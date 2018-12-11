GASOU
UCF

No Text

Taylor's career night sparks UCF victory

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor sank six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 35 points and Central Florida pulled away down the stretch to beat Georgia Southern 95-88 on Tuesday night.

The Knights (8-2), who are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season, trailed 77-74 with 4:20 remaining when Taylor nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for an 80-77 lead and UCF never trailed again.

Taylor hit 10 of 17 shots and 9 of 11 free throws and added five assists and four rebounds for UCF. Tacko Fall, who came in shooting 77 percent from the floor, scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and blocked four shots. Collin Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Terrell Allen pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

Tookie Brown scored 20 points and became the Eagles' all-time leading scorer with a jumper that gave Georgia Southern (6-3) a 73-72 lead. He moved past the 1,871 points of Julius Jenkins (1999-03). Isaiah Crawley and Ike Smith scored 18 and 16, respectively, for the Eagles.

Key Players
Q. Jackson
T. Allen
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
63.2 Field Goal % 52.6
33.3 Three Point % 54.5
61.5 Free Throw % 63.2
  Defensive rebound by Collin Smith 6.0
  Quan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Tookie Brown 16.0
+ 3 Ike Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Ike Smith 23.0
  Aubrey Dawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Aubrey Dawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on David-Lee Jones Jr. 23.0
  Defensive rebound by UCF 28.0
Team Stats
Points 88 95
Field Goals 37-68 (54.4%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 21 24
Team 5 6
Assists 17 18
Steals 7 1
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Brown G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
1
B. Taylor G
35 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Ga. Southern 6-3 315788
home team logo UCF 8-2 425395
UCF -9.5, O/U 144.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
UCF -9.5, O/U 144.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Ga. Southern 6-3 88.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo UCF 8-2 72.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
4
T. Brown G 16.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.5 APG 55.6 FG%
1
B. Taylor G 16.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.3 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Brown G 20 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
1
B. Taylor G 35 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
54.4 FG% 50.0
43.8 3PT FG% 44.4
58.3 FT% 73.9
Ga. Southern
Starters
T. Brown
I. Crawley
I. Smith
Q. Jackson
M. Glenn
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Brown 35 20 6 7 1 0 1 3 8/16 3/6 1/3 0 6
I. Crawley 23 18 2 1 2 1 1 3 8/12 0/1 2/5 0 2
I. Smith 33 16 2 0 0 0 1 2 7/14 2/4 0/0 0 2
Q. Jackson 32 12 2 3 4 1 0 2 6/9 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Glenn 22 4 4 1 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
Bench
S. Carter
D. Jones Jr.
E. McCadden
T. Crawford
E. Yuminami
C. Wishart
D. Cooper
D. Viti
W. Dillard
T. Dawkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Carter 18 8 6 1 0 1 1 3 4/8 0/1 0/0 3 3
D. Jones Jr. 19 8 1 3 0 0 3 2 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 1
E. McCadden 18 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yuminami - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wishart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Viti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 25 17 7 3 9 19 37/68 7/16 7/12 4 21
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
T. Fall
T. Allen
C. Smith
A. Dawkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 38 35 4 5 1 0 1 0 10/17 6/9 9/11 1 3
T. Fall 27 14 4 0 0 4 2 3 6/7 0/0 2/3 3 1
T. Allen 33 12 2 6 0 0 2 2 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 2
C. Smith 19 11 10 3 0 1 1 4 4/8 2/4 1/3 2 8
A. Dawkins 35 10 6 1 0 0 3 1 4/13 1/4 1/2 1 5
Bench
C. DeJesus
C. Brown
F. Bertz
D. Griffin
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 18 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/2 4/4 1 1
C. Brown 17 2 5 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
F. Bertz 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Griffin 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 33 18 1 5 11 14 33/66 12/27 17/23 9 24
NCAA BB Scores