Taylor's career night sparks UCF victory
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor sank six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 35 points and Central Florida pulled away down the stretch to beat Georgia Southern 95-88 on Tuesday night.
The Knights (8-2), who are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season, trailed 77-74 with 4:20 remaining when Taylor nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for an 80-77 lead and UCF never trailed again.
Taylor hit 10 of 17 shots and 9 of 11 free throws and added five assists and four rebounds for UCF. Tacko Fall, who came in shooting 77 percent from the floor, scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and blocked four shots. Collin Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Terrell Allen pitched in with 12 points and six assists.
Tookie Brown scored 20 points and became the Eagles' all-time leading scorer with a jumper that gave Georgia Southern (6-3) a 73-72 lead. He moved past the 1,871 points of Julius Jenkins (1999-03). Isaiah Crawley and Ike Smith scored 18 and 16, respectively, for the Eagles.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|63.2
|Field Goal %
|52.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|54.5
|61.5
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|6.0
|Quan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Tookie Brown
|16.0
|+ 3
|Ike Smith made 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Ike Smith
|23.0
|Aubrey Dawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Aubrey Dawkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on David-Lee Jones Jr.
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by UCF
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|95
|Field Goals
|37-68 (54.4%)
|33-66 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|17
|18
|Steals
|7
|1
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ga. Southern 6-3
|88.5 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|UCF 8-2
|72.7 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|54.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|35
|20
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8/16
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|6
|I. Crawley
|23
|18
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8/12
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|2
|I. Smith
|33
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/14
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Q. Jackson
|32
|12
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Glenn
|22
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|38
|35
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10/17
|6/9
|9/11
|1
|3
|T. Fall
|27
|14
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|1
|T. Allen
|33
|12
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|19
|11
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|1/3
|2
|8
|A. Dawkins
|35
|10
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/13
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
