Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.

McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.

Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.

Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.

Key Players
J. Burnell
S. Haynes-Jones
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
43.5 Field Goal % 34.5
25.0 Three Point % 35.7
100.0 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 3 Ty Hudson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamall Gregory 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Jamall Gregory 10.0
  Personal foul on Christian Cunningham 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique 15.0
  Ty Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 2 Samajae Haynes-Jones made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 20.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamall Gregory 22.0
  Turnover on Samajae Haynes-Jones 26.0
+ 2 Jason Burnell made layup 27.0
+ 1 Markis McDuffie made 3rd of 3 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Markis McDuffie made 2nd of 3 free throws 34.0
Team Stats
Points 65 69
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 29-67 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 44
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 24 30
Team 3 1
Assists 12 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
4
T. Hudson G
15 PTS, 7 REB
4
S. Haynes-Jones G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 5-4 333265
home team logo Wichita St. 5-4 373269
WICHST -7.5, O/U 145.5
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
away team logo Jax. State 5-4 76.4 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Wichita St. 5-4 71.1 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.0 APG
Top Scorers
23
M. Hunter G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
4
S. Haynes-Jones G 17 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
38.1 FG% 43.3
40.0 3PT FG% 27.8
84.6 FT% 60.0
Jax. State
Starters
T. Hudson
M. Hunter
J. Burnell
J. Gregory
C. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hudson 28 15 7 0 0 0 3 2 5/11 3/5 2/2 0 7
M. Hunter 33 15 4 1 1 0 1 2 6/16 1/1 2/3 2 2
J. Burnell 30 10 8 1 0 2 3 4 5/11 0/1 0/0 0 8
J. Gregory 23 10 2 3 5 1 3 3 2/10 1/3 5/6 0 2
C. Cunningham 32 8 5 1 1 2 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 2
Bench
M. Dunlap
M. Zeliznak
J. Cross
D. St. Hilaire
D. Mostella
D. Ware
C. Jones
J. Hyde
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dunlap 24 5 0 3 0 0 0 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 0
M. Zeliznak 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Cross 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. St. Hilaire 13 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3
D. Mostella - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ware - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 30 12 7 5 12 15 24/63 6/15 11/13 6 24
Wichita St.
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
M. McDuffie
E. Stevenson
R. Torres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 36 17 6 3 0 0 4 2 7/16 3/7 0/0 2 4
J. Echenique 18 12 7 0 1 1 2 3 6/8 0/0 0/0 4 3
M. McDuffie 32 11 9 3 1 0 0 2 3/15 0/3 5/5 2 7
E. Stevenson 23 9 2 1 0 0 2 4 4/8 1/3 0/1 0 2
R. Torres 33 7 1 2 0 1 3 0 3/6 1/4 0/2 0 1
Bench
M. Udeze
D. Dennis
J. Burton
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Udeze 15 8 8 1 1 1 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
D. Dennis 28 3 8 1 1 1 0 0 1/6 0/1 1/2 3 5
J. Burton 7 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 43 12 4 4 14 15 29/67 5/18 6/10 13 30
