Rosga scores 22 points, Denver defeats Wyoming 90-87 in OT
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Joe Rosga scored 22 points and made four consecutive free throws in the final nine seconds of overtime to help Denver defeat Wyoming 90-87 on Tuesday night.
After Wyoming's Justin James made two free throws to tie it at 84 in the final minute of overtime, Donoven Carlisle put the Pioneers back ahead with an offensive putback with 21 seconds remaining. Rosga twice made a pair of free throws after missed 3-pointers by Wyoming, giving Denver a 90-84 lead. Wyoming's Jake Hendricks made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Tory Stewart-Miller added 10 points for Denver (4-7) and his eight rebounds helped the Pioneers to a 44-23 rebounding advantage. Ade Murkey scored 17 points and Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 15.
Hendricks scored 27 points for Wyoming (3-7) and made seven of the Cowboys' 11 3-pointers. James added 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. James played all 45 minutes and Hendricks 43.
Denver took its first lead at 27-25 midway through the first half and held it until James made two free throws with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 72 heading to overtime.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|24.3
|Pts. Per Game
|24.3
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|25.0
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|+ 3
|Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James
|0.0
|+ 1
|Joe Rosga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Joe Rosga made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Hunter Thompson
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Rosga
|3.0
|Justin James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Joe Rosga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Joe Rosga made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Rosga
|12.0
|Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|87
|Field Goals
|33-66 (50.0%)
|32-61 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-15 (100.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|23
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|28
|17
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Rosga G
|11.8 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|36.6 FG%
|
0
|J. Hendricks G
|11.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rosga G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hendricks G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rosga
|41
|22
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/7
|7/7
|1
|3
|A. Murkey
|32
|17
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7/13
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|0
|R. Harrell Jr.
|36
|15
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5/16
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|3
|T. Stewart-Miller
|31
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|T. Gatlin
|14
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hendricks
|43
|27
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|3
|10/15
|7/11
|0/2
|0
|2
|J. James
|45
|26
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|9/21
|1/4
|7/10
|1
|7
|H. Thompson
|37
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6/12
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|H. Maldonado
|27
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|T. Taylor
|32
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Porter
|10
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Banks
|30
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dung
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|87
|20
|11
|11
|2
|12
|16
|32/61
|11/23
|12/18
|3
|17
