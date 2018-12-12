UMASS
Alston sinks free throws and UMass in 65-63 Temple win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last nine seconds and Temple rallied then held off UMass 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Less than a minute into the second half, Samba Diallo's 3-pointer gave the Minutemen a 40-27 lead. That triggered a 16-2 Temple run and De'Vondre Perry's layup put the Owls (8-2) ahead 43-42. Quinton Rose scored half the points during the run. Jonathan Laurent's layup with 11:54 to play gave UMass (6-5) its last lead at 46-45. Alston put Temple ahead with two foul shots 54 seconds later.

Alston threw down a dunk for a 62-57 lead with 1:18 to play, before Sy Chatman narrowed the deficit to a point with a pair of layups, the last with nine seconds left before Alston closed it out at the foul line. He finished 11 of 12 from the line and Rose scored 14. Temple was 2 of 18 from 3-point range but missed just 4 of 21 from the line.

Keon Clergeot, Laurent and Luwane Pipkins each scored 12 for UMass.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
S. Alston Jr.
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
43.1 Field Goal % 35.8
35.8 Three Point % 31.7
83.9 Free Throw % 89.7
  Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Shizz Alston Jr. 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent 4.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins 4.0
+ 1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis 5.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins 9.0
Team Stats
Points 63 65
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 32
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 29 21
Team 5 2
Assists 10 7
Steals 3 11
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Laurent F
12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
31 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 6-5 372663
home team logo Temple 8-2 273865
TEMPLE -10, O/U 150
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 6-5 79.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Temple 8-2 72.7 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
20
K. Clergeot G 5.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.5 APG 33.3 FG%
10
S. Alston Jr. G 16.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.4 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
20
K. Clergeot G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
10
S. Alston Jr. G 31 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.4 FG% 37.7
20.8 3PT FG% 11.1
80.0 FT% 81.0
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
C. Cobb
R. Holloway
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 37 12 6 3 0 0 4 4 3/15 1/8 5/6 1 5
C. Pierre 25 8 4 1 0 0 0 1 3/9 1/7 1/2 0 4
S. Diallo 17 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
C. Cobb 29 4 7 4 2 0 4 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 6
R. Holloway 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Laurent
K. Clergeot
K. Turner-Morris
S. Chatman
T. Wood
R. West
K. Hayward
U. McLean
J. Franklin
A. Byrne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Laurent 25 12 5 1 0 1 4 3 5/7 2/4 0/0 1 4
K. Clergeot 19 12 2 1 1 0 2 3 5/7 0/1 2/2 1 1
K. Turner-Morris 12 4 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
S. Chatman 25 4 6 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 3
T. Wood 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 37 10 3 1 17 17 25/59 5/24 8/10 8 29
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 38 31 4 2 3 0 4 1 9/16 2/6 11/12 2 2
Q. Rose 28 14 5 1 4 0 1 2 7/18 0/5 0/0 0 5
N. Pierre-Louis 33 7 2 1 2 1 2 4 3/7 0/1 1/2 1 1
E. Aflakpui 20 4 8 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 0/1 4 4
D. Perry 26 4 2 0 0 1 3 3 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 2
Bench
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
Q. Jackson Jr.
D. Moore
J. Moorman II
T. Lowe
M. Scott
A. Parks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hamilton 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
A. Moore II 13 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 0
Q. Jackson Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Moore 16 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5
J. Moorman II 19 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 30 7 11 3 11 17 23/61 2/18 17/21 9 21
