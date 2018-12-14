Strus' has career night in DePaul's 90-70 win over UIC
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus tied a program record with eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points Friday night to help DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 90-70.
Strus was 8 of 16 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for his third career double-double. He scored 20 in the first half when the Blue Demons (7-2) built a 52-28 lead.
Devin Gage added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Paul Reed scored 13, and Jalen Coleman-Lands and Eli Cain had 10 points apiece for DePaul.
Tarkus Ferguson led the Flames (4-7) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Ottey scored 17, and Jordan Blount and Godwin Boahen added 10 points each.
Strus opened the game with a 3-pointer which sparked a 13-2 run and the Blue Demons never trailed. Ferguson's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 17-13, but DePaul went on a 17-2 run to lead 34-15 and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|42.5
|Three Point %
|40.9
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|+ 3
|Rob Howard Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Illinois-Chicago
|26.0
|Marcus Ottey missed layup, blocked by Lyrik Shreiner
|28.0
|+ 2
|Flynn Cameron made jump shot
|41.0
|+ 3
|Marcus Ottey made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 2
|Paul Reed made driving dunk, assist by Eli Cain
|1:14
|Lost ball turnover on Rob Howard Jr., stolen by Flynn Cameron
|1:33
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Ottey
|1:49
|Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|2:15
|Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|90
|Field Goals
|25-58 (43.1%)
|32-61 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|14-24 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|41
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|15
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 4-7
|80.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|14.7 APG
|DePaul 7-2
|79.1 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Ferguson G
|15.7 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|5.9 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|18.4 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Ferguson G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|M. Strus G
|34 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ferguson
|37
|20
|8
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|6/12
|5/10
|3/5
|0
|8
|M. Ottey
|35
|17
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|5
|J. Blount
|27
|10
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|6
|G. Boahen
|35
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Washington
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ferguson
|37
|20
|8
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|6/12
|5/10
|3/5
|0
|8
|M. Ottey
|35
|17
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|5
|J. Blount
|27
|10
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|6
|G. Boahen
|35
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Washington
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diggins
|19
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|R. Howard Jr.
|22
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Wiley
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Ahale
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bissainthe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ejim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Edunjobi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Makumator
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|27
|10
|7
|1
|20
|20
|25/58
|11/31
|9/13
|3
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|39
|34
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10/23
|8/16
|6/10
|2
|11
|D. Gage
|33
|15
|5
|5
|6
|0
|6
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|3
|E. Cain
|24
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|21
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|16
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|39
|34
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10/23
|8/16
|6/10
|2
|11
|D. Gage
|33
|15
|5
|5
|6
|0
|6
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|3
|E. Cain
|24
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|21
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|16
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|29
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|6
|J. Butz
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|F. Cameron
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Xidias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Maslennikov
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|40
|15
|10
|3
|15
|19
|32/61
|12/26
|14/24
|9
|31