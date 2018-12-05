MTSU
VANDY

No Text

Vanderbilt rebounds with win over Middle Tennessee

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 05, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Simi Shittu scored 15 points and Matthew Moyer added a season-high 14 and Vanderbilt beat Middle Tennessee 79-51 on Wednesday night.

The Commodores (6-2), who lost point guard Dais Garland to a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 23, rebounded from Saturday's loss to North Carolina State.

Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak to Middle Tennessee (3-6), increasing its lead to 30-7 in the all-time series.

Middle Tennessee's Antonio Green, who scored a career-high 30 points in Saturday's loss to Lipscomb, led the Blue Raiders with 18 points as the Blue Raiders lost their fifth straight game after starting the season 3-1. Reggie Scurry added 14 on 6 of 9 shooting.

Middle was 2 for 14 from 3-point range and Vanderbilt went 18 of 19 from the foul line (95 percent). The Commodores made nine 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt took charge early, grabbing a 42-21 halftime lead as Middle Tennessee missed 18 of its first 26 shots.

The Blue Raiders' Darnell Butler, a Seminole State (Okla.) transfer, was ruled eligible Wednesday. Butler, who averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds last season, didn't score against Vanderbilt.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell, who died Thursday after a one-year battle with melanoma. He was 21.

BIG PICTURE

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders' slump continued as they struggled offensively.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are still adjusting to the loss of Garland.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee State: Hosts Murray State (4-1) on Saturday. The Racers were picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 20 Arizona State (7-0) on Dec. 17 after a 12-day break for final exams.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Hawthorne
4 F
S. Shittu
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
30.4 Field Goal % 55.3
33.3 Three Point % 0.0
100.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Nesmith 25.0
  Darnell Butler Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell 27.0
+ 1 Matthew Moyer made free throw 47.0
  Shooting foul on Darnell Butler Jr. 47.0
+ 2 Matthew Moyer made layup, assist by Maxwell Evans 47.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Nesmith 55.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Toye 1:41
  Donovan Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:43
+ 2 Maxwell Evans made layup 2:02
Team Stats
Points 51 79
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-19 (47.4%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 18 25
Team 4 6
Assists 8 13
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
A. Green G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
S. Shittu F
15 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-6 213051
home team logo Vanderbilt 6-2 423779
Team Stats
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-6 71.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 6-2 84.6 PPG 44.7 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
55
A. Green G 19.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.3 APG 40.7 FG%
11
S. Shittu F 16.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.0 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
55
A. Green G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
S. Shittu F 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 47.3
14.3 3PT FG% 42.9
47.4 FT% 94.7
Middle Tenn.
Starters
A. Green
R. Scurry
K. Gamble
J. Johnson
D. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Green 32 18 4 1 1 0 3 1 6/16 2/8 4/4 1 3
R. Scurry 24 14 7 0 0 1 4 3 6/9 0/0 2/6 4 3
K. Gamble 29 6 8 0 1 2 1 3 3/10 0/2 0/3 4 4
J. Johnson 33 5 4 2 0 0 1 3 1/9 0/2 3/6 1 3
D. Sims 21 2 1 2 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Farquhar
T. Massenburg
J. Hawthorne
D. Butler Jr.
A. Crump
C. Miller
C. Jones
D. Dishman
L. Mosley
K. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Farquhar 20 4 1 3 1 1 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Massenburg 17 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Hawthorne 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Butler Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Crump 11 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mosley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 51 30 8 3 4 14 20 20/56 2/14 9/19 12 18
Vanderbilt
Starters
S. Shittu
M. Moyer
M. Ryan
S. Lee
J. Toye
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Shittu 22 15 6 0 1 0 2 3 6/13 0/3 3/4 2 4
M. Moyer 19 14 2 1 0 1 1 2 4/6 2/3 4/4 1 1
M. Ryan 21 9 0 2 0 0 1 0 3/5 2/4 1/1 0 0
S. Lee 28 7 4 3 1 0 0 1 2/9 1/3 2/2 0 4
J. Toye 22 6 3 0 1 0 3 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
Bench
M. Evans
A. Nesmith
C. Brown
Y. Wetzell
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Evans 22 9 4 3 0 0 1 2 3/8 1/3 2/2 2 2
A. Nesmith 25 9 8 2 1 2 0 1 3/4 1/2 2/2 0 8
C. Brown 21 5 2 1 0 1 1 3 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 2
Y. Wetzell 18 5 3 1 2 1 4 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 2
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 79 32 13 6 5 13 16 26/55 9/21 18/19 7 25
NCAA BB Scores