Reynolds, Oklahoma stifle USC in 81-70 win
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Miles Reynolds scored a season-high 20 points, Christian James added 16 and Oklahoma maintained its stifling defense in an 81-70 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.
Oklahoma (9-1) held the Trojans to 34.8 percent shooting (23 of 66) and forced 18 turnovers.
Reynolds, a graduate transfer from Pacific, has scored 14 or more in four of the last five games after not exceeding 12 in the first five.
Nick Rakocevic led the Trojans (5-5) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. USC trailed 40-28 at halftime, but closed to within 51-47 on a rebound basket by Rakocevic with 13:49 to play. The Sooners went on a 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by James and were never pressured again. James had 15 rebounds as OU outrebounded USC 44-39.
Brady Manek added 15 points and five rebounds for the Sooners.
Jonah Mathews had 11 points and Jordan Usher 10 for USC.
The Sooners jumped out to a 10-2 lead, fell behind 14-12, then went on an 11-0 run to take control. Reynolds made a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and layup to push the advantage to 37-22 before the Sooners settled for a 40-28 lead at the half.
BIG PICTURE
USC's Bennie Boatwright, bothered by a sore foot, made his first basket with 8:38 remaining and finished with nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, well below his 15.0 average. The Trojans played their fourth game without Kevin Porter Jr. (11.7 ppg), out with a thigh contusion.
Oklahoma has thrived on defense all year, but particularly of late, holding Wichita State to 24 percent shooting in an 80-48 victory Dec. 8. The Sooners are allowing just 36.3 percent shooting for the season, seventh best in the nation.
UP NEXT
USC travels to Santa Clara Tuesday and plays host to Southern Utah Friday.
After playing games in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma returns to Norman to host Creighton Tuesday and travels to Northwestern Friday for its second Big Ten opponent, having lost to Wisconsin 78-58 on Nov. 22.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|50.4
|0.0
|Three Point %
|39.4
|76.7
|Free Throw %
|77.5
|Bennie Boatwright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|27.0
|Bennie Boatwright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Christian James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Christian James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on J'Raan Brooks
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver
|41.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Bieniemy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Bieniemy made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Shaqquan Aaron
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|81
|Field Goals
|23-66 (34.8%)
|30-61 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|44
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|24
|34
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|16
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|15.0 PPG
|11.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|49.5 FG%
|
3
|M. Reynolds G
|9.7 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Rakocevic F
|17 PTS
|15 REB
|0 AST
|M. Reynolds G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.8
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|36
|17
|15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/14
|0/0
|5/8
|6
|9
|J. Mathews
|25
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3/10
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|1
|B. Boatwright
|31
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|1
|S. Aaron
|30
|7
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|6
|D. Thornton
|32
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Usher
|19
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|3
|E. Weaver
|23
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|1
|J. Brooks
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|37
|11
|5
|2
|18
|24
|23/66
|6/20
|18/25
|13
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reynolds
|30
|20
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/10
|1/2
|5/10
|1
|3
|C. James
|36
|16
|15
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/16
|0/6
|4/7
|2
|13
|B. Manek
|26
|15
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5/11
|2/4
|3/5
|3
|2
|A. Calixte
|22
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Doolittle
|16
|5
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Odomes
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Freeman
|21
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. McNeace
|14
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Bieniemy
|19
|2
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|H. Polla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|41
|14
|7
|2
|16
|20
|30/61
|6/18
|15/25
|7
|34
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ37
31
2nd 11:07 ESP2
-
TEXAM
OREGST43
43
2nd 11:58 PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA45
32
2nd 15:01 ESPU
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
TNTECH
KENSAW68
73
Final
-
SCST
USCUP84
88
Final
-
WILSON
MOUNT59
74
Final
-
ORAL
RICH59
52
Final
-
CHARLS
VCU83
79
Final
-
KENTST
LVILLE70
83
Final
-
STPETE
STFRAN53
54
Final
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN50
93
Final
-
25IND
BUTLER71
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID77
75
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
DRAKE77
68
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA74
72
Final
-
NCAT
TNST78
76
Final
-
IPFW
PEAY68
95
Final
-
NALAB
NCGRN48
53
Final
-
UTAH
19UK61
88
Final
-
CHARSO
UNF61
68
Final
-
USM
WICHST60
63
Final
-
GC
TEXAS60
98
Final
-
JVILLE
BCU79
71
Final
-
20ARIZST
UGA76
74
Final
-
NEBOM
IDAHO89
80
Final
-
STLEO
HAMP60
72
Final
-
EWASH
STNFRD62
78
Final
-
NIOWA
22IOWA54
77
Final
-
NCASHV
WOFF49
92
Final
-
MCNSE
UMKC67
80
Final
-
WCAR
HIGHPT59
86
Final
-
13VATECH
WASH73
61
Final
-
NJTECH
FDU90
80
Final
-
MTSU
TOLEDO62
84
Final
-
ABIL
11TXTECH48
82
Final
-
4GONZAG
12UNC90
103
Final
-
8AUBURN
UAB75
71
Final/OT
-
EKY
XAVIER77
95
Final
-
LATECH
LALAF83
62
Final
-
JACKST
MURYST57
74
Final
-
TEXST
TEXPA77
68
Final
-
TXSA
ARK67
79
Final
-
GAST
25KSTATE59
71
Final
-
EILL
BRAD73
66
Final
-
MANH
UCONN46
61
Final
-
UNLV
BYU92
90
Final/OT
-
CINCY
18MISSST59
70
Final
-
BRSCIA
TNMART79
108
Final
-
MOST
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
STHRN
NWST67
69
Final
-
BOISE
OREG54
66
Final
-
USC
OKLA70
81
Final
-
UTVALL
WEBER75
63
Final
-
ALST
UTAHST48
86
Final
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA68
72
Final
-
CPOLY
CAL66
67
Final
-
NAU
SJST74
79
Final
-
DENVER
UCIRV52
86
Final
-
NCOLO
USD65
85
Final
-
GRAM
PORT70
58
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORTST85
58
Final