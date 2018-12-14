Ferrari drives San Francisco past Eastern Washington, 85-63
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari put up 15 points and led five Dons into double-figure scoring as San Francisco roared back from a week off to wallop Eastern Washington, 85-63 on Thursday night.
USF maintained the momentum it built after earning a 19-point win over Cal, the Dons first win in Berkeley since 1991, while taking time off for finals.
The Dons (9-1) are off to their best start since 1999-2000, when they lost their opener to Maryland before reeling off 12 straight wins. They now are 6-0 at home.
San Francisco took a 35-29 lead at the break, but outscored the Eagles in the second half, 50-34. Charles Minlend, who posted a double-double in the win over Cal, added 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Remu Raitanen scored all 11 of his points in the second half.
Jesse Hunt scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Luka Vulikic added 13 points and six boards for Eastern Washington (1-7), which is now 0-6 on the road.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|25.0
|Field Goal %
|38.9
|25.0
|Three Point %
|36.1
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 3
|Kim Aiken Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Kidd
|7.0
|+ 1
|Dzmitry Ryuny made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Dzmitry Ryuny made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Jackson
|14.0
|+ 3
|Steven Beo made 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Trevante Anderson
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Kidd, stolen by Trevante Anderson
|32.0
|+ 2
|Taavi Jurkatamm made dunk, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|44.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|85
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|31-60 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|7
|19
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|E. Washington 1-7
|62.9 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|12.1 APG
|San Fran. 9-1
|80.7 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|J. Hunt F
|15.6 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|51.6 FG%
|
2
|F. Ferrari G
|12.2 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.5 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Hunt F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|F. Ferrari G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|30
|15
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|2
|C. Minlend
|30
|14
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|7
|N. Renfro
|22
|12
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Ratinho
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Lull
|12
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|30
|15
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|2
|C. Minlend
|30
|14
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|7
|N. Renfro
|22
|12
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Ratinho
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Lull
|12
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Raitanen
|16
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/4
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Bouyea
|25
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|M. McCarthy
|16
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|T. Jurkatamm
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|D. Ryuny
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|T. Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|40
|19
|8
|4
|9
|15
|31/60
|11/25
|12/17
|11
|29
