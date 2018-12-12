Alston sinks free throws and UMass in 65-63 Temple win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last nine seconds and Temple rallied then held off UMass 65-63 on Wednesday night.
Less than a minute into the second half, Samba Diallo's 3-pointer gave the Minutemen a 40-27 lead. That triggered a 16-2 Temple run and De'Vondre Perry's layup put the Owls (8-2) ahead 43-42. Quinton Rose scored half the points during the run. Jonathan Laurent's layup with 11:54 to play gave UMass (6-5) its last lead at 46-45. Alston put Temple ahead with two foul shots 54 seconds later.
Alston threw down a dunk for a 62-57 lead with 1:18 to play, before Sy Chatman narrowed the deficit to a point with a pair of layups, the last with nine seconds left before Alston closed it out at the foul line. He finished 11 of 12 from the line and Rose scored 14. Temple was 2 of 18 from 3-point range but missed just 4 of 21 from the line.
Keon Clergeot, Laurent and Luwane Pipkins each scored 12 for UMass.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|35.8
|35.8
|Three Point %
|31.7
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|89.7
|Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Shizz Alston Jr.
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent
|4.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins
|4.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|5.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|2-18 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|32
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 6-5
|79.4 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Temple 8-2
|72.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|K. Clergeot G
|5.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
10
|S. Alston Jr. G
|16.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|5.4 APG
|35.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Clergeot G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|S. Alston Jr. G
|31 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|37
|12
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/15
|1/8
|5/6
|1
|5
|C. Pierre
|25
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|S. Diallo
|17
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Cobb
|29
|4
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|R. Holloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Laurent
|25
|12
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Clergeot
|19
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Turner-Morris
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Chatman
|25
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|T. Wood
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|37
|10
|3
|1
|17
|17
|25/59
|5/24
|8/10
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|38
|31
|4
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|9/16
|2/6
|11/12
|2
|2
|Q. Rose
|28
|14
|5
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|7/18
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|N. Pierre-Louis
|33
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|E. Aflakpui
|20
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|4
|D. Perry
|26
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hamilton
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Moore II
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Moore
|16
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Moorman II
|19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|7
|11
|3
|11
|17
|23/61
|2/18
|17/21
|9
|21
