Freshmen power LSU past Incarnate Word 91-50

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Freshmen Naz Reid and Ja'vonte Smart scored 16 points apiece as LSU defeated Incarnate Word 91-50 in a nonconference game Sunday.

Reid's 16 points were his most since he had 29 in the second game of the season against North Carolina-Greensboro. Smart's 16 points matched his season high. Smart scored 16 points against both Louisiana Tech and Florida State.

Kavell Bigby-Williams equaled his career-high with 14 points and grabbed a season-high ten rebounds for LSU (7-2). Skylar Mays finished with 13 points and a season-high six assists.

''We'll take it,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''We did a good job on the glass. We're still turning the ball over too much. Overall, our defense was improved with contested shots. I was really proud of Skylar and Ja'vonte. They carried us in the first half. We have a lot of room to improve and a big week ahead of us.''

Christian Peevy was the top scorer for Incarnate Word (5-6) with 16 points. Ene Augustine added 13 points.

''I think we did some nice things early in the game, maybe the first 16 minutes or so,'' Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham said. ''We struggled with our shooting and that really hurt us. In a game like this you're going to have to hope that you shoot really well and we didn't do that.''

The Tigers were unable to build a comfortable margin until the final four minutes of the first half. The Tigers went on an 18-2 run to take a 51-29 lead into intermission. Smart had nine points and Mays scored seven in that stretch. The Cardinals never trailed by fewer than 20 points in the second half.

''We needed energy after the sluggish start,'' Smart said. ''The team fed off Skylar and me because we were the two guards in at the time. Our coaches told me to keep attacking. I just took their words and kept going.''

HIGH WATER MARKS

LSU made 55.7 percent of its field goal attempts (34 of 61) - its best shooting of the season. The Tigers shot 55.6 percent from the field in a victory against UNC-Greensboro last month. The 41-point margin of victory was the largest for LSU this season. The 50 points scored by Incarnate Word were the fewest allowed by the Tigers in four seasons. LSU defeated College of Charleston 71-47 in the 2014-15 campaign. The Cardinals shot 31.9 percent from the field - the lowest percentage for a Tigers opponent this season.

TOUGH SLEDDING AGAINST POWER FIVE TEAMS

LSU was Incarnate Word's second Power Five Conference opponent this season. The Cardinals were beaten 87-37 in their season-opener against Texas Tech. Incarnate Word's combined margin of defeat in those two games was 91 points.

SHORT BENCH

LSU only had nine scholarship players available for the game against Incarnate Word. Two members of the Tigers' rotation - Emmitt Williams and Daryl Edwards - were not in uniform because of injuries. Due to the lack of bodies, Marlon Taylor played a season-high 33 minutes and accounted for six points and seven rebounds. Walk-on Marshall Graves had six points in 20 minutes. Will Reese, another walk-on, had two points in nine minutes.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers won their sixth straight game at home this season. LSU extended its homecourt winning streak to 13 games dating back to last January. The 13-game home winning streak is the Tigers' longest since they won 17 consecutive games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals' record away from home dropped to 1-5. Incarnate Word's lone road victory came against North Dakota State in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase last month.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers will begin a two-game road trip at Houston on Wednesday. LSU will face St. Mary's in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Incarnate Word: After taking off eight days for semester exams, the Cardinals will start a two-game swing through Chicago on Dec. 17 when they meet Illinois-Chicago. Incarnate Word will play at De Paul two days later.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Taylor
20 G
T. Waters
3 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
21.4 Field Goal % 43.4
0.0 Three Point % 31.4
55.6 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 2 Dwight Murray Jr. made floating jump shot 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tremont Waters 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams 33.0
  Tremont Waters missed turnaround jump shot 35.0
+ 2 Bryce Davis made dunk, assist by Morgan Taylor 1:09
+ 3 Marshall Graves made 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams 1:57
  Antoine Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:59
+ 2 Kavell Bigby-Williams made hook shot 2:20
+ 1 Bryce Davis made 3rd of 3 free throws 2:34
  Bryce Davis missed 2nd of 3 free throws 2:34
Team Stats
Points 50 91
Field Goals 15-47 (31.9%) 34-61 (55.7%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 20 43
Offensive 2 13
Defensive 15 30
Team 3 0
Assists 7 17
Steals 9 12
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Peevy F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
N. Reid F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Incarnate Word 5-6 292150
home team logo LSU 7-2 514091
O/U 144.5, LSU -26
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
O/U 144.5, LSU -26
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Incarnate Word 5-6 66.4 PPG 31.6 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo LSU 7-2 81.0 PPG 39.6 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
4
C. Peevy F 13.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 58.7 FG%
1
J. Smart G 10.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.1 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Peevy F 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
J. Smart G 16 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
31.9 FG% 55.7
21.4 3PT FG% 38.5
73.9 FT% 76.5
Incarnate Word
Starters
C. Peevy
A. Ene
D. Murray Jr.
C. Brown III
M. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Peevy 30 16 4 1 2 0 4 3 3/8 1/1 9/10 0 4
A. Ene 33 13 1 0 1 0 2 2 5/12 1/3 2/2 1 0
D. Murray Jr. 19 7 3 0 0 0 0 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 3
C. Brown III 24 5 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/7 0/3 3/4 0 4
M. Taylor 21 2 1 3 1 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 2/4 0 1
Bench
J. Caruso
B. Davis
J. Kite
A. Smith Jr.
C. Graham
K. Hervey
B. Swaby
C. Sato
D. Balentine
R. Wilbert
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Caruso 22 4 2 1 2 0 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Davis 15 3 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 1
J. Kite 13 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Smith Jr. 23 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Swaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sato - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Balentine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 17 7 9 0 16 19 15/47 3/14 17/23 2 15
LSU
Starters
N. Reid
J. Smart
S. Mays
T. Waters
D. Days
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 22 16 7 3 3 0 3 2 7/8 1/2 1/2 1 6
J. Smart 26 16 3 5 2 1 0 2 6/10 2/3 2/2 0 3
S. Mays 24 13 5 6 4 0 1 0 4/8 2/6 3/3 0 5
T. Waters 19 9 1 1 1 0 4 4 3/5 1/2 2/2 0 1
D. Days 20 9 8 0 0 2 1 4 3/7 1/3 2/2 2 6
Bench
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Graves
M. Taylor
W. Reese
D. Edwards
D. Kingsby
E. Williams
C. Cooper
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bigby-Williams 27 14 10 0 0 2 2 3 6/9 0/0 2/2 6 4
M. Graves 20 6 2 1 1 1 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
M. Taylor 33 6 7 0 1 0 3 2 2/8 1/5 1/4 4 3
W. Reese 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 43 17 12 6 15 19 34/61 10/26 13/17 13 30
