Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.
McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.
Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.
Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|34.5
|25.0
|Three Point %
|35.7
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 3
|Ty Hudson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamall Gregory
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Jamall Gregory
|10.0
|Personal foul on Christian Cunningham
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|15.0
|Ty Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson
|20.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Jamall Gregory
|22.0
|Turnover on Samajae Haynes-Jones
|26.0
|+ 2
|Jason Burnell made layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|Markis McDuffie made 3rd of 3 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Markis McDuffie made 2nd of 3 free throws
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|69
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|29-67 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|44
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jax. State 5-4
|76.4 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Wichita St. 5-4
|71.1 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|M. Hunter G
|10.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|0.6 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
4
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|11.8 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|33.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Hunter G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hudson
|28
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/11
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|M. Hunter
|33
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/16
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|2
|J. Burnell
|30
|10
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|5/11
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|J. Gregory
|23
|10
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|2
|C. Cunningham
|32
|8
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hudson
|28
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/11
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|M. Hunter
|33
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/16
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|2
|J. Burnell
|30
|10
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|5/11
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|J. Gregory
|23
|10
|2
|3
|5
|1
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|2
|C. Cunningham
|32
|8
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dunlap
|24
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Zeliznak
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Cross
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. St. Hilaire
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mostella
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ware
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|12
|7
|5
|12
|15
|24/63
|6/15
|11/13
|6
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|36
|17
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Echenique
|18
|12
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|M. McDuffie
|32
|11
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/15
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|7
|E. Stevenson
|23
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|R. Torres
|33
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|36
|17
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Echenique
|18
|12
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|3
|M. McDuffie
|32
|11
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/15
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|7
|E. Stevenson
|23
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|R. Torres
|33
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Udeze
|15
|8
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Dennis
|28
|3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|5
|J. Burton
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|43
|12
|4
|4
|14
|15
|29/67
|5/18
|6/10
|13
|30
-
CARVER
TROY43
88
Final
-
ARMY
FDU84
93
Final
-
COPPST
NCGRN54
77
Final
-
INDNW
IUPUI79
116
Final
-
HARTFD
BRYANT91
74
Final
-
UMASS
TEMPLE63
65
Final
-
LIU
STNYBRK79
83
Final
-
CLMB
BC73
82
Final
-
CHATT
GAST88
95
Final
-
LPSCMB
LVILLE68
72
Final
-
NORFLK
RIDER71
81
Final
-
SELOU
MISS47
69
Final
-
NWST
11TXTECH44
79
Final
-
VMI
PRESBY70
103
Final
-
JAXST
WICHST65
69
Final
-
BELLE
SDAK52
78
Final
-
CHIST
DEPAUL70
104
Final
-
MURYST
SILL80
52
Final
-
LSU
24HOU76
82
Final
-
PORTST
BYU66
85
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
67
Final
-
USD
OREG55
65
Final
-
CSDOMIN
SDGST46
99
Final