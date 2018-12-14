EWASH
SANFRAN

No Text

Ferrari drives San Francisco past Eastern Washington, 85-63

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 14, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari put up 15 points and led five Dons into double-figure scoring as San Francisco roared back from a week off to wallop Eastern Washington, 85-63 on Thursday night.

USF maintained the momentum it built after earning a 19-point win over Cal, the Dons first win in Berkeley since 1991, while taking time off for finals.

The Dons (9-1) are off to their best start since 1999-2000, when they lost their opener to Maryland before reeling off 12 straight wins. They now are 6-0 at home.

San Francisco took a 35-29 lead at the break, but outscored the Eagles in the second half, 50-34. Charles Minlend, who posted a double-double in the win over Cal, added 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Remu Raitanen scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

Jesse Hunt scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Luka Vulikic added 13 points and six boards for Eastern Washington (1-7), which is now 0-6 on the road.

Key Players
L. Vulikic
F. Ferrari
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
25.0 Field Goal % 38.9
25.0 Three Point % 36.1
40.0 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 3 Kim Aiken Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Kidd 7.0
+ 1 Dzmitry Ryuny made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Dzmitry Ryuny made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Jackson 14.0
+ 3 Steven Beo made 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Trevante Anderson 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyler Kidd, stolen by Trevante Anderson 32.0
+ 2 Taavi Jurkatamm made dunk, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 44.0
+ 1 Elijah Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Elijah Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny 59.0
Team Stats
Points 63 85
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 41
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 22 29
Team 1 1
Assists 7 19
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
34
J. Hunt F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
F. Ferrari G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo E. Washington 1-7 293463
home team logo San Fran. 9-1 355085
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo E. Washington 1-7 62.9 PPG 40.4 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo San Fran. 9-1 80.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
34
J. Hunt F 15.6 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.9 APG 51.6 FG%
2
F. Ferrari G 12.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.5 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Hunt F 14 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
2
F. Ferrari G 15 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
41.7 FG% 51.7
30.4 3PT FG% 44.0
66.7 FT% 70.6
E. Washington
Starters
J. Hunt
L. Vulikic
J. Davison
A. Fadal
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hunt 29 14 7 2 0 1 1 1 6/14 1/6 1/3 3 4
L. Vulikic 30 13 6 0 0 0 1 0 5/10 2/3 1/2 0 6
J. Davison 17 9 1 0 0 0 3 2 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Fadal 27 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
T. Gibson 15 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
E. Jackson
C. Benzel
K. Aiken Jr.
J. Perry
S. Beo
T. Groves
T. Kidd
M. Peatling
J. Thomas
R. Orizu
C. Rouse
M. Meadows
J. Veening
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Jackson 20 6 2 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 1
C. Benzel 12 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0
K. Aiken Jr. 4 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 2 0
J. Perry 21 4 3 3 1 0 1 2 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 3
S. Beo 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
T. Groves 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Kidd 9 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Peatling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Orizu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Meadows - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Veening - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 28 7 3 1 11 17 25/60 7/23 6/9 6 22
San Fran.
Starters
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
N. Renfro
J. Ratinho
J. Lull
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 30 15 4 6 2 0 0 2 4/11 3/6 4/4 2 2
C. Minlend 30 14 7 2 0 1 2 1 5/11 1/5 3/4 0 7
N. Renfro 22 12 2 0 4 1 1 1 5/9 0/2 2/4 0 2
J. Ratinho 31 11 6 2 0 0 1 0 4/5 2/2 1/1 2 4
J. Lull 12 6 6 2 0 1 0 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 3
Bench
R. Raitanen
J. Bouyea
M. McCarthy
T. Jurkatamm
D. Ryuny
T. Anderson
M. Orlich
N. Krill
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 16 11 1 1 1 0 0 3 4/4 3/3 0/0 0 1
J. Bouyea 25 7 5 2 0 1 0 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 5
M. McCarthy 16 5 7 2 0 0 3 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 4
T. Jurkatamm 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 1
D. Ryuny 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 0
T. Anderson 3 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 40 19 8 4 9 15 31/60 11/25 12/17 11 29
NCAA BB Scores