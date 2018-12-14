ILLCHI
DEPAUL

No Text

Strus' has career night in DePaul's 90-70 win over UIC

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 14, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus tied a program record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points Friday night to help DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 90-70.

Strus was 8 of 16 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for his third career double-double. He scored 20 in the first half when the Blue Demons (7-2) built a 52-28 lead.

Devin Gage added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Paul Reed scored 13, and Jalen Coleman-Lands and Eli Cain had 10 points apiece for DePaul.

Tarkus Ferguson led the Flames (4-7) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Ottey scored 17, and Jordan Blount and Godwin Boahen added 10 points each.

Strus opened the game with a 3-pointer which sparked a 13-2 run and the Blue Demons never trailed. Ferguson's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 17-13, but DePaul went on a 17-2 run to lead 34-15 and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Ferguson
E. Cain
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
43.4 Field Goal % 41.4
42.5 Three Point % 40.9
70.0 Free Throw % 73.3
+ 3 Rob Howard Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago 26.0
  Marcus Ottey missed layup, blocked by Lyrik Shreiner 28.0
+ 2 Flynn Cameron made jump shot 41.0
+ 3 Marcus Ottey made 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 2 Paul Reed made driving dunk, assist by Eli Cain 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Rob Howard Jr., stolen by Flynn Cameron 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey 1:49
  Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:51
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 2:15
  Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:17
Team Stats
Points 70 90
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 41
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 24 31
Team 3 1
Assists 10 15
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
T. Ferguson G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
34 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 4-7 284270
home team logo DePaul 7-2 523890
DEPAUL -9, O/U 153.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
DEPAUL -9, O/U 153.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 4-7 80.3 PPG 36.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo DePaul 7-2 79.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
4
T. Ferguson G 15.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 5.9 APG 42.7 FG%
31
M. Strus G 18.4 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.6 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Ferguson G 20 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
31
M. Strus G 34 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 52.5
35.5 3PT FG% 46.2
69.2 FT% 58.3
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
T. Ferguson
M. Ottey
J. Blount
G. Boahen
T. Washington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 37 20 8 3 0 1 7 3 6/12 5/10 3/5 0 8
M. Ottey 35 17 5 1 2 0 3 3 6/14 2/4 3/3 0 5
J. Blount 27 10 8 2 2 0 2 2 4/10 0/2 2/3 2 6
G. Boahen 35 10 2 2 1 0 3 3 4/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
T. Washington 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
T. Ferguson
M. Ottey
J. Blount
G. Boahen
T. Washington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 37 20 8 3 0 1 7 3 6/12 5/10 3/5 0 8
M. Ottey 35 17 5 1 2 0 3 3 6/14 2/4 3/3 0 5
J. Blount 27 10 8 2 2 0 2 2 4/10 0/2 2/3 2 6
G. Boahen 35 10 2 2 1 0 3 3 4/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
T. Washington 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Diggins
R. Howard Jr.
J. Wiley
J. Ahale
D. Matthews
R. Bissainthe
D. Ejim
M. Edunjobi
A. Makumator
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diggins 19 5 1 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/1 0 1
R. Howard Jr. 22 5 1 1 1 0 3 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0
J. Wiley 7 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 1
J. Ahale 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bissainthe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ejim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Edunjobi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Makumator - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 27 10 7 1 20 20 25/58 11/31 9/13 3 24
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
D. Gage
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
F. Olujobi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 39 34 13 3 1 0 1 2 10/23 8/16 6/10 2 11
D. Gage 33 15 5 5 6 0 6 3 6/11 0/1 3/4 2 3
E. Cain 24 10 3 3 1 0 1 4 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 3
J. Coleman-Lands 21 10 2 1 1 0 2 0 3/7 2/5 2/3 1 1
F. Olujobi 16 0 6 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/4 2 4
Starters
M. Strus
D. Gage
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
F. Olujobi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 39 34 13 3 1 0 1 2 10/23 8/16 6/10 2 11
D. Gage 33 15 5 5 6 0 6 3 6/11 0/1 3/4 2 3
E. Cain 24 10 3 3 1 0 1 4 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 3
J. Coleman-Lands 21 10 2 1 1 0 2 0 3/7 2/5 2/3 1 1
F. Olujobi 16 0 6 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/4 2 4
Bench
P. Reed
J. Butz
F. Cameron
P. Xidias
G. Maslennikov
L. Shreiner
D. Hall
J. Malonga
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Reed 29 13 7 1 0 1 2 2 5/7 0/1 3/3 1 6
J. Butz 20 6 3 0 0 1 2 3 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
F. Cameron 5 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Xidias 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Maslennikov 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Shreiner 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 40 15 10 3 15 19 32/61 12/26 14/24 9 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores