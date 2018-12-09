SCST
Alexander-Walker leads No. 15 Virginia Tech past SC State

  STATS AP
  Dec 09, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead No. 15 Virginia Tech to an 81-44 victory over South Carolina State on Sunday.

Alexander-Walker hit 8 of 11 shots, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1), who survived a cold-shooting start to get their third straight win.

For the first 15 minutes, Virginia Tech looked nothing like one of the best shooting teams in the nation. The Hokies entered the game ranked 10th nationally in field-goal percentage (51.4) and fourth in 3-point field-goal percentage (44.8), but they made just one of their first 10 shots and three of their first 20.

Virginia Tech, though, stayed consistent on defense and made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line until the Hokies could find their shot. They made seven of their final nine in the first half, most of which came on South Carolina State turnovers - they scored 13 points off 10 Bulldog turnovers - and then they buried the Bulldogs under an avalanche of 3-pointers at the start of the second half to pull away.

Virginia Tech opened the final 20 minutes with a 22-4 run in which it hit six 3-pointers. The spurt ended with two Ty Outlaw 3-pointers from the wing sandwiched around a give-and-go play between Justin Robinson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. that led to a Blackshear layup. The run pushed the Hokies' lead to 56-27 and Virginia Tech cruised.

Robinson finished with 16 points and six assists for the Hokies, who shot 62 percent (18 of 29) in the second half and 48.3 percent (28 of 58) for the game. Blackshear added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (2-9) with 10 points. The Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers and shot just 34 percent (18 of 53).

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies wrapped up their three-game homestand with a third straight blowout win - all by more than 20 points. The Hokies aren't the deepest team in the country, but they have exhibited incredible balance. Four players scored in double figures against South Carolina State, which marked the eighth time this season that at least four Virginia Tech players have done so.

South Carolina State: Picked to finish 10th in the MEAC, the Bulldogs appear to be in for a long season, and somehow, they need to find a way to survive their nonconference slate until conference action starts on Jan 2. They are in the middle of their check-collecting season - one in which they will have played 13 of their first 15 games on the road. Their loss to the Hokies marked their ninth defeat on the road.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies take on Washington on Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as part of the Boardwalk Classic.

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs remain on the road, returning to action Tuesday when they face Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Key Players
D. Applewhite
35 F
J. Robinson
5 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
45.5 Field Goal % 50.0
33.3 Three Point % 44.7
80.0 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 2 Jonathan Kabongo made layup 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Rayshawn Neal, stolen by Jonathan Kabongo 6.0
+ 2 P.J. Horne made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech 39.0
  Ian Kinard missed jump shot, blocked by P.J. Horne 41.0
  Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins 1:10
  Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 1:15
  Jonathan Kabongo missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne 1:40
  Ian Kinard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:40
Team Stats
Points 44 81
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 1-13 (7.7%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 39
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 17 25
Team 1 1
Assists 6 19
Steals 5 13
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
D. Applewhite F
10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo SC State 2-9 232144
home team logo 15 Virginia Tech 8-1 344781
O/U 145, VATECH -33.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
O/U 145, VATECH -33.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo SC State 2-9 71.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo 15 Virginia Tech 8-1 82.1 PPG 35.9 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
35
D. Applewhite F 19.6 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.6 APG 56.6 FG%
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 17.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
D. Applewhite F 10 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
34.0 FG% 48.3
7.7 3PT FG% 45.8
58.3 FT% 73.7
SC State
Starters
D. Applewhite
O. Fields
I. Kinard
A. Hill
J. Raynor-Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Applewhite 32 10 6 1 1 1 3 3 4/12 0/1 2/2 3 3
O. Fields 23 5 7 1 1 1 1 2 2/5 0/0 1/1 2 5
I. Kinard 20 5 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/7 0/2 1/4 0 4
A. Hill 22 3 0 0 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 0
J. Raynor-Powell 25 2 2 2 1 0 4 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 1
Starters
D. Applewhite
O. Fields
I. Kinard
A. Hill
J. Raynor-Powell
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 29 19 4 4 4 1 2 4 8/11 3/5 0/0 0 4
J. Robinson 32 16 1 6 2 0 2 0 4/7 0/2 8/8 0 1
K. Blackshear Jr. 27 12 13 5 1 1 1 2 4/8 2/2 2/6 2 11
A. Hill 29 10 5 1 1 0 2 1 3/12 2/7 2/2 4 1
T. Outlaw 30 9 6 1 1 1 0 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 5
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
