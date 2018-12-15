USC
OKLA

No Text

Reynolds, Oklahoma stifle USC in 81-70 win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Miles Reynolds scored a season-high 20 points, Christian James added 16 and Oklahoma maintained its stifling defense in an 81-70 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.

Oklahoma (9-1) held the Trojans to 34.8 percent shooting (23 of 66) and forced 18 turnovers.

Reynolds, a graduate transfer from Pacific, has scored 14 or more in four of the last five games after not exceeding 12 in the first five.

Nick Rakocevic led the Trojans (5-5) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. USC trailed 40-28 at halftime, but closed to within 51-47 on a rebound basket by Rakocevic with 13:49 to play. The Sooners went on a 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by James and were never pressured again. James had 15 rebounds as OU outrebounded USC 44-39.

Brady Manek added 15 points and five rebounds for the Sooners.

Jonah Mathews had 11 points and Jordan Usher 10 for USC.

The Sooners jumped out to a 10-2 lead, fell behind 14-12, then went on an 11-0 run to take control. Reynolds made a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and layup to push the advantage to 37-22 before the Sooners settled for a 40-28 lead at the half.

BIG PICTURE

USC's Bennie Boatwright, bothered by a sore foot, made his first basket with 8:38 remaining and finished with nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, well below his 15.0 average. The Trojans played their fourth game without Kevin Porter Jr. (11.7 ppg), out with a thigh contusion.

Oklahoma has thrived on defense all year, but particularly of late, holding Wichita State to 24 percent shooting in an 80-48 victory Dec. 8. The Sooners are allowing just 36.3 percent shooting for the season, seventh best in the nation.

UP NEXT

USC travels to Santa Clara Tuesday and plays host to Southern Utah Friday.

After playing games in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma returns to Norman to host Creighton Tuesday and travels to Northwestern Friday for its second Big Ten opponent, having lost to Wisconsin 78-58 on Nov. 22.

Key Players
N. Rakocevic
C. James
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
48.6 Field Goal % 50.4
0.0 Three Point % 39.4
76.7 Free Throw % 77.5
  Bennie Boatwright missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian James 27.0
  Bennie Boatwright missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Christian James made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
  Christian James missed 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on J'Raan Brooks 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver 41.0
+ 1 Jamal Bieniemy made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Jamal Bieniemy made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Shaqquan Aaron 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian James 56.0
Team Stats
Points 70 81
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 44
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 24 34
Team 2 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
17 PTS, 15 REB
home team logo
3
M. Reynolds G
20 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo USC 5-5 284270
home team logo Oklahoma 9-1 404181
OKLA -9, O/U 155
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
OKLA -9, O/U 155
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo USC 5-5 78.3 PPG 40.6 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 9-1 75.4 PPG 47.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
31
N. Rakocevic F 15.0 PPG 11.2 RPG 1.6 APG 49.5 FG%
3
M. Reynolds G 9.7 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.1 APG 36.4 FG%
Top Scorers
31
N. Rakocevic F 17 PTS 15 REB 0 AST
3
M. Reynolds G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
34.8 FG% 49.2
30.0 3PT FG% 33.3
72.0 FT% 60.0
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
B. Boatwright
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 36 17 15 0 1 1 2 1 6/14 0/0 5/8 6 9
J. Mathews 25 11 1 0 0 1 2 5 3/10 2/6 3/4 0 1
B. Boatwright 31 9 4 2 2 0 3 1 3/13 1/5 2/2 3 1
S. Aaron 30 7 7 3 1 0 1 5 3/8 0/1 1/1 1 6
D. Thornton 32 7 3 4 1 0 5 4 2/6 0/2 3/6 0 3
Bench
J. Usher
E. Weaver
J. Brooks
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Usher 19 10 4 0 0 0 0 5 3/7 2/3 2/2 1 3
E. Weaver 23 9 3 2 0 0 5 2 3/7 1/3 2/2 2 1
J. Brooks 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 37 11 5 2 18 24 23/66 6/20 18/25 13 24
Oklahoma
Starters
M. Reynolds
C. James
B. Manek
A. Calixte
K. Doolittle
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reynolds 30 20 4 0 1 0 1 1 7/10 1/2 5/10 1 3
C. James 36 16 15 2 1 0 2 2 6/16 0/6 4/7 2 13
B. Manek 26 15 5 1 0 1 3 3 5/11 2/4 3/5 3 2
A. Calixte 22 8 2 4 1 0 4 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 2
K. Doolittle 16 5 5 0 1 1 1 5 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 5
Bench
R. Odomes
M. Freeman
J. McNeace
J. Bieniemy
H. Polla
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Odomes 14 7 0 0 0 0 2 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Freeman 21 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 1
J. McNeace 14 2 3 1 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Bieniemy 19 2 5 6 2 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 5
H. Polla 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 41 14 7 2 16 20 30/61 6/18 15/25 7 34
NCAA BB Scores