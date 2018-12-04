NKY
CINCY

No Text

Scott has 22, Cincinnati beats Northern Kentucky 78-65

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Scott scored a career-high 22 points as part of his second double-double on Tuesday night, and Cincinnati's bigger front line dominated in a 78-65 victory over Northern Kentucky, the school that shared its home court with the Bearcats last season.

The Bearcats (8-1) have won eight straight since an opening 64-56 home loss to Ohio State.

Scott went 12 of 13 on free throws, making his first dozen attempts. He also matched his career high with 10 rebounds.

Northern Kentucky (8-2) fell behind by 20 points in the first half and never got closer than 12. The Norse are off to their best start since moving up to Division I two years ago.

The schools shared Northern Kentucky's home court last season while the Bearcats' on-campus arena was renovated, with Cincinnati going 15-1. The only blemish was a loss to Wichita State.

Scott made 10 free throws in the first half and had 14 points - one shy of his career high - as the Bearcats took control. Their taller front line dominated the Norse, outrebounding them 19-4 at the outset. Cincinnati went 26 of 33 on free throws overall.

Tyler Sharpe scored 16 for Northern Kentucky. Junior guard Drew McDonald, the Horizon League's preseason player of the year, missed all seven of his shots in the first half and his first eight overall before scoring with 16:25 left. McDonald finished 3 of 15 for eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Kentucky: The Norse have prospered by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Coming into the game, their 228 free throws ranked 11th nationally. They couldn't get inside Cincinnati's defense and got only five free throws in the opening half. They finished 6 of 15 at the line.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are playing four games against Northern Kentucky over seven years as part of the arrangement to share its arena last season. Each team gets a pair of homes games in the arrangement. They hadn't played since the 1980s.

UP NEXT

Northern Kentucky plays at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Cincinnati hosts crosstown rival Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won eight of 11 in the series, including an 89-76 win last season on Xavier's campus.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. McDonald
T. Scott
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
35.5 Field Goal % 55.2
45.5 Three Point % 33.3
50.0 Free Throw % 71.9
+ 3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt 28.0
  Logan Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 2 Zaynah Robinson made jump shot 50.0
  Keith Williams missed layup 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Paul Djoko, stolen by Keith Williams 1:07
+ 2 Rashawn Fredericks made layup, assist by Justin Jenifer 1:20
+ 3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Tate 1:40
+ 2 Logan Johnson made jump shot 1:49
+ 3 Tyler Sharpe made 3-pt. jump shot 2:18
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Sharpe 2:21
Team Stats
Points 65 78
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 6-15 (40.0%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 14 24
Team 5 2
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
15
T. Sharpe G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
T. Scott F
22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo N. Kentucky 8-2 283765
home team logo Cincinnati 8-1 453378
O/U 132.5, CINCY -11
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
O/U 132.5, CINCY -11
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo N. Kentucky 8-2 82.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 17.8 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 8-1 74.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
15
T. Sharpe G 13.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.9 APG 41.9 FG%
13
T. Scott F 9.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.3 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
15
T. Sharpe G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
13
T. Scott F 22 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 46.2
44.0 3PT FG% 30.8
40.0 FT% 78.8
N. Kentucky
Starters
T. Sharpe
Z. Robinson
D. McDonald
D. Walton
T. Faulkner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Sharpe 30 16 4 1 0 0 2 1 6/9 4/7 0/0 2 2
Z. Robinson 28 8 2 2 1 0 0 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 1
D. McDonald 36 8 8 2 0 0 4 3 3/15 2/4 0/0 1 7
D. Walton 22 8 5 2 1 0 2 5 2/11 2/7 2/2 3 2
T. Faulkner 16 7 2 0 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 0
Starters
T. Sharpe
Z. Robinson
D. McDonald
D. Walton
T. Faulkner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Sharpe 30 16 4 1 0 0 2 1 6/9 4/7 0/0 2 2
Z. Robinson 28 8 2 2 1 0 0 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 1
D. McDonald 36 8 8 2 0 0 4 3 3/15 2/4 0/0 1 7
D. Walton 22 8 5 2 1 0 2 5 2/11 2/7 2/2 3 2
T. Faulkner 16 7 2 0 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 0
Bench
J. Tate
C. Vogt
S. Adheke
P. Djoko
T. Cobbs
A. Nelson
B. Mocaby
B. Ely
G. Gray Jr.
D. Wassler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tate 29 13 3 3 2 0 2 3 5/13 1/4 2/6 2 1
C. Vogt 21 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 1/6 1 1
S. Adheke 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Djoko 11 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Cobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mocaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wassler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 65 26 11 5 3 13 23 24/60 11/25 6/15 12 14
Cincinnati
Starters
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott 28 22 10 3 0 1 1 0 5/8 0/0 12/13 3 7
J. Cumberland 30 12 1 5 0 0 3 1 4/9 2/4 2/4 0 1
J. Jenifer 21 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 3/3 2/2 2/2 0 3
N. Brooks 17 10 2 0 0 3 1 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Williams 22 10 4 0 1 1 2 3 3/9 0/3 4/8 2 2
Starters
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott 28 22 10 3 0 1 1 0 5/8 0/0 12/13 3 7
J. Cumberland 30 12 1 5 0 0 3 1 4/9 2/4 2/4 0 1
J. Jenifer 21 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 3/3 2/2 2/2 0 3
N. Brooks 17 10 2 0 0 3 1 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Williams 22 10 4 0 1 1 2 3 3/9 0/3 4/8 2 2
Bench
E. Nsoseme
C. Broome
L. Johnson
R. Fredericks
S. Martin
T. Moore
J. Koz
M. Diarra
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Nsoseme 22 6 8 0 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 4
C. Broome 22 4 3 1 2 0 0 1 1/8 0/1 2/2 2 1
L. Johnson 11 2 2 2 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Fredericks 12 2 2 0 1 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
S. Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Moore 12 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 78 37 15 6 5 10 12 24/52 4/13 26/33 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores