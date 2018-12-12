MURYST
SILL

No Text

Murray State beats Southern Illinois 80-52

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Ja Morant scored 23 points, distributed 13 assists and grabbed five rebounds, Tevin Brown added a career-high 20 poins with 6 of 11 3-pointers, and Murray State beat regional rival Southern Illinois 80-52 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Brion Whitley added a career-high 10 and KJ Williams blocked two shots and scored 10 points for the Racers (6-1), who made 11 of 26 3-pointers and held the Salukis to 31 percent shooting.

The Racers hit three 3-pointers in their opening 13-5 run and Murray State pulled away on 20-3 run capped by Brown's 3 and led 49-18 at halftime.

It's the lowest amount of points the Racers have allowed in a half since giving up 16 points to SIU Edwardsville on Feb. 12, 2015.

Williams dunked for a 59-29 Murray State lead early in the second half and the Racers led 75-45 with 4:30 to play after scoring seven straight.

Eric McGill scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Aaron Cook added 14 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 11 for Southern Illinois (7-4), which saw its five-game win streak end.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Morant
M. Bartley
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
4.9 Pts. Per Game 4.9
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
55.9 Field Goal % 33.3
42.1 Three Point % 30.8
84.2 Free Throw % 63.6
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 3rd of 3 free throws 8.0
  Aaron Cook missed 2nd of 3 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 1st of 3 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd Jr. 22.0
  Brion Whitley missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson 48.0
  Aaron Cook missed driving dunk 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Thik Bol 1:13
  Jaiveon Eaves missed jump shot 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore 1:18
Team Stats
Points 80 52
Field Goals 31-64 (48.4%) 16-51 (31.4%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 26 18
Team 2 7
Assists 20 6
Steals 10 6
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 20 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Morant G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
4
E. McGill G
19 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Murray St. 6-1 493180
home team logo S. Illinois 7-4 183452
SILL -2, O/U 135.5
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
SILL -2, O/U 135.5
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Murray St. 6-1 79.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 7-4 70.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
12
J. Morant G 24.2 PPG 7.3 RPG 8.2 APG 55.9 FG%
4
E. McGill G 9.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.5 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Morant G 23 PTS 5 REB 13 AST
4
E. McGill G 19 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
48.4 FG% 31.4
42.3 3PT FG% 21.4
100.0 FT% 65.4
Murray St.
Starters
J. Morant
T. Brown
M. Davis
B. Sanchious
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morant 36 23 5 13 3 0 3 1 8/12 2/3 5/5 1 4
T. Brown 33 20 3 3 2 1 0 2 7/13 6/11 0/0 1 2
M. Davis 33 9 9 1 1 0 0 3 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 6
B. Sanchious 21 2 6 1 0 0 3 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 4
Starters
J. Morant
T. Brown
M. Davis
B. Sanchious
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morant 36 23 5 13 3 0 3 1 8/12 2/3 5/5 1 4
T. Brown 33 20 3 3 2 1 0 2 7/13 6/11 0/0 1 2
M. Davis 33 9 9 1 1 0 0 3 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 6
B. Sanchious 21 2 6 1 0 0 3 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
B. Whitley
K. Williams
S. Buchanan
J. Eaves
D. Gilmore
D. Cowart
J. Johnson
A. Smith
D. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Whitley 11 10 0 0 1 0 1 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 0
K. Williams 15 10 3 0 0 2 1 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 1
S. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eaves 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Gilmore 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Cowart 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Johnson 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 171 80 36 20 10 3 11 20 31/64 11/26 7/7 10 26
S. Illinois
Starters
E. McGill
A. Cook
S. Lloyd Jr.
K. Pippen
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. McGill 36 19 10 0 2 0 2 0 7/12 1/3 4/5 1 9
A. Cook 33 14 0 2 2 1 3 0 2/8 2/3 8/11 0 0
S. Lloyd Jr. 34 11 3 1 1 0 3 0 3/9 0/3 5/8 2 1
K. Pippen 22 4 7 2 0 5 2 2 2/7 0/0 0/1 2 5
M. Bartley 28 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
Starters
E. McGill
A. Cook
S. Lloyd Jr.
K. Pippen
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. McGill 36 19 10 0 2 0 2 0 7/12 1/3 4/5 1 9
A. Cook 33 14 0 2 2 1 3 0 2/8 2/3 8/11 0 0
S. Lloyd Jr. 34 11 3 1 1 0 3 0 3/9 0/3 5/8 2 1
K. Pippen 22 4 7 2 0 5 2 2 2/7 0/0 0/1 2 5
M. Bartley 28 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
Bench
R. Stradnieks
T. Bol
B. Gooch
D. Beane
A. Fletcher
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Stradnieks 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/1 2 0
T. Bol 22 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 2
B. Gooch 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Beane 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Fletcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 28 6 6 7 15 5 16/51 3/14 17/26 10 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores