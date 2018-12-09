CSN
Toreros improve to 8-2, match best start in program history

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

SAN DIEGO (AP) Alex Floresca scored a career-high 16 points, Isaiah Pineiro also scored 16 and San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 82-68 on Sunday to improve to 8-2, matching the best start in program history.

Floresca was 7-of-9 shooting and the Toreros shot 52.5 percent overall and 46 percent from the arc (11 of 24). Isaiah Wright added 15 points and seven assists, Olin Carter III had 13 points and Tyler Williams scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Lamine Diane, who came in as the Big West Conference's leading scorer at 25.6 per game and missed the Matadors' (3-6) last game with an injury, scored 19 points and had a game-high eight rebounds. Terrell Gomez added 13 points and Blair Orr and Jared Pearre had 10 each.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Orr and Wright gave the Toreros an 18-12 lead and they were in front the rest of way, going up by 16 at halftime. San Diego led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Key Players
L. Diane
I. Wright
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.0 Field Goal % 43.4
0.0 Three Point % 35.1
36.4 Free Throw % 84.8
  Defensive rebound by Jose Martinez 24.0
  Darius Brown II missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Darius Brown II 28.0
  Lamine Diane missed dunk 30.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jose Martinez, stolen by Darius Brown II 33.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Gottfried 37.0
+ 2 Terrell Gomez made layup, assist by Darius Brown II 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Hylton, stolen by Darius Brown II 48.0
+ 2 Darius Brown II made layup, assist by Terrell Gomez 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Hylton, stolen by Terrell Gomez 1:00
+ 2 Lamine Diane made dunk 1:12
Team Stats
Points 68 82
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 7-7 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 31
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 24 24
Team 1 1
Assists 21 25
Steals 10 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
L. Diane F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
I. Pineiro F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Northridge 3-6 244468
home team logo San Diego 8-2 404282
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Northridge 3-6 79.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo San Diego 8-2 77.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
35
L. Diane F 25.6 PPG 10.9 RPG 2.0 APG 49.7 FG%
15
A. Floresca F 5.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.4 APG 65.6 FG%
Top Scorers
35
L. Diane F 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
15
A. Floresca F 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
48.3 FG% 52.5
21.4 3PT FG% 45.8
58.3 FT% 100.0
Northridge
Bench
M. Ou
J. Pearre
T. Ochieng
M. Kaba-Camara
A. Sokol
R. Henderson Jr.
A. Martinez
B. Harrick
E. Harkless
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ou 18 10 4 0 1 1 0 3 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 2
J. Pearre 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Ochieng 11 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 2
M. Kaba-Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sokol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 30 21 10 3 14 11 29/60 3/14 7/12 6 24
San Diego
Bench
A. Jonah
F. Sullivan
J. Martinez
E. Hylton
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
J. Calcaterra
A. Ferguson
Y. Massalski
D. Moss
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jonah 14 3 4 2 0 1 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 2 2
F. Sullivan 19 3 3 2 2 1 0 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 3
J. Martinez 10 2 2 1 0 1 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 2
E. Hylton 8 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gilliam 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Stringer 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calcaterra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Massalski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 30 25 8 4 12 15 32/61 11/24 7/7 6 24
NCAA BB Scores