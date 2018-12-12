Murray State beats Southern Illinois 80-52
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Ja Morant scored 23 points, distributed 13 assists and grabbed five rebounds, Tevin Brown added a career-high 20 poins with 6 of 11 3-pointers, and Murray State beat regional rival Southern Illinois 80-52 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.
Brion Whitley added a career-high 10 and KJ Williams blocked two shots and scored 10 points for the Racers (6-1), who made 11 of 26 3-pointers and held the Salukis to 31 percent shooting.
The Racers hit three 3-pointers in their opening 13-5 run and Murray State pulled away on 20-3 run capped by Brown's 3 and led 49-18 at halftime.
It's the lowest amount of points the Racers have allowed in a half since giving up 16 points to SIU Edwardsville on Feb. 12, 2015.
Williams dunked for a 59-29 Murray State lead early in the second half and the Racers led 75-45 with 4:30 to play after scoring seven straight.
Eric McGill scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Aaron Cook added 14 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 11 for Southern Illinois (7-4), which saw its five-game win streak end.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|4.9
|Pts. Per Game
|4.9
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|55.9
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|42.1
|Three Point %
|30.8
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|63.6
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 3rd of 3 free throws
|8.0
|Aaron Cook missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 1st of 3 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd Jr.
|22.0
|Brion Whitley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|48.0
|Aaron Cook missed driving dunk
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Thik Bol
|1:13
|Jaiveon Eaves missed jump shot
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|52
|Field Goals
|31-64 (48.4%)
|16-51 (31.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|26
|18
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|20
|6
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|20
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Murray St. 6-1
|79.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|18.3 APG
|S. Illinois 7-4
|70.4 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|48.4
|FG%
|31.4
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morant
|36
|23
|5
|13
|3
|0
|3
|1
|8/12
|2/3
|5/5
|1
|4
|T. Brown
|33
|20
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7/13
|6/11
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Davis
|33
|9
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|6
|B. Sanchious
|21
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Whitley
|11
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Williams
|15
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|S. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eaves
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Gilmore
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cowart
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|171
|80
|36
|20
|10
|3
|11
|20
|31/64
|11/26
|7/7
|10
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. McGill
|36
|19
|10
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7/12
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|9
|A. Cook
|33
|14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2/8
|2/3
|8/11
|0
|0
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|34
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|5/8
|2
|1
|K. Pippen
|22
|4
|7
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|5
|M. Bartley
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Stradnieks
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|0
|T. Bol
|22
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|B. Gooch
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Beane
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|28
|6
|6
|7
|15
|5
|16/51
|3/14
|17/26
|10
|18
