Childs scores 31, Emery returns and BYU wins 95-80

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 05, 2018

PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs matched a season high with 31 points and BYU ended a three-game losing streak with a 95-80 victory over Utah State on a Wednesday night when Nick Emery returned to the floor for the Cougars after more than a season's absence.

Childs made 11 of 18 shots and all eight of his free throws as the Cougars (6-4) shot 56 percent and made 11 of 24 from the arc. TJ Haws made four of those 3-pointers and scored 20 points with seven assists while Emery made 3 of 4 from the arc and scored 11 points in 19 minutes.

Emery was playing in his first game since March 15, 2017. The junior guard had withdrawn from school and missed last season for personal reasons. He sat out the first nine games this season as part of his NCAA conditions for instatement after violations involving receiving improper benefits from BYU boosters. In his first two seasons, he averaged 14.7 points per game and made 172 3-pointers.

Connor Harding added 14 points and Jashire Hardnett 10 for BYU.

Sam Merrill scored 17 points, Neemias Queta 16, Dwayne Brown Jr. 15 and John Knight III had 11 for Utah State (7-2), which hasn't won in Provo since 2004.

BYU scored first and stayed in front, leading by as many as 22 points in the first half before going into the break ahead 53-34. The lead stayed in double figures in the second.

Key Players
S. Merrill
Y. Childs
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
51.1 Field Goal % 53.5
42.9 Three Point % 27.3
92.3 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas 3.0
  John Knight III missed jump shot 5.0
  Traveling violation turnover on TJ Haws 11.0
+ 1 Dwayne Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Dwayne Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Dwayne Brown Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter 39.0
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on Brock Miller 53.0
  Turnover on John Knight III 58.0
Team Stats
Points 80 95
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 33-59 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 24
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 19 18
Team 4 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 8 11
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
S. Merrill G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
Y. Childs F
31 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Utah State 7-2 344680
home team logo Brigham Young 6-4 534295
O/U 161.5, BYU -1
Marriott Center Provo, UT
O/U 161.5, BYU -1
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 7-2 85.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 6-4 84.7 PPG 45.4 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
5
S. Merrill G 21.3 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.4 APG 51.9 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 22.0 PPG 11.9 RPG 3.4 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Merrill G 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
23
Y. Childs F 31 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
48.3 FG% 55.9
17.6 3PT FG% 45.8
79.2 FT% 85.7
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
N. Queta
C. Ainge
Q. Taylor
B. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Merrill 39 17 5 2 1 0 4 2 5/13 1/5 6/6 1 4
N. Queta 30 16 8 0 3 2 3 2 7/10 0/1 2/3 5 3
C. Ainge 12 6 1 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Q. Taylor 25 5 3 2 1 0 1 3 2/7 0/3 1/2 2 1
B. Miller 28 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Brown Jr.
J. Knight III
T. Knight
D. Brito
A. Porter
B. Fakira
K. Stall
J. Bean
R. Grootfaam
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Brown Jr. 22 15 6 0 1 0 2 3 5/9 0/2 5/6 2 4
J. Knight III 20 11 4 1 1 0 3 3 5/9 0/0 1/3 1 3
T. Knight 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 0
D. Brito 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Porter 11 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Fakira 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 30 6 8 2 15 20 29/60 3/17 19/24 11 19
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
T. Haws
J. Hardnett
Z. Seljaas
M. Cannon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 33 31 7 1 5 1 3 3 11/18 1/4 8/8 1 6
T. Haws 38 20 4 7 0 1 5 1 7/11 4/6 2/3 1 3
J. Hardnett 26 10 1 1 1 0 2 1 3/8 0/2 4/5 0 1
Z. Seljaas 17 3 4 1 0 1 2 4 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 3
M. Cannon 16 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Harding
N. Emery
D. Nixon
L. Worthington
G. Baxter
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
J. Wade
K. Lee
T. Maughan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Harding 21 14 1 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 2/3 2/3 0 1
N. Emery 19 11 0 2 2 0 0 4 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 0
D. Nixon 22 6 4 3 3 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
L. Worthington 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Baxter 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Bergersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 22 17 11 4 13 20 33/59 11/24 18/21 4 18
