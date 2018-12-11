ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor sank six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 35 points and Central Florida pulled away down the stretch to beat Georgia Southern 95-88 on Tuesday night.

The Knights (8-2), who are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season, trailed 77-74 with 4:20 remaining when Taylor nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for an 80-77 lead and UCF never trailed again.

Taylor hit 10 of 17 shots and 9 of 11 free throws and added five assists and four rebounds for UCF. Tacko Fall, who came in shooting 77 percent from the floor, scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and blocked four shots. Collin Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Terrell Allen pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

Tookie Brown scored 20 points and became the Eagles' all-time leading scorer with a jumper that gave Georgia Southern (6-3) a 73-72 lead. He moved past the 1,871 points of Julius Jenkins (1999-03). Isaiah Crawley and Ike Smith scored 18 and 16, respectively, for the Eagles.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.