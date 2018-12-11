DENVER
WYO

No Text

Rosga scores 22 points, Denver defeats Wyoming 90-87 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Joe Rosga scored 22 points and made four consecutive free throws in the final nine seconds of overtime to help Denver defeat Wyoming 90-87 on Tuesday night.

After Wyoming's Justin James made two free throws to tie it at 84 in the final minute of overtime, Donoven Carlisle put the Pioneers back ahead with an offensive putback with 21 seconds remaining. Rosga twice made a pair of free throws after missed 3-pointers by Wyoming, giving Denver a 90-84 lead. Wyoming's Jake Hendricks made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Tory Stewart-Miller added 10 points for Denver (4-7) and his eight rebounds helped the Pioneers to a 44-23 rebounding advantage. Ade Murkey scored 17 points and Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 15.

Hendricks scored 27 points for Wyoming (3-7) and made seven of the Cowboys' 11 3-pointers. James added 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. James played all 45 minutes and Hendricks 43.

Denver took its first lead at 27-25 midway through the first half and held it until James made two free throws with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 72 heading to overtime.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Krafka
11 F
J. James
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
25.0 Field Goal % 43.8
0.0 Three Point % 30.8
Free Throw % 78.2
+ 3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James 0.0
+ 1 Joe Rosga made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Joe Rosga made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Hunter Thompson 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Rosga 3.0
  Justin James missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Joe Rosga made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Joe Rosga made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Banks 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Rosga 12.0
  Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 90 87
Field Goals 33-66 (50.0%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 15-15 (100.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 23
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 28 17
Team 6 3
Assists 14 11
Steals 7 11
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
J. Rosga G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
J. Hendricks G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Denver 4-7 48241890
home team logo Wyoming 3-7 39331587
WYO -7, O/U 149.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
WYO -7, O/U 149.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Denver 4-7 69.7 PPG 35.9 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Wyoming 3-7 73.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
2
J. Rosga G 11.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.5 APG 36.6 FG%
0
J. Hendricks G 11.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.8 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Rosga G 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
J. Hendricks G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 52.5
39.1 3PT FG% 47.8
100.0 FT% 66.7
Denver
Starters
J. Rosga
A. Murkey
R. Harrell Jr.
T. Stewart-Miller
T. Gatlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rosga 41 22 4 2 2 0 3 1 6/14 3/7 7/7 1 3
A. Murkey 32 17 0 3 1 0 3 5 7/13 2/6 1/1 0 0
R. Harrell Jr. 36 15 5 2 2 0 6 3 5/16 1/5 4/4 2 3
T. Stewart-Miller 31 10 8 0 1 0 2 5 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 7
T. Gatlin 14 9 3 1 0 0 2 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 2
Starters
J. Rosga
A. Murkey
R. Harrell Jr.
T. Stewart-Miller
T. Gatlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rosga 41 22 4 2 2 0 3 1 6/14 3/7 7/7 1 3
A. Murkey 32 17 0 3 1 0 3 5 7/13 2/6 1/1 0 0
R. Harrell Jr. 36 15 5 2 2 0 6 3 5/16 1/5 4/4 2 3
T. Stewart-Miller 31 10 8 0 1 0 2 5 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 7
T. Gatlin 14 9 3 1 0 0 2 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 2
Bench
D. Carlisle
J. Lanzi
A. Akintola
A. Kurnaz
E. Rodriguez
J. Krafka
D. Joiner
D. Nzekwesi
J. Townsend
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Carlisle 21 6 6 2 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 5
J. Lanzi 21 5 3 2 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 3
A. Akintola 13 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 4 2
A. Kurnaz 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
E. Rodriguez 11 0 2 2 1 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Krafka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nzekwesi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 90 38 14 7 0 19 20 33/66 9/23 15/15 10 28
Wyoming
Starters
J. Hendricks
J. James
H. Thompson
H. Maldonado
T. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 43 27 2 2 4 0 1 3 10/15 7/11 0/2 0 2
J. James 45 26 8 5 2 0 3 1 9/21 1/4 7/10 1 7
H. Thompson 37 15 1 2 0 0 4 4 6/12 1/5 2/2 0 1
H. Maldonado 27 10 4 2 1 0 1 1 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 3
T. Taylor 32 4 1 0 2 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
Starters
J. Hendricks
J. James
H. Thompson
H. Maldonado
T. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 43 27 2 2 4 0 1 3 10/15 7/11 0/2 0 2
J. James 45 26 8 5 2 0 3 1 9/21 1/4 7/10 1 7
H. Thompson 37 15 1 2 0 0 4 4 6/12 1/5 2/2 0 1
H. Maldonado 27 10 4 2 1 0 1 1 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 3
T. Taylor 32 4 1 0 2 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
Bench
B. Porter
A. Banks
T. Johnson
N. Redding
J. Naughton
A. Mueller
T. Young
B. Belt
L. Dung
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Porter 10 3 1 0 1 1 2 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Banks 30 2 3 0 1 0 0 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dung - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 87 20 11 11 2 12 16 32/61 11/23 12/18 3 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores