homes games in the arrangement. They hadn't played since the 1980s.
UP NEXT
Northern Kentucky plays at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Cincinnati hosts crosstown rival Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won eight of 11 in the series, including an 89-76 win last season on Xavier's campus.
---
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|9.6
|Pts. Per Game
|9.6
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|35.5
|Field Goal %
|55.2
|45.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|71.9
|+ 3
|Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|28.0
|Logan Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|Zaynah Robinson made jump shot
|50.0
|Keith Williams missed layup
|1:04
|Lost ball turnover on Paul Djoko, stolen by Keith Williams
|1:07
|+ 2
|Rashawn Fredericks made layup, assist by Justin Jenifer
|1:20
|+ 3
|Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate
|1:40
|+ 2
|Logan Johnson made jump shot
|1:49
|+ 3
|Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot
|2:18
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe
|2:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|78
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-15 (40.0%)
|26-33 (78.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|12
|13
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|23
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Kentucky 8-2
|82.0 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Cincinnati 8-1
|74.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|78.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Sharpe
|30
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/9
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|2
|Z. Robinson
|28
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. McDonald
|36
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/15
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|D. Walton
|22
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/11
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|2
|T. Faulkner
|16
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|28
|22
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|12/13
|3
|7
|J. Cumberland
|30
|12
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|1
|J. Jenifer
|21
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Brooks
|17
|10
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Williams
|22
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|4/8
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Nsoseme
|22
|6
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|4
|C. Broome
|22
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|L. Johnson
|11
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Fredericks
|12
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Moore
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|78
|37
|15
|6
|5
|10
|12
|24/52
|4/13
|26/33
|13
|24
-
HIGHPT
VALPO53
50
2nd 27.0 ESP3
-
EVAN
ARKST73
82
2nd 44.0
-
GAST
BAMA73
76
2nd 2:25 SECN+
-
CAMP
ABIL65
80
2nd 1:05 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT65
70
2nd 3:20
-
LAMAR
HOU56
75
2nd 2:25 ESP3
-
CENTRY
GRAM35
56
2nd 10:58
-
UTEP
MARQET31
37
2nd 19:18 FS1
-
NMEX
NMEXST12
34
1st 3:50
-
WVU
FLA6
13
1st 10:50 ESPN
-
SDAKST
MEMP32
40
1st 0.0
-
5MICH
NWEST36
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
SDAK
COLO28
41
1st 0.0 PACN
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU57
77
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
BCU
MARYCA0
0148 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm