Idaho State rallies to beat Santa Clara 68-66

  • Dec 08, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Kelvin Jones scored 14 of his 20 points in the final 10 minutes and Idaho State overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Santa Clara 68-66 on Friday night.

Jones finished Jared Stutzman's drive-and-dish with 17.8 seconds left to give the Bengals (4-3) their first lead in over 15 minutes at 67-66. Tahj Eaddy missed a floater for the Broncos (3-6) with four seconds left. Jones was fouled after grabbing the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring.

Idaho State had its largest lead at 27-19 and led by five at the break, but Santa Clara had a 26-7 start to the second half and led 55-41 on Josip Vrankic's layup with 10:26 to go.

Eaddy had 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Santa Clara. Trey Wertz added 13 points, Keshawn Justice scored 12 and Henrik Jadersten 10.

Key Players
B. Boyd
T. Eaddy
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
40.7 Field Goal % 40.7
41.2 Three Point % 39.3
66.7 Free Throw % 69.7
  Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Balint Mocsan 1.0
+ 1 Kelvin Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Henrik Jadersten 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones 5.0
  Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Jared Stutzman 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Idaho State 34.0
  Josh Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Martin 57.0
  Brandon Boyd missed jump shot 59.0
Team Stats
Points 68 66
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 23 29
Team 2 1
Assists 14 15
Steals 9 4
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 5 13
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
54
K. Jones C
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
T. Eaddy G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Idaho State 4-3 343468
home team logo Santa Clara 3-6 293766
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho State 4-3 80.9 PPG 41.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 3-6 68.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
54
K. Jones C 9.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.6 APG 58.1 FG%
2
T. Eaddy G 15.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.7 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
54
K. Jones C 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
T. Eaddy G 17 PTS 1 REB 8 AST
36.9 FG% 45.3
38.5 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 73.3
Idaho State
Starters
K. Jones
B. Boyd
B. Mocsan
C. Maker
J. Stutzman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Jones 23 20 4 1 0 1 0 3 7/12 0/0 6/7 0 4
B. Boyd 28 9 3 5 1 0 3 2 4/11 1/1 0/0 0 3
B. Mocsan 27 8 5 2 2 0 0 1 2/7 1/3 3/4 1 4
C. Maker 26 7 4 2 2 1 0 1 3/8 1/1 0/0 4 0
J. Stutzman 33 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/3 2/2 0 2
Bench
G. Chivichyan
S. Dowd
C. Udengwu
A. Walker
L. Sutton
A. Smellie
H. Wahlen
B. Truman
M. Ilic
A. Vaughan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 16 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1
S. Dowd 12 5 0 0 2 0 1 0 2/5 0/0 1/1 0 0
C. Udengwu 14 4 9 2 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 6
A. Walker 16 1 6 0 1 1 0 1 0/5 0/1 1/2 3 3
L. Sutton 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Smellie 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Wahlen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Truman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vaughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 34 14 9 3 5 13 24/65 5/13 15/18 11 23
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Eaddy
T. Wertz
J. Vrankic
Z. Richards
J. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Eaddy 36 17 1 8 1 0 3 2 6/14 2/7 3/3 0 1
T. Wertz 33 13 2 1 1 0 5 1 4/10 1/3 4/5 0 2
J. Vrankic 32 5 8 1 0 2 1 4 2/7 1/3 0/2 1 7
Z. Richards 13 4 3 0 1 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 2
J. Martin 31 3 11 1 0 2 2 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 9
Bench
K. Justice
H. Jadersten
G. Caruso
F. Ndoye
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Sawyer
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 19 12 4 2 1 0 0 1 4/8 2/4 2/2 0 4
H. Jadersten 21 10 2 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 0
G. Caruso 15 2 4 2 0 4 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 35 15 4 8 13 17 24/53 7/21 11/15 6 29
NCAA BB Scores