Lewis's late 3 helps lift Alabama past Arizona, 76-73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Kira Lewis Jr. made a 3-pointer and two free throws over the final 13 seconds and Alabama held on for a 76-73 victory over Arizona on Sunday.
Lewis pulled up for the uncontested shot after the Crimson Tide (6-3), which had lost a big lead for the second straight game, worked most of the shot clock down. Brandon Randolph drained a 3 from the top of the key with seven seconds left to keep the Wildcats (7-3) alive.
After a quick foul, John Petty made the second of two free throws to push the cushion back to three points, at 74-71. Former Alabama point guard Justin Coleman made two free throws with 5 seconds left.
Alabama's standout freshman, Lewis hit both his foul shots on the other end and an Arizona desperation heave from near midcourt fell well short.
Lewis finished with 20 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Alex Reese scored 15 points off the bench. Donta Hall added 13 points and nine rebounds and Tevin Mack scored 12.
Chase Jeter led Arizona with 19 points and nine rebounds. Rudolph scored 17 and Brandon Williams had 16.
The Tide flirted with another collapse after watching a 19-point first-half lead evaporate. Georgia State had wiped out a 22-point deficit in the second half Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum and won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Alabama had seven players score during a 23-2 run in the first half to build a 33-14 lead. The Wildcats trimmed it to 39-30 by halftime on Williams' 3-pointer and then kept closing the gap to start the second.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: Had three-game winning streak snapped. Only previous visit to the state of Alabama came in the NCAA Tournament in 1997 when the Wildcats went on to win the national title. Won 10 of its last 11 road nonconference games.
Alabama: Finished strong to avoid a repeat of the last game's ending. Got a much-needed win in its most high-profile nonconference game.
COLEMAN'S RETURN
Coleman spent two seasons at Alabama, starting 16 games, and arrived at Arizona after a season at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama. He heated up in the second half and had eight points, six assists and five rebounds.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Hosts Baylor on Saturday night.
Alabama: Has time off before facing Liberty on Dec. 18 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|36.7
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|29.5
|Three Point %
|34.9
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Justin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Justin Coleman
|3.0
|+ 1
|Justin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Justin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|5.0
|+ 1
|John Petty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|John Petty missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Williams
|7.0
|+ 3
|Brandon Randolph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Coleman
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|76
|Field Goals
|29-70 (41.4%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|16-28 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|40
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|24
|29
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|C. Jeter F
|11.7 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|0.3 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
2
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|14.9 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Jeter F
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jeter
|34
|19
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9/16
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|5
|B. Randolph
|30
|17
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|7/20
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Williams
|31
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Coleman
|35
|8
|5
|6
|3
|0
|5
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|5
|E. Akot
|21
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jeter
|34
|19
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9/16
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|5
|B. Randolph
|30
|17
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|7/20
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Williams
|31
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Coleman
|35
|8
|5
|6
|3
|0
|5
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|5
|E. Akot
|21
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luther
|19
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|2
|I. Lee
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|23
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Barcello
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|35
|10
|6
|4
|11
|19
|29/70
|9/24
|6/9
|11
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|30
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/13
|4/5
|2/4
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|25
|13
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|7
|T. Mack
|22
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|2/3
|2
|4
|D. Ingram
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Jones
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/4
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|30
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/13
|4/5
|2/4
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|25
|13
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|7
|T. Mack
|22
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|2/3
|2
|4
|D. Ingram
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Jones
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/4
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|27
|15
|8
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5/9
|2/3
|3/3
|3
|5
|G. Smith
|17
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|1
|J. Petty
|32
|4
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/8
|0/4
|2/4
|0
|6
|A. Johnson Jr.
|14
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|39
|11
|5
|4
|15
|14
|26/56
|8/19
|16/28
|10
|29
-
UIW
LSU45
86
2nd 2:51 SECN
-
GAC
CHARLS62
81
2nd 3:55
-
CSTCAR
WOFF53
65
2nd 3:20
-
CNR
WAGNER56
105
2nd 39.0
-
FAMU
GATECH36
64
2nd 3:30 ESP3
-
NAVY
LPSCMB53
63
2nd 15:23
-
HIWS
TNTECH25
40
1st 2:54
-
WESTST
DENVER0
0
1st 20:00
-
TNST
COPPST26
23
1st 3:24
-
1GONZAG
7TENN33
30
1st 1:02
-
OREGST
STLOU8
9
1st 12:43 ESPU
-
BALLST
EVAN45
37
1st 0.0
-
CLMB
IONA74
71
Final
-
NH
NIAGARA67
71
Final
-
FAIR
ODU69
79
Final
-
SCST
15VATECH44
81
Final
-
LONGWD
DUQ71
80
Final
-
ARIZ
BAMA73
76
Final
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
77
Final
-
VMI
CHATT65
83
Final
-
VCU
4UVA49
57
Final
-
PRINCE
STJOHN74
89
Final
-
SFTRPA
DEL83
88
Final
-
MILW
NDAK0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CSN
USD0
0149.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
SAMFORD
ALAM0
0138 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
SONOMAS
SNCLRA0
0
5:00pm
-
GC
6NEVADA0
0149.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
PURDUE
TEXAS0
0139.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP2
-
STHRN
IOWAST0
0148 O/U
-30.5
6:00pm
-
MONST
WASHST0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0146 O/U
-14
9:00pm PACN
-
SFLA
CHARLO0
0